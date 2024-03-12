Fresh and Foraged 410 E Holland Ave suite G
Salads
Signature Salads
- Chopped Cobb$9.00+
Romaine, field greens, grilled chicken, avocado, coconut bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg. Dressing: Blue Cheese
- San Pancho$9.00+
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, pico De gallo, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla strips. Dressing: chipotle cream
- Chicken Ceasar$9.00+
Romaine, grilled chicken, coconut bacon, GF croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing: Caesar
- NoSpo$9.00+
Spinach, field greens, wild smoked salmon, sliced almonds, cranberries, feta cheese. Dressing: Berry Vinaigrette
- Greek To Me$6.00+
Spinach, field greens, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese. Dressing: balsamic vinaigrette
- Roasted Veggie$9.00+
Field greens, spinach, coconut bacon, feta, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted yams, roasted corn, red onion. Dressing: ranch
BYO
Hot Food
Hot Bowls
- Sunshine Bowl$10.75
We're topping shredded kale with warm white rice, thai yum curry soup, and pumpkin seeds and green onions
- Chickpea Chili Rice Bowl$10.75
We're topping spinach with warm rice and chickpea chili
- Loaded Chili$9.75
Chickpea chili, cheddar, sour cream, tortillas, green onions
- Thai Yum Curry$6.75+
Yams, carrots, coconut milk, ginger and a little bit of spice and everything nice!
- Chickpea Chili$6.75+
Garbanzo beans, black beans, tomatoes, corn, red onions and the perfect combination of spice
- Soup of the Day$6.75+
Potatoes
Cold Bowls
Super food Bowls
- Go Nuts Acai Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base of frozen banana and Acai superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with peanut butter, bananas, granola, chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
- Berry Bliss Acai Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base with frozen berries and Acai superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds and honey drizzle
- Moringa Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base made with frozen bananas and Moringa superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with blueberries, chia, granola, coconut and a drizzle of honey
- Dragon fruit Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base made with frozen tropical fruit and Pitaya superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with mango, strawberry, blueberry and coconut
Beverages
- Kombucha$4.00
- Coconut Water$2.50
Coconut Water, 100% pure No added sugars. Not from concentrate. Simple ingredients, responsibly sourced from all over the globe. Festival brings the world's flavors to your table. No additives. Product of Thailand.
- Boxed Water$4.00
- Zevia$2.50
- Dose Coffee$4.75+
It's Coffee. But Better. Everyday Dose combines the classic coffee flavor you know and love with functional mushrooms, collagen protein, and nootropics to promote focus, energy, immunity, and gut health. No crash. No B.S.
- Dose Coconut Latte$6.75+
It's Coffee. But Better. Everyday Dose combines the classic coffee flavor you know and love with functional mushrooms, collagen protein, and nootropics to promote focus, energy, immunity, and gut health. No crash. No B.S.
- Tea (bag)$3.00
- Tea w/ Cream$4.00
- Sun Milk$4.75+
Awake + Focused Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Golden milk is touted for its healing, anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, it is designed to support the body and mind.* Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and more.* Our Golden Sun Milk contains activating plants, such as adaptogenic powerhouses Maca and Cordyceps, along with Mucuna, a revered nootropic also called "dopamine bean" due to its ability to enhance our dopamine receptors. These are combined with delicious organic chai spices such as Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper, and Vanilla for a warming treat.
- Moon Milk$4.75+
Relax + Restore Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Turmeric milk is touted for its healing, and anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Golden milk, often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, is designed to support the body and mind. Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and lots more.* Our Golden Moon Milk contains relaxing plants, such as Ashwagandha, along with restorative 'spirit' plants such as Reishi and Blue Lotus. It also contains essential digestive herbs that assist relaxation such as Lavender, Cardamom, and Vanilla.
- Juice 9 oz$8.00
- Juice 12 oz$10.00
- Juice 16 oz$12.00
- Wellness Elixir$5.00
- San Pelligrino$3.00
SanPellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks Traditional Iconic, Italian, authentic. Made with ingredients from natural origins, ripened under the Mediterranean sun.
