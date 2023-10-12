Menu

Salads

Fresh Corn Grill Salad

$14.95

corn, zucchini, asparagus, tomatoes and avocado, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$14.95

romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with our creamy tomatillo dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.95

romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and our Caesar dressing

1/2 Cobb Salad

$12.45

mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.

1/2 Beet Salad

$11.45

ripened beets, kale, avocado, tomatoes, goat cheese, cranberries and walnuts, tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Tostada Salad

$14.95

baked crisp corn tortilla, topped with caribbean black beans, shredded romaine lettuce, grilled corn, tomatoes, fresh guacamole and tomatillo salsa.

Cobb Salad

$18.95

mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.

1/2 Fresh Corn Grill Salad

$11.45

corn, zucchini, asparagus, tomatoes and avocado, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.

1/2 Tostada Salad

$11.45

baked crisp corn tortilla, topped with caribbean black beans, shredded romaine lettuce, grilled corn, tomatoes, fresh guacamole and tomatillo salsa.

1/2 Green Salad

$8.95

mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Green Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.95

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed in our lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing.

1/2 Southwestern Salad

$11.45

romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with our creamy tomatillo dressing.

1/2 Greek Salad

$11.45

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed in our lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.45

romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and our Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

$14.95

ripened beets, kale, avocado, tomatoes, goat cheese, cranberries and walnuts, tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soups

Corn Chowder

$6.95

Chicken Veggie Soup

$6.95

Cup - Butternut Squash Soup

$4.25

Cup - Chicken Veggie Soup

$4.25

Soup and Half Salad

$4.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.95

Broccoli soup

$6.95

Cup - Broccoli soup

$4.25

Cup - Corn Chowder

$4.25

Specialty Plates

Chicken Plate - 1 Side

$15.45
Chicken Plate- 2 Sides

$17.45

Chicken Tacos - 1 Side

$15.45
Chicken Tacos - 2 Sides

$17.45
Chicken Enchiladas - 1 Side

$16.45
Salmon Plate - 1 Side

$17.45
Salmon Plate -2 Sides

$19.45

Salmon Tacos - 1 Side

$17.45

Salmon Tacos - 2 Sides

$19.45
Chicken Enchiladas - 2 Sides

$18.45
Steak Plate - 1 Side

$17.45
Steak Plate - 2 Sides

$19.45

Steak Tacos - 1 Side

$17.45

Steak Tacos - 2 Sides

$19.45
Chicken Taquitos

$18.45
Shrimp Plate - 1 Side

$19.45
Shrimp Plate - 2 Sides

$21.45

Shrimp Tacos - 1 Side

$19.45

Shrimp Tacos - 2 Sides

$21.45
Carne Asada Plate

$19.95
Wild Rockfish - 1 Side

$17.45
Wild Rockfish - 2 Sides

$19.45

Rockfish Tacos - 1 Side

$17.45

Rockfish Tacos - 2 Sides

$19.45
Turkey Meatloaf - 1 Side

$17.45
Turkey Meatloaf - 2 Sides

$19.45

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95
Salmon Sandwich

$16.95
Caprese Sandwich

$14.95
Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

Pastas

Sundried Tomato Pasta

$15.45
Vegetable Pasta

$14.95
Caprese Pasta

$14.95

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.45
Spaghetti tomato basil

$13.45

Bowls

Veggie bowl

$13.95

grilled corn, zuchinni, asparagus, over basmati or wild brown rice

Kale Root Veggie Bowl

$15.45

sautéed kale, roasted beets, carrots, onions, fennel, turnip and butternut squash, over basmati or wild brown rice

Taco Bowl

$13.95

spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, cabbage/lettuce mix and jack cheese

Pizzas

Veggie Pizza

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes and basil.

