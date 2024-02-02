Fresh Green Annapolis
Fresh Green Salads
- Fresh Start - Create Your Own$10.75
Get creative! Pick your superbase (up to 2), dress it up with 5 free toppings, and top it off with your favorite protein for an additional charge. Additional + $1.50 after 5 free toppings
- Chicken Harvest$14.75
A blend of Arcadian mix + spinach with seasoned chicken, apples, carrots, cranberries, red onion, pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and FG signature elderberry vinaigrette.
- Kid's Bowl Combo$7.99
A bed of romaine lettuce with apples, carrots, and grilled chicken, accompanied by an apple juice.
- Fiesta$16.75
A bed of Arcadian mix with grilled chicken, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese, and FG signature chipotle ranch dressing.
- Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar$14.75
A bed of kale with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, FG signature jerk chicken and jerk caesar dressing.
- Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar$16.75
A bed of kale with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, FG signature jerk chicken and jerk caesar dressing.
- Seafood Caesar (Enjoy for two!)$26.99
A bed of romaine lettuce with jumbo shrimp, crab meat, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, FG signature jerk salmon, and caesar dressing
Salad Wrap
Soups
Beverages
Desserts
Salad Dressings
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00
- Champagne Vinaigrette$1.00
- Chipotle Ranch$1.00
- Elderberry Vinaigrette$1.00
- Garden Italian$1.00
- Green Goddess$1.00
- Honey Garlic$1.00
- Jerk Caesar$1.00
- Roasted Garlic$1.00
- Sesame Ginger$1.00
- Tableside Caesar$1.00
- Turmeric Vinaigrette$1.00
- Village Ranch$1.00
- Peanut Butter Vinaigrette$1.00
- Elderberry Vinaigrette$6.99
COMING SOON IN 2024! Our newly crafted Elderberry Vinaigrette, available exclusively for pre-order, arrives soon. Made fresh in-store, this 12 fl. oz. bottle promises a harmonious blend of tangy sweetness, elevating your dishes to new heights.
- Jerk Caesar$6.99
COMING SOON IN 2024! Our newly crafted Jerk Caesar Dressing, available exclusively for pre-order, arrives soon. Crafted in-house, this 12 fl. oz. bottle merges bold jerk spices with classic Caesar flavors, promising a fiery yet savory blend. Elevate your dishes to new heights with this tantalizing fusion.