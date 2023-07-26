FRESH SOUL 3029 E 5TH
FOOD
A La Carte
BBQ Rib Meals
Fried Chicken Meals
Kids Meal
Combo Meals
#7 Fresh Soul Special
2 BBQ Ribs, 1 Fried Chicken Leg, 1 Hot Link, 2 Sides, 1 Piece of Cornbread, 1 Drink
#8 Numerica Special
4 BBQ Ribs, 2 Sides, 1 Piece Cornbread, 1 Drink
#9 City of Spokane Special
1 BBQ Rib, 1 Fried Chicken Leg, a Pulled Rib Sandwich, 2 Sides, 1 Drink
#10 Catfish Meal
Fried Catfish, 2 Sides, 1 Drink
#11 Fresh Soul Family Special
8 BBQ Ribs, 4 Fried Chicken Legs, 1 lb Baked Beans, 1 lb Potato Salad, 4 Pieces of Cornbread (Feeds a Family of 4)
#12 Fresh Soul Ultimate Family Special
Full Rack of BBQ Ribs, 6 Fried Chicken Legs, 2 lbs Baked Beans, 2 lbs Potato Salad, 6 Piece of Cornbread, 6 Drinks, 1 Whole Pie (Feeds a Family of 6)
#13 SERA Family Chicken Meal
20 Fried Chicken Legs, 2 lbs Potato Salad, 2 lbs Baked Beans, 8 Pieces of Cornbread, 1 Whole Pie (Feeds a Family of 8)
Sandwiches
Catfish Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich with a Serving of French Fries
Cheeseburger
Plain Cheeseburger with a Serving of French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich with a Serving of French Fries
Hamburger
Plain Hamburger with a Serving of French Fries
Hot Link on a Bun
Hot Link on a Bun with a Serving of French Fries
Hot Link with No Bun
Hot Link without a Bun with a Serving of French Fries
Pulled Rib Sandwich
Pulled BBQ Rib Sandwich with Coleslaw and a Serving of French Fries
Sandy's Fish Fry Basket
Fried Catfish with a Serving of French Fries