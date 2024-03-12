Sun Milk

$4.75 +

Awake + Focused Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Golden milk is touted for its healing, anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, it is designed to support the body and mind.* Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and more.* Our Golden Sun Milk contains activating plants, such as adaptogenic powerhouses Maca and Cordyceps, along with Mucuna, a revered nootropic also called "dopamine bean" due to its ability to enhance our dopamine receptors. These are combined with delicious organic chai spices such as Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper, and Vanilla for a warming treat.