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$21.45

smoked salmon, creme fraiche, and scallions

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Sundried Tomato Pizza

$16.95

sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

Cajun Shrimp Pizza

$19.95

cajun style shrimp, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

Cajun Chicken Pizza

$17.45

cajun style chicken, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and oregano

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.95

pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, oregano

Meatball Pizza

$16.95

meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil

Four-Cheese Pizza

$14.95

fresh mozzarella, jack, parmesan, and blue cheese (white pizza)

Sundried Tomato & Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.95

sundried tomatoes, goat cheese, marinara, fresh basil

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$9.95

Kids Tacos

$8.95

Kids Meatballs

$8.95

Kids Penne with Oil/Cheese

$8.45

Kids Penne with Marinara Sauce

$8.45

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Sides

Asparagus

$4.95

Zucchini

$4.50

Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.50
Kale

$4.50
Corn

$4.95
Spaghetti Squash

$4.95

Panini Bread

$2.75

Black Beans

$3.75

Mushrooms

$4.50
Yams

$4.50
Glazed Carrots

$4.50
Rstd Squash

$4.50
Rstd Carrots

$4.50
Roasted Potatoes

$4.50
Eggplant

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Basmati Rice

$3.50

Spanish Rice

$3.50

Purple Yams

$5.95

Slaw

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Green Salad

$4.95

Desserts

Apple Tarte Tatin

$6.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Brownie

$4.50
Bread Pudding

$6.25
Oreo Cheesecake

$6.75
Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.75

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Fanta

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$4.25

Smart Water

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.75

Pellegrino

$3.75

Aqua Panna

$3.75

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken (A La Carte)

$13.50

Grilled Salmon (A La Carte)

$15.50

Grilled Steak (A La Carte)

$15.50

Grilled Wild Rockfish (A La Carte)

$15.50

Chicken Tacos (A La Carte)

$13.50

Three chicken tacos. No Sides.

Salmon Tacos (A La Carte)

$15.00

Three salmon tacos. No sides.

Steak Tacos (A La Carte)

$15.00

Three steak tacos. No sides.

Shrimp Tacos (A La Carte)

$16.50

Three shrimp tacos. No sides.

Whitefish Tacos (A La Carte)

$15.00

Three whitefish tacos. No sides.

Chicken Enchiladas (A La Carte)

$14.50

Three chicken enchiladas. No sides.

Turkey Meatloaf (A La Carte)

$15.50

Chips and Guac

$12.95

Chicken Taquitos (A La Carte)

$13.50

CATERING

PACKAGE A

$15.00

Grilled Chicken (2 Sauces), Choice of Salads, Three Sides, Fresh Bread -PLEASE EMAIL IF YOU NEED US TO ARRANGE DELIVERY. (15 PERSON MINIMUM) (DINE@FRESHCORNGRILLWESTWOOD.COM) -DELIVERY : 15 PERSON MINIMUM (3 Mile Radius) -YOU MAY ADD GRATUITY FOR THE DRIVER UPON DELIVERY!

PACKAGE B

$16.50

Grilled Chicken, Salmon or Skirt Steak, Choice of Salads, Three Sides, Fresh Bread -PLEASE EMAIL IF YOU NEED US TO ARRANGE DELIVERY. (15 PERSON MINIMUM) (DINE@FRESHCORNGRILLWESTWOOD.COM) -DELIVERY : 15 PERSON MINIMUM (3 Miles Radius) -YOU MAY ADD GRATUITY FOR THE DRIVER UPON DELIVERY!

PACKAGE C

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Salmon or Skirt Steak, Choice of Salad, Pasta, Three Sides, Fresh Bread -PLEASE EMAIL IF YOU NEED US TO ARRANGE DELIVERY. (15 PERSON MINIMUM) (DINE@FRESHCORNGRILLWESTWOOD.COM) -DELIVERY : 15 PERSON MINIMUM (3 Mile Radius) -YOU MAY ADD GRATUITY FOR THE DRIVER UPON DELIVERY!

