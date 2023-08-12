Fresh Kitchen Point Pleasant
Popular Items
Smokey Caesar
Romaine lettuce, hummus, pickled onion, celery fennel, tomato, smoked almonds, farro with Parmesan cheese and smoky mozzarella dressing.
BYO
Build your own stock pot, wrap, salad or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.
Arriba Arriba Wrap
A South of the border tasty treat; Broccoli, cilantro cucumbers, black beans, grilled peppered onion, with sundried tomato quinoa
FOOD
Featured Flavors
Mango Pineapple Asian steak
Flank Steak, steamed broccoli, ginger jasmine rice, fresh mango, pineapple, cilantro, onion, carrots, and scallion toasted sesame relish.
Teriyaki pork
Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin tossed with sesame seed, steamed broccoli, carrots and fresh scallions over ginger rice.
Pesto Steak
Fresh basil pesto, free range steak, steamed zucchini, pickled onions, and seasoned brown rice.
Grain Bowls
Queen Quinoa
(V) (GF) (DF) A meal fit for Her Majesty; sweet potato mash, pomegranate beets, tomatoes, celery, broccoli & sundried tomato quinoa
Quinoa and Black Bean Bowl
Sun dried tomato quinoa and brown rice, Black Beans, tomato, sweet potato, carrots pickled onions, roasted red peppers kale, Napa cabbage, orange shallot vinaigrette
Tuff Enough
Toughen up buttercup. Try some herb & mintBarley with humus, onion,, asparagus & pomegranate beets (V) (DF)
Sesame Ginger Rice Bowl
Jasmine Cilantro teriyaki rice, carrots, sprouts, Napa cabbage, jicama, broccoli, fresh cilantro , scallions, and sesame ginger dressing.
Mediterranean bowl
Jasmine rice, chickpeas, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, olives, red pepper, feta, pesto, and parsley.
Our Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
The American favorite with a fresh flavor; tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, tomatoes & cracked freekeh
Thai Peanut Wrap
Sweet potato, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrots, jicama, spring greens and Thai peanut dressing
Salads
Mediterranean
A medley of tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, tomatoes, celery fennel, cilantro cucumbers, sundried tomato quinoa & smoked almonds
The Roots
Real food, real good; sweet potato mash, grilled peppered onion, lemon peel broccoli, pomegranate beets, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots & cracked freekeh
Grilled and Chilled
Enjoy this tasty mix of tapanade hummus, ginger cumin carrots, pressed melon, steamed broccoli, pomegranate beets with herb & mint barley
Kale Salad
Hummus, carrot, onion, beets, broccoli, barley with honey mustard vinaigrette
Summer Salad
Pear, stawberry, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, chopped avocado, and in house dressing of the week
Southern California
Cilantro lime brown rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, tomatoes, jicama, peppers, squash and salsa verde
Soups
North American
Glass Noodles, ginger carrots, celery & fennel,grilled peppered onions with fresh herbs and garlic
Southwest
Fresh’s spin on Tex-Mex with tomato, black beans & corn, ginger carrots, spaghetti squash & red pepper farro
The Boot
A soup with Mediterranean flare; sundried tomato quinoa, lemon peel broccoli, celery fennel, grilled peppered onion & grilled asparagus
The Orient
Glass noodle, bean sprouts, carrots, cumin
The Noodle Bowls
Buffalo Chicken
Glass noodles. carrots, pickled onion, tomatoes, celery and buffalo chicken
Teriyaki
Glass noodles, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts with teriyaki glazed chicken.
Italian Chicken
Glass noodles, quinoa, tomato, onion, smokey Parmesan dressing, with chicken and sun dried tomato.