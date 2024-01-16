Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill 73325 Hwy 111
Soft Drinks
- Virgin Margarita$7.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Raspberry Tea$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Fanta$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Topo Chico$5.25
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- Squirt$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Water Bottle$4.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Virgin Marry$6.50
Mocktails (Copy)
- Virgen Mojito
Fresh mint, sparkling soda, fresh lime, and agave nectar with a sugar rim$7.00
- La Granada
Pomegranate puree with sparkling soda, fresh lime, salted rim, garnished with fresh pomegranate$7.00
- Lola Lemonade
Lemonade with a twist of strawberry$4.50
- Cucumber Cooler
Fresh mint and sliced cucumber muddled, shaken and served over sparkling soda$6.50
- Virgen Mangoneada
Diced mangos, mango puree, garnished with chamoy & tajin$7.75
Margaritas
Margaritas
- HOUSE MARG
Gold tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix$12.00
- Cadillac
Gold tequila. Triple sec, sweet & sour mix, and a float of orange liqueur$13.00
- Fresh Agave Skinny
Silver tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$14.00
- Spicy
House made jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix$12.50
- Don Agave
Don Julio silver tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$18.00
- Jimador
Jimador tequila, our own special citrus mix, and a float of orange liqueur with savory tajin rim$18.00
- Cexy
Hornitos sauza tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$16.50
- Casamigos Marg$17.75
- Casamigos Cadillac$18.75
- Casamigos Skinny Marg$18.75
- Casamigos Skinny Cadillac$19.75
- Flavored Marg
Strawberry, peach, mango, banana, guava, watermelon, or pina colada$12.50
- Mangoneada
Tequila, diced mangos & mango purée. Garnished with chamoy & tajin$13.50
- Tamarindo
Try everyone's favorite sweet and spicy margarita; tequila, tangy tamarind pulp, sweet & sour mix with a savory tajin rim$12.50
- Passion Fruit
Herradura silver tequila, sweet and sour mix, and passion fruit purée$17.00
- 111
Gold tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour mix, and a float of chambord liqueur$13.50
- Volcan
Volcan de mi terra tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix$14.50
- De Leon
De leon tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour mix$14.00
- Small Margarita$8.75
- Small Cadillac$9.25
- Small Skinny$9.50
Premium Margarita
- Marg/Don Julio Slv$17.50
- Marg/Don Julio Repo$18.00
- Marg/Don Jul Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Patron Siv$17.00
- Marg/Patron Repo$18.00
- Marg/Patron Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Casam Repo$18.50
- Marg/Casam Anejo$20.50
- Marg/Herradura$17.00
- Marg/Herra Repo$18.00
- Marg/Herra Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Fortaleza$28.00
- Marg/Forta Repo$32.00
- Marg/Forta Anejo$34.00
- Marg/Cazadores Repo$15.50
- Marg/Hornitos Repo$15.00
- Marg/Julio 70$30.00
- Marg/Julio 1942$60.00
- Marg/Cabo Wabo Repo$18.00
- Marg/Centenario$14.00
- Marg/Cente Repo$15.00
- Marg/Corazon Repo$13.00
- Marg/Don Fulano$15.00
- Marg/Dobel$25.00
- Marg/Dobel Cristalino$40.00
- Marg/Lalo$28.00
- Marg/Jimador$15.00
- Marg/Milagro Silver$14.00
- Marg/3 Gen Silver$17.00
- Marg/3 Gen Reposado$18.00
- Marg/3 Gen Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Cuervo$12.50
- Marg/1800$15.50
- Marg/Don Primavera$40.00
- Marg/Reserva Fam$64.00
- Marg/Clase Azul Repo$52.00
- Marg/Clase Azul Anejo$150.00
Mezcal
- Skinny Silencio
Silencio mezcal, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$17.25
- Spicy Mezcal
House made jalapeno infused mezcal$17.25
- Amigos Margarita
Silencio mezcal, our own special citrus mix, and a float of orange liqueur with a savory tajin rim$17.75
- Jamaica Mezcal
Mezcal, hibiscus, cilantro, and fresh lime juice$16.75
- Bloody Mezcal
Mezcal served with house made bloody marry mix, rimed with tajin$13.75
- Mezcal Margarita$14.50
Traditional
- Paloma
Cuervo traditional tequila, squirt, fresh lime, and salted rim$12.50
- Jarrito
Herradura silver tequila, orange juice, squirt, fresh lime, and tajin$15.25
- Mexican Mule
Silver tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice$12.25
- Charro Negro
Cuervo traditional tequila, coke, and a splash of soda$12.00
- Carajillo
Licor 43 and espresso$12.75
- Fresh Martini
Hornitos tequila, cointreau, and fresh lime$14.50
- Lemon Drop
Vodka, sweet & sour mix, and triple sec with sugar on the rim$13.00
- Cosmopolitan
Vodka, triple sec, and cranberry juice with fresh lime$13.00
- Mojito
White rum, mint, sugar, lime juice, and club soda$12.50
- Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice$12.50
- Pomegranate Martini
Vodka, triple sec, and pomegranate liqueur$12.75