Fresh Burger Grill - Soddy Daisy
Starters
Made fresh
Bacon, cheese, and jalapeños
4 pieces. Tyson chicken
Three Tyson chicken strips and homemade fries
Salads & Wraps
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese, ground beef, bacon & ham (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Fresh burger patty with cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, & pickles (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Plenty of Tyson seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, & cheese(Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Seasoned Tyson chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
(Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
(Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Sandwiches
Fresh beef, never frozen (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Fresh beef, never frozen (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Tyson chicken strips (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Thin sliced smoked ham with your choice of cheese (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Nearly, a half inch thick slice of bologna fried and served on a grilled bun (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Your choice of two slices of cheese. Served on Texas toast. If you wish to add anything just let us know (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)
Bacon served on grilled Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato