Popular Items

Smokey Caesar

Romaine lettuce, hummus, pickled onion, celery fennel, tomato, smoked almonds, farro with Parmesan cheese and smoky mozzarella dressing.

BYO

Build your own stock pot, wrap, salad or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.

Arriba Arriba Wrap

A South of the border tasty treat; Broccoli, cilantro cucumbers, black beans, grilled peppered onion, with sundried tomato quinoa

FOOD

BYO

Build your own wrap, stock pot, salad, or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.
Build your own stock pot, wrap, salad or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.

Featured Flavors

Mango Pineapple Asian steak

Flank Steak, steamed broccoli, ginger jasmine rice, fresh mango, pineapple, cilantro, onion, carrots, and scallion toasted sesame relish.

Teriyaki pork

Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin tossed with sesame seed, steamed broccoli, carrots and fresh scallions over ginger rice.

Pesto Steak

Fresh basil pesto, free range steak, steamed zucchini, pickled onions, and seasoned brown rice.

Grain Bowls

Queen Quinoa

(V) (GF) (DF) A meal fit for Her Majesty; sweet potato mash, pomegranate beets, tomatoes, celery, broccoli & sundried tomato quinoa

Quinoa and Black Bean Bowl

Sun dried tomato quinoa and brown rice, Black Beans, tomato, sweet potato, carrots pickled onions, roasted red peppers kale, Napa cabbage, orange shallot vinaigrette

Tuff Enough

Toughen up buttercup. Try some herb & mintBarley with humus, onion,, asparagus & pomegranate beets (V) (DF)

Sesame Ginger Rice Bowl

Jasmine Cilantro teriyaki rice, carrots, sprouts, Napa cabbage, jicama, broccoli, fresh cilantro , scallions, and sesame ginger dressing.

Mediterranean bowl

Jasmine rice, chickpeas, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, olives, red pepper, feta, pesto, and parsley.

Our Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

The American favorite with a fresh flavor; tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, tomatoes & cracked freekeh

Smokey Caesar

Romaine lettuce, hummus, pickled onion, celery fennel, tomato, smoked almonds, farro with Parmesan cheese and smoky mozzarella dressing.

Arriba Arriba Wrap

A South of the border tasty treat; Broccoli, cilantro cucumbers, black beans, grilled peppered onion, with sundried tomato quinoa

Thai Peanut Wrap

Sweet potato, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, jicama, spring greens and Thai peanut dressing

Salads

Mediterranean

A medley of tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, tomatoes, celery fennel, cilantro cucumbers, sundried tomato quinoa & smoked almonds

The Roots

Real food, real good; sweet potato mash, grilled peppered onion, lemon peel broccoli, pomegranate beets, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots & cracked freekeh

Grilled and Chilled

Enjoy this tasty mix of tapanade hummus, ginger cumin carrots, pressed melon, steamed broccoli, pomegranate beets with herb & mint barley

Kale Salad

Hummus, carrot, onion, beets, broccoli, barley with honey mustard vinaigrette

Summer Salad

Pear, stawberry, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, chopped avocado, and in house dressing of the week

Southern California

Cilantro lime brown rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, tomatoes, jicama, peppers, squash and salsa verde

Soups

North American

Glass Noodles, ginger carrots, celery & fennel,grilled peppered onions with fresh herbs and garlic

Southwest

Fresh’s spin on Tex-Mex with tomato, black beans & corn, ginger carrots, spaghetti squash & red pepper farro

The Boot

A soup with Mediterranean flare; sundried tomato quinoa, lemon peel broccoli, celery fennel, grilled peppered onion & grilled asparagus

The Orient

Glass noodle, bean sprouts, carrots, cumin

The Noodle Bowls

Buffalo Chicken

Glass noodles. carrots, pickled onion, tomatoes, celery and buffalo chicken

Teriyaki

Glass noodles, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts with teriyaki glazed chicken.

Italian Chicken

Glass noodles, quinoa, tomato, onion, smokey Parmesan dressing, with chicken and sun dried tomato.

Tiny Kids Menu

PB&J Banana in a Tortilla

Mac + Cheese

Xtra Side of Dressing

Mango/Strawberry Hot Sauce (LIMITED SPECIAL

Thai Peanut

Buffalo

Smokey Parmesan

Honey Mustard

Orange Shallot Vinaigrette

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

Hot Shot (sriracha)

Chimichurri

DRINKS

Jones Cane Sugar Soda

Jones Cane Sugar Soda on tap! 6 delicious flavors available.

Soda

Water

We have a variety of seltzers and bottled water for your hydration needs.
Poland Springs Bottled water

Ice cold 20oz Poland Spring Bottled water.

Teas

Cold drip green tea blended with cold pressed juice.
House Brewed Green Tea

House made cold drip green tea blended with cold pressed juice.

Kombucha (Assorted Flavor)

Stock

Pint of Stock

Quart of Stock

Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer (assorted flavors)

Polar Seltzer (assorted flavors)