SANDWICH PACKAGE

Sandwich Package

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Salmon, Tuna Salad or Caprese Sandwiches, along with Salads and Sides. -PLEASE EMAIL IF YOU NEED US TO ARRANGE DELIVERY. (15 PERSON MINIMUM) (DINE@FRESHCORNGRILLWESTWOOD.COM) -DELIVERY : 15 PERSON MINIMUM (3 Mile Radius) -YOU MAY ADD GRATUITY FOR THE DRIVER UPON DELIVERY!

ENCHILADA PACKAGE

Enchilada Package

$16.50

Southwestern Salad, Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas, Grilled Corn and Zucchini mix, Spanish Rice and Black Beans. Includes homemade baked corn chips, fresh guacamole, tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo. -PLEASE EMAIL IF YOU NEED US TO ARRANGE DELIVERY. (15 PERSON MINIMUM) (DINE@FRESHCORNGRILLWESTWOOD.COM) -DELIVERY : 15 PERSON MINIMUM (3 Mile Radius) -YOU MAY ADD GRATUITY FOR THE DRIVER UPON DELIVERY!

TACO PACKAGE

Taco Package

$16.50

Southwestern Salad, Choice of Chicken, Salmon or Steak Tacos served with tomatillo and pico de gallo. Grilled Corn & Zucchini mix, Spanish Rice and Black Beans. -PLEASE EMAIL IF YOU NEED US TO ARRANGE DELIVERY. (15 PERSON MINIMUM) (DINE@FRESHCORNGRILLWESTWOOD.COM) -DELIVERY : 15 PERSON MINIMUM (3 Mile Radius) -YOU MAY ADD GRATUITY FOR THE DRIVER UPON DELIVERY!

SALADS

Fresh Corn Grilled Salad - HALF TRAY

$55.00+

corn, zuchinni, asparagus, tomatoes and avocados, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing

Fresh Corn Grilled Salad - FULL TRAY

$85.00+

corn, zuchinni, asparagus, tomatoes and avocados, over mixed greens tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing

Southwestern Salad - HALF TRAY

$55.00+

romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, acovado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with creamy tomatillo dressing

Southwestern Salad - FULL TRAY

$85.00+

romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, acovado, black beans, jicama, cilantro, jack cheese, baked crispy tortilla strips, tossed with creamy tomatillo dressing

Green Salad - FULL TRAY

$65.00+

mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing

Green Salad - HALF TRAY

$45.00+

mixed greens, fresh tomatoes and corn, tossed with our house vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad - HALF TRAY

$45.00+

homemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and our special Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad - FULL TRAY

$65.00+

homemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and our special Caesar dressing

VEGETABLE BOWLS

Vegetable Bowl - HALF TRAY

$55.00+

Grilled asparagus, zucchini and corn, over basmati rice or wild brown rice. Choice of asian BBQ sauce or ginger curry.

Vegetable Bowl - FULL TRAY

$85.00+

Grilled asparagus, zucchini and corn, over basmati rice or wild brown rice. Choice of asian BBQ sauce or ginger curry.

PASTAS

Sundried Pasta - FULL TRAY

$90.00+

penne with sun-dried tomatoes, corn, fresh tomatoes, asparagus and basil, topped with parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce

Sundried Pasta - HALF TRAY

$60.00+

penne with sun-dried tomatoes, corn, fresh tomatoes, asparagus and basil, topped with parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce

Caprese Pasta - FULL TRAY

$85.00+

penne with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce

Caprese Pasta - HALF TRAY

$55.00+

penne with fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce

Vegetable Pasta - FULL TRAY

$85.00+

penne with grilled asparagus, corn, zuchinni, fresh tomatoes, basil, oilive oil, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce

Vegetable Pasta - HALF TRAY

$55.00+

penne with grilled asparagus, corn, zuchinni, fresh tomatoes, basil, oilive oil, and a touch of garlic in a marinara sauce