- Dirty Rose Chai$5.00+
Plant-Based Our signature formula containing herbs known for their collagen protecting and boosting effects. Now including digestion supportive spices. Our formula is composed of adaptogens, ancient herbs, grounding spices and flowers known to support and beautify, repair, and restore. This blend is an excellent plant based solution to those that want to strengthen their bones, nails, hair, tissue and skin with 100% herbs. Our plant based collagen is easy to use and bioavailable. Key Benefits: May boost the body's natural production of collagen and keratin May restore and maintain the skin's youthful glow Can increase the potential for thicker, stronger hair Helps to add elasticity to the skin, joints, and ligaments May increase the strength and healing of bones and cartilage
- Pure Leaf Tea$3.00
Pure Leaf says “no” to artificial flavors and sweeteners, and “yes” to refreshing, real brewed tea
Sweet Treats
Apothecary
Anima Mundi
- BELLY LOVE Powder | Metabolism Harmonizer*$32.00
- Black Elderberry$33.00
- Cerebrum$22.00
- Coconut Cream Powder$24.00
- COLLAGEN BOOSTER Powder | Dirty Rose Chai$37.00
- CURAM Elixir | Anti-Inflammatory + Vitamin C$24.00
- Dolores$26.00
- Dose Retail Bag$36.00
- EUPHORIA Powder | Mood, Joy + Bliss$36.00
- GOLDEN MOON MILK | Blue Lotus Vanilla$36.00
- GOLDEN SUN MILK | Energizing Adaptogenic$34.00
- Happiness$25.00
- Relax$26.00
- ROSE | Love + Serenity$26.00
- SCHISANDRA ROSE Elixir$26.00
- Viridem$29.00
- Ceramic Candle$18.00
- Gold Interior Candle$20.00
- Mason Jar Candle$12.00
- Amber/Black Glass Candle$15.00
Catering Salads
Family Salads
Party Salads
Soup & Salad Combo
Soup & Signature Salad Combo
- Chicken Ceasar Combo$15.75
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, GF croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing: Caesar And a cup of Chickpea chili or Thai Yum Curry
- San Pancho Combo$13.75
A slightly smaller version of the San Pancho salad with Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Pico De Gallo, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla strips. Dressing: chipotle cream And a cup of Chickpea chilli or thai yum curry
- Greek To Me Combo$12.75
A slightly smaller version of the Greek to Me salad with Spinach, field greens, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese. Dressing: balsamic vinaigrette And a cup of Chickpea chili or thai yum curry
- Cobb Salad Combo$15.75
A slightly smaller Cobb salad with Romaine, field greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg. Dressing: Blue Cheese And a cup of Chickpea chili made with Garbanzo beans, black beans, tomatoes, corn, red onions and the perfect combination of spice. or a cup of thai yum curry
- NoSpo Salad Combo$15.75
A slightly smaller version of the NoSpo salad with Spinach, field greens, wild smoked salmon, sliced almonds, cranberries, feta cheese. Dressing: berry vinaigrette And a cup of Chickpea chili or thai yum curry.
- Roasted Veggie Salad Combo$15.75
Field greens, spinach, coconut bacon, feta, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted yams, roasted corn, red onion. Dressing: ranch And a cup of Chickpea chili made with Garbanzo beans, black beans, tomatoes, corn, red onions and the perfect combination of spice. Or a cup of thai yum curry
Soup & BYO Salad Combo
- BYO COMBO$11.75
A slightly smaller BYO salad and a cup of chickpea chili. For your salad, choose up to 3 greens, 5 toppings and choose your dressing. Add additional toppings for an extra charge Build Your Own Dressing Choice :Blue Cheese Dressing Ranch Dressing Chipotle Cream Dressing Creamy Balsamic Dressing Berry Vinaigrette Caesar Dressing