Salads
Fresh Corn Grill Salad
corn, zucchini, asparagus, tomatoes and avocado, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Southwestern Salad
romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with our creamy tomatillo dressing.
Caesar Salad
romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and our Caesar dressing
Tostada Salad
baked crisp corn tortilla, topped with caribbean black beans, shredded romaine lettuce, grilled corn, tomatoes, fresh guacamole and tomatillo salsa.
Cobb Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Green Salad
mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed in our lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing.
Beet Salad
ripened beets, kale, avocado, tomatoes, goat cheese, cranberries and walnuts, tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Soups
Specialty Plates
Chicken Plate - 1 Side
Chicken Plate- 2 Sides
Chicken Tacos - 1 Side
Chicken Tacos - 2 Sides
Chicken Enchiladas - 1 Side
Salmon Plate - 1 Side
Salmon Plate -2 Sides
Salmon Tacos - 1 Side
Salmon Tacos - 2 Sides
Chicken Enchiladas - 2 Sides
Steak Plate - 1 Side
Steak Plate - 2 Sides
Steak Tacos - 1 Side
Steak Tacos - 2 Sides
Chicken Taquitos
Shrimp Plate - 1 Side
Shrimp Plate - 2 Sides
Shrimp Tacos - 1 Side
Shrimp Tacos - 2 Sides
Carne Asada Plate
Wild Rockfish - 1 Side
Wild Rockfish - 2 Sides
Rockfish Tacos - 1 Side
Rockfish Tacos - 2 Sides
Turkey Meatloaf - 1 Side
Turkey Meatloaf - 2 Sides
Pastas
Bowls
Veggie bowl
grilled corn, zuchinni, asparagus, over basmati or wild brown rice
Kale Root Veggie Bowl
sautéed kale, roasted beets, carrots, onions, fennel, turnip and butternut squash, over basmati or wild brown rice
Taco Bowl
spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, cabbage/lettuce mix and jack cheese
Pizzas
Veggie Pizza
fresh mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes and basil.
Cheese Pizza
Smoked Salmon Pizza
smoked salmon, creme fraiche, and scallions
Margherita Pizza
fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Sundried Tomato Pizza
sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
Cajun Shrimp Pizza
cajun style shrimp, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
Cajun Chicken Pizza
cajun style chicken, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and oregano
Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, oregano
Meatball Pizza
meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil
Four-Cheese Pizza
fresh mozzarella, jack, parmesan, and blue cheese (white pizza)
Sundried Tomato & Goat Cheese Pizza
sundried tomatoes, goat cheese, marinara, fresh basil
Kids Menu
Sides
Asparagus
Zucchini
Brussel Sprouts
Broccoli
Kale
Corn
Spaghetti Squash
Panini Bread
Black Beans
Mushrooms
Yams
Glazed Carrots
Rstd Squash
Rstd Carrots
Roasted Potatoes
Eggplant
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Rice
Basmati Rice
Spanish Rice
Purple Yams
Slaw
Side Caesar Salad
Side Green Salad
Desserts
Beverages
A La Carte
Grilled Chicken (A La Carte)
Grilled Salmon (A La Carte)
Grilled Steak (A La Carte)
Grilled Wild Rockfish (A La Carte)
Chicken Tacos (A La Carte)
Three chicken tacos. No Sides.
Salmon Tacos (A La Carte)
Three salmon tacos. No sides.
Steak Tacos (A La Carte)
Three steak tacos. No sides.
Shrimp Tacos (A La Carte)
Three shrimp tacos. No sides.
Whitefish Tacos (A La Carte)
Three whitefish tacos. No sides.
Chicken Enchiladas (A La Carte)
Three chicken enchiladas. No sides.
Turkey Meatloaf (A La Carte)
Chips and Guac
Chicken Taquitos (A La Carte)
CATERING
PACKAGE A
PACKAGE B
Package B
Grilled Chicken, Salmon or Skirt Steak, Choice of Salads, Three Sides, Fresh Bread
PACKAGE C
Package C
Grilled Chicken, Salmon or Skirt Steak, Choice of Salad, Pasta, Three Sides, Fresh Bread
SANDWICH PACKAGE
Sandwich Package
Choice of Chicken, Salmon, Tuna Salad or Caprese Sandwiches, along with Salads and Sides.
ENCHILADA PACKAGE
Enchilada Package
Southwestern Salad, Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas, Grilled Corn and Zucchini mix, Spanish Rice and Black Beans. Includes homemade baked corn chips, fresh guacamole, tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo.
TACO PACKAGE
Taco Package
Southwestern Salad, Choice of Chicken, Salmon or Steak Tacos served with tomatillo and pico de gallo. Grilled Corn & Zucchini mix, Spanish Rice and Black Beans.
SALADS
Fresh Corn Grilled Salad - HALF TRAY
corn, zuchinni, asparagus, tomatoes and avocados, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing
Fresh Corn Grilled Salad - FULL TRAY
corn, zuchinni, asparagus, tomatoes and avocados, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing
Southwestern Salad - HALF TRAY
romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, acovado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with creamy tomatillo dressing
Southwestern Salad - FULL TRAY
romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, acovado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with creamy tomatillo dressing
Green Salad - FULL TRAY
mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing
Green Salad - HALF TRAY
mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad - HALF TRAY
homemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and our special Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad - FULL TRAY
homemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and our special Caesar dressing
VEGETABLE BOWLS
Vegetable Bowl - HALF TRAY
Grilled asparagus, zucchini and corn, over basmati rice or wild brown rice. Choice of asian BBQ sauce or ginger curry.
Vegetable Bowl - FULL TRAY
Grilled asparagus, zucchini and corn, over basmati rice or wild brown rice. Choice of asian BBQ sauce or ginger curry.
PASTAS
Sundried Pasta - FULL TRAY
penne with sun-dried tomatoes, corn, fresh tomatoes, asparagus and basil, topped with parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce
Sundried Pasta - HALF TRAY
penne with sun-dried tomatoes, corn, fresh tomatoes, asparagus and basil, topped with parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce
Caprese Pasta - FULL TRAY
penne with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce
Caprese Pasta - HALF TRAY
penne with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce
Vegetable Pasta - FULL TRAY
penne with grilled asparagus, corn, zuchinni, fresh tomatoes, basil, oilive oil, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce
Vegetable Pasta - HALF TRAY
penne with grilled asparagus, corn, zuchinni, fresh tomatoes, basil, oilive oil, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce