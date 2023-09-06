Fresh Burger Stop
Burger
Hamburger Classic
lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,ketchup mayo
Cheeseburger Classic
lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,ketchup mayo , cheese
Double Classic Ch
lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,ketchup mayo, cheese
#1 Mario's Spicy Burger
spicy mix, chipotle,avocado, cheese ,grill onion
#2 Avocado Burger
avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato,cheese
#3 Bacon Burger
special sauce,applewood bacon, cheese,lettuce, pickles,grill onion
#4 Fresh Burger
special sauce, cheese,lettuce, pickles,grill onion, tomato
#5 S.F. Patty melt
sour dough toast, chipotle, grill onions, applewood bacon, cheese
#6 Shroom Burger
mushrooms, cheese, mayo, grill onion
Tortas
sandwiches & wraps
#11 BLT Chicken Sandwich
applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese on a brioche bun
#12 Crispy Buffalo sandwich
lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce
#13 Avocado Chicken Sandwich
avocado, chipotle, lettuce, tomato,cheese
#14 Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, cheese, black bean pico, sour cream, chipotle
#15 Veggie Wrap
romaine lettuce, black bean pico, avocado, ranch, chipotle
Side
+Hand Cut Fries
+Curly Fries
+Carne Asada Fries
steak, cheese, salsa, chipotle, sour cream, pico, avocado
+3 Chicken Tender
+Luna' Mac&cheese
+Corn Dog
+Fried Pickle Spears
+Onion rings
+Cheese sticks
+Garlic Parmessan Fries
cheese, garlic salt
+Pork Green Chili Fries
pork green chili, cheese, sour cream
+Small Garden Salad
romaine lettuce, black bean pico, cheese, ranch