FOOD

A La Carte

Ribs by the bone

$5.25

1 BBQ Rib

Half Rack

$30.00

Half Rack of BBQ Ribs

Full Rack

$50.00

Full Rack of BBQ Ribs

1 Chicken Leg

$4.75

1 Fried Chicken Leg

2 pc Chicken

$9.00

2 Fried Chicken Legs

6 pc Chicken

$22.50

6 Fried Chicken Legs

18 pc Bucket

$60.00

18 Fried Chicken Legs

BBQ Rib Meals

#1 3 Ribs, 2 Sides

$20.00

3 BBQ Ribs with 2 Sides

#2 Half Rack of Ribs, 2 Sides, 1 Drink

$30.00

Half Rack of BBQ Ribs with 2 Sides and 1 Drink

#3 Full Rack of Ribs, 3 Sides, 2 Drinks

$45.00

Full Rack of BBQ Ribs with 3 Sides and 2 Drinks

Fried Chicken Meals

#4 2 pc Chicken, 2 Sides, 1 Drink

$12.50

2 Fried Chicken Legs with 2 Sides and 1 Drink

#5 6 pc Chicken, 2 Sides

$25.50

6 Fried Chicken Legs with 2 Sides

#6 12 pc Chicken, 3 Sides, 3 pc Cornbread

$32.50

12 Fried Chicken Legs with 3 Sides and 3 Pieces of Cornbread

Kids Meal

2 pc Chicken Tenders with Fries and Drink

$12.50

2 Fried Chicken Tenders with a Serving of Fries and 1 Drink

Combo Meals

#7 Fresh Soul Special

#7 Fresh Soul Special

$25.00

2 BBQ Ribs, 1 Fried Chicken Leg, 1 Hot Link, 2 Sides, 1 Piece of Cornbread, 1 Drink

#8 Numerica Special

$24.00

4 BBQ Ribs, 2 Sides, 1 Piece Cornbread, 1 Drink

#9 City of Spokane Special

$25.00

1 BBQ Rib, 1 Fried Chicken Leg, a Pulled Rib Sandwich, 2 Sides, 1 Drink

#10 Catfish Meal

#10 Catfish Meal

$20.00

Fried Catfish, 2 Sides, 1 Drink

#11 Fresh Soul Family Special

$60.00

8 BBQ Ribs, 4 Fried Chicken Legs, 1 lb Baked Beans, 1 lb Potato Salad, 4 Pieces of Cornbread (Feeds a Family of 4)

#12 Fresh Soul Ultimate Family Special

$115.00

Full Rack of BBQ Ribs, 6 Fried Chicken Legs, 2 lbs Baked Beans, 2 lbs Potato Salad, 6 Piece of Cornbread, 6 Drinks, 1 Whole Pie (Feeds a Family of 6)

#13 SERA Family Chicken Meal

$100.00

20 Fried Chicken Legs, 2 lbs Potato Salad, 2 lbs Baked Beans, 8 Pieces of Cornbread, 1 Whole Pie (Feeds a Family of 8)

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Catfish Sandwich with a Serving of French Fries

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Plain Cheeseburger with a Serving of French Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich with a Serving of French Fries

Hamburger

$12.00

Plain Hamburger with a Serving of French Fries

Hot Link on a Bun

$10.00

Hot Link on a Bun with a Serving of French Fries

Hot Link with No Bun

$8.00

Hot Link without a Bun with a Serving of French Fries

Pulled Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled BBQ Rib Sandwich with Coleslaw and a Serving of French Fries

Sandy's Fish Fry Basket

$12.50

Fried Catfish with a Serving of French Fries

Additional Items

Collard Greens

$6.00+

1 Serving of Collard Greens

Chicken Tender

$4.00

1 Fried Chicken Tender

Catfish

$10.00

1 Piece of Fried Catfish

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

1 Serving of Fried Green Tomatoes

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00+

1 Serving of Mac and Cheese

Dessert

Slice of Pie

$5.00

All Slices of Pie are Buy One Get One Free

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

1 Ice Cream Cone with a Scoop of Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cup

$1.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

Monthly Special

#14 Fresh Soul Louisiana Seafood Gumbo

$20.00

The real deal with Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Beef Sausage, and much more

#15 Michael's Jumbo Gumbo Meal

$30.00

1 Large Bowl of Seafood Gumbo with 1 Piece of Cornbread, a Serving of the Dessert of the Day, and 1 Drink

Sides

Cornbread

$1.50+

Baked Beans

$1.50+

French Fries

$1.50+

Red Beans with Rice

$1.50+

Rice

$1.50+

Potato Salad

$1.50+

Corn on the Cob

$1.50+

DRINKS

Sweet Tea

$2.50

1 Sweet Tea with 1 Refill

Kool-Aid

$2.50

1 Kool-Aid with 1 Refill

Milkshake

$7.00

Choose any of our ice cream flavors and we will mix up a delicious milkshake

Pepsi Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

7up Can

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50