Starters

Pork Rinds
$5.49

Made fresh

Cheese Sticks
$6.99
Macaroni Cheese Bites
$7.49
Fried Mushrooms
$7.49
Bacon Cheese Fries
$7.49
OR/FF
$6.99
Texas Tots
$7.49

Bacon, cheese, and jalapeños

Crispy Chicken Strips
$5.99

4 pieces. Tyson chicken

Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries
$6.99

Three Tyson chicken strips and homemade fries

Fried Pickles
$7.99
Fried Green tomatoes (4 pc)
$5.49Out of stock

Salads & Wraps

Super Salad
$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese, ground beef, bacon & ham (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Fresh Burger Salad
$10.99

Fresh burger patty with cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, & pickles (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Crispy Chicken Salad
$9.99

Plenty of Tyson seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, & cheese(Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.99

Seasoned Tyson chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Crispy Chicken Wrap
$6.99

Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Grilled Chicken Wrap
$6.99

Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Fresh Burger Wrap
$7.99

(Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Lil' Burger Wrap
$5.99

(Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Sandwiches

Fresh Burger
$7.99

Fresh beef, never frozen (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Lil' Fresh Burger
$5.99

Fresh beef, never frozen (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$6.99

Tyson chicken strips (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$6.99

Tyson seasoned chicken (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Hot Ham and Cheese
$5.99

Thin sliced smoked ham with your choice of cheese (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Fried Bologna
$6.99

Nearly, a half inch thick slice of bologna fried and served on a grilled bun (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

Grilled Cheese
$3.50

Your choice of two slices of cheese. Served on Texas toast. If you wish to add anything just let us know (Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard & mayo)

B.L.T
$6.99

Bacon served on grilled Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato

Melt Sandwiches

Patty Melt
$8.49

Grilled onions, two slices of cheese and mayo. Served on Texas toast

Lil' Patty Melt
$6.49

Grilled onions, two slices of cheese and mayo. Served on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Melt
$7.49

Tyson seasoned grilled chicken

Dinners

Hamburger Steak Dinner
$10.99

Served with grilled onions

Chicken Strip Dinner
$9.99

Four Tyson seasoned chicken strips

Sides

Small Fries
$3.49
Medium Fries
$4.99
Large Fries
$6.49
Small Chips
$3.49
Medium Chips
$4.99
Large Chips
$6.49
Small Tater Tots
$3.49
Medium Tater Tots
$4.99
Large Tater Tots
$6.49
Onion Rings
$3.99
Half Onion Rings
$6.99
Half Fries
$6.99
Side Salad
$3.00
Side of Dressing
$0.60
1/2 Onion ring 1/2 Fries
$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites
$6.99
Kids Corn Dog
$5.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$7.49
Kids Cheeseburger
$7.49
Kids Hamburger
$7.49

Drinks

Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Coke Zero
$2.99
Dr Pepper
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Orange Fanta
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.99
24Oz Styrofoam to Go Cup
$0.25
Water
Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Half & Half
$2.99