Fresh Off The Hook Seafood
Starters
Starters (Copy)
- Calamari Strips$6.99+
Panko breaded and fried, served with house-made tartar and cocktail sauce
- Green Bean Fries$8.99
Fresh-cut green beans dipped in batter and fried
- Shrimp Boats$11.99
Blackened tiger shrimp, carrots, cabbage, onion, and rice noodles in romaine lettuce boats, served with homemade mango chutney
- Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers$12.99
Crab and lobster stuffed jalapeños; floured, battered, and fried to perfection. Served with our signature lime-cilantro sauce
- Seafood Sampler$19.99
Calamari, jalapeño poppers, coconut shrimp, and a crab and lobster cake served hot and fresh with house-made dipping sauces
- Steamers$13.99
One pound of manila clams steamed with fresh garlic butter, tomatoes, scallions, tarragon, and white wine. Served with toasted potato roll or sourdough bread
- Crab and Lobster Cakes$14.99
Real crab and lobster meat mixed with celery, onion, cheese, and mayonnaise. Pan-fried to perfection. Topped with roasted red pepper aioli and lemon garlic aioli
- Sesame Seared Ahi$13.99
Sesame seed encrusted ahi fillet, seared rare. Served with fresh ginger, wasabi, and sesame dressing
- Coconut Shrimp$9.99+
Shrimp jumbo shrimp hand-dipped in fresh coconut panko batter, fried, and served with homemade mango chutney sauce
- Classic Warm Shrimp Cocktail$9.99
Seven jumbo shrimp served warm with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
- Deep Fried Mushroom$9.99
Button mushrooms battered and Deep fried to golden perfection.
Soup & Salad
Soups & Salads
- Cup Of Soup$5.99
Served with oyster crackers
- Bowl of Soup$8.99
Cup: served with oyster crackers
- Sourdough Bread Bowl$12.99
- Hot Seafood Salad$18.99
Tiger shrimp, bay scallops, bay shrimp, zucchini, mushrooms, scallions, and diced tomatoes sautéed in white wine and garlic butter atop a bed of fresh romaine lettuce/spring mix, cheddar jack and parmesan cheese with an Athenian Greek feta dressing
- Light Hot Seafood Salad & Soup$16.99
Light hot seafood salad served with your choice of New England clam chowder or seafood cioppino
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh romaine lettuce with croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with fresh Caesar dressing
- Tossed Green Salad$8.99
- Sesame Seared Ahi Salad$16.99
Sesame served atop romaine lettuce/spring mix blend topped with carrots, olives, onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, wasabi, fresh pickled ginger, crispy rice noodles, and Asian dressing
- Blackened Ahi Salad$16.99
Blackened ahi served atop romaine lettuce/spring mix blend topped with carrots, olives, onions, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, wasabi, fresh pickled ginger, crispy rice noodles, and Asian dressing
Lunch Menu
Lunch Fish & Chips
Lunch Tacos
- Halibut Taco$10.99+
- Cod Taco$8.99+
- Salmon Taco$8.99+
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$8.99+
- Grilled Chicken Taco$8.99+
- Crispy Chicken Taco$8.99+
- Calamari Taco$8.99+
- Two Tacos$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with guacamole, cheese, diced tomato, scallions, shredded cabbage, and cilantro-lime ranch or roasted red pepper aioli, served with tortilla chips and homemade salsa. (Sour cream on request.)
- Two Tacos a La Carte$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with guacamole, cheese, diced tomato, scallions, shredded cabbage, and cilantro-lime dressing or roasted red pepper aioli, served with tortilla chips and homemade salsa. (Sour cream on request.)
Sandwiches
Seafood Sandwiches (Copy)
- Grilled Sandwich*$14.99+
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet grilled and topped with basil butter, served on focaccia bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of tartar sauce
- Two Crab Muffins$15.99
Two English muffins topped with real crab and lobster meat mixed with celery, onion, cheese, mayonnaise and sliced tomato. Baked to perfection, served open-faced
- Trout BLT$14.99
Fresh trout fillet battered and fried to perfection. Served on focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon. Topped with lemon garlic aioli
- Panko Cod Sandwich$13.99
Alaskan cod fillet encrusted with Japanese panko and fried, topped with melted cheese. Served on focaccia bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of roasted red pepper aioli
- Half Grilled Sandwich & Soup$12.99+
Half of a grilled salmon sandwich, plus a cup of soup of your choice
- One Crab Muffin with Soup$13.99
One crab muffin with your choice of New England clam chowder or seafood cioppino
- Caesar Wrap$12.99
Wrapped with fresh romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast basted with garlic herb butter, served on focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and a side of BBQ sauce
Specialties
Specialties (Copy)
- Quesadilla$9.99
A large wheat tortilla filled with cheese, scallions, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
- Mediterranean Salmon$14.99
- Mediterranean Trout$14.99
- Mediterranean Halibut$20.99
- Broiled Salmon & Vegetables$14.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet broiled to perfection and topped with basil butter. Served over chef's choice sauteed vegetables
- Broiled Trout & Vegetables$14.99
- Broiled Halibut & Vegetables$18.99
- Blackened Salmon$14.99
- Blackened Trout$14.99
- Blackened Halibut$18.99