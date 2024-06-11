Fresh, local produce, 365 days a year! More
fresh365 43546 Whistle Hill Loop
Produce
Lettuces
Herbs
- Basil (Genovese) 1/2 oz$3.50
- Basil (Thai) 1/2 oz$3.50
- Thai Basil "Pesto Pack" (3 oz, about 2 cups)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Genovese Basil "Pesto Pack" (3 oz, about 2 cups) (Copy)$12.00
- Mint 1/2 oz$3.50
- Parsley 1/2 oz$3.50
- Cilantro 1/2 oz$3.50
- Rosemary 1/2 oz$3.50
- Chives 1/2 oz$3.50
- Thyme 1/2 oz$3.50
- Tarragon 1/2 oz$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Dill 1/2 oz$3.50
- Sage 1/2 oz$3.50
Microgreens, per ounce
Mushrooms
- 1/2 Lb Oyster (Blue)
1/2lbs$10.00
- 1 Lb Oyster (Blue)
Per Pound$15.00
- 1/2 Lb Oyster (Golden)
1/2lbs$10.00
- 1 Lb Oyster (Golden)
Per Pound$15.00
- 1/2 Lb Oyster (Snow)
1/2lbs$10.00
- 1 Lb Oyster (Snow)
Per Pound$15.00
- 1/2 Lb Lions Mane
1/2lbs$10.00
- 1 Lb Lions Mane
Per Pound$15.00
- 1/2 Lb Chestnut
1/2lbs$10.00
- 1 Lb Chestnut
Per Pound$15.00
- 1/2 Lb King Trumpet
1/2lbs$10.00
- 1 Lb King Trumpet
Per Pound$15.00
- Dehydrated Mushrooms
2oz Bag$20.00
- 4oz Mushroom Powder
4oz Jar$20.00
