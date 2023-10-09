Fresh Burger Grill - Harrison
Starters
Pork Rinds
Made fresh
Cheese Sticks
Macaroni Cheese Bites
Fried Mushrooms
Bacon Cheese Fries
Onion Rings & Fries
Texas Tots
Bacon, cheese, and jalapeños
Crispy Chicken Strips
4 pieces. Tyson chicken
Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries
Three Tyson chicken strips and homemade fries
Fried Pickles
Fried Green tomatoes (4 pc)
Salads & Wraps
Super Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese, ground beef, bacon & ham
Fresh Burger Salad
Fresh burger patty with cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, & pickles
Crispy Chicken Salad
Plenty of Tyson seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, & cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned Tyson chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Tyson seasoned chicken
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Tyson seasoned chicken
Fresh Burger Wrap
Lil' Burger Wrap
Sandwiches
Fresh Burger
Fresh beef, never frozen
Lil' Fresh Burger
Fresh beef, never frozen
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Tyson chicken strips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tyson seasoned chicken
Hot Ham and Cheese
Thin sliced smoked ham with your choice of cheese
Fried Bologna
Nearly, a half inch thick slice of bologna fried and served on a grilled bun
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of two slices of cheese. Served on Texas toast. If you wish to add anything just let us know
B.L.T
Bacon served on grilled Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato