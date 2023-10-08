Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
FOOD
Breakfast
Sun Ray
1 egg & 1 choice of cheese on your choice of bread.
Southwest Wrap
1 egg, pepper jack cheese & salsa on your choice of wrap
Early Bird
1 egg, 1 choice of cheese, & 1 choice of protein on your choice of bread.
Garden
1 egg, 1 choice of cheese, ham, peppers, & onions on your choice of bread.
Southwest Sunrise
1 egg, pepper jack cheese, sausage, peppers, & onions on your choice of bread.
Forager Wrap
1 egg, American cheese, peppers, portobellos, & tomatoes on your choice of wrap.
Trekker Wrap
1 egg, Swiss cheese, ham, portobellos, & onions on your choice of wrap.
Hearty Burrito
2 eggs, 1 choice of cheese, 1 choice of protein, peppers, onions, & and spud buds on your choice of wrap.
Biscuits & Gravy
Yogurt Parfait
Toast
Baked Goods
English Muffin
Bagel
Muffin
Croissant
Cinnamon Bun
Blueberry Croissant
Reese's Cookie
Hershey Cookie
Scone
Cheese Danish
Gluten-Free Brownie
1/2 Dozen Bagels
Rice Krispie
Apple Strudel
Bean Town Doughnut
Create Your Own
Cold Sandwiches
Tuna
tuna & mayo on your choice of bread.
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Italian
ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, pickles, olives, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar on your choice of bread.
Cajun King
turkey w/ cajun seasoning, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, & ranch dressing on your choice of bread.
Manwich
Roast beef, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, pickles
RC
turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Farm Boss
turkey, ham, roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, deli mustard, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad
turkey, ham, roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, deli mustard, & mayo on your choice of bread.
PB&J
peanut butter & jelly on your choice of bread.
Cooler Sandwich
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Dog
hot dog on a bun.
Tuna Melt
white tuna & American cheese on your choice of bread.
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Russian dressing on your choice of bread.
Pilgrim
turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, & mayo on your choice of bread.
Crispy Chicken
crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & ranch dressing on your choice of bread.
Pulled Pork
Grilled Cheese
1 choice of cheese on your choice of bread.
Wraps
Caesar Wrap
chicken breast strips, lettuce, olives, parmesan, & Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.
Margi Gras Wrap
sliced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, ranch dressing, & Cajun seasoning on your choice of wrap.
Veggie Betty Wrap
hummus, provolone, green peppers, pickles, olives, cucumber, onion, lettuce, & tomato on your choice of wrap.
Shaker Wrap
sliced chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, & fajita seasoning on your choice of wrap.
Classic Soups
Premium Soups
Chili
Mac & Cheese
Salads
Garden Salad
romaine, onion, green peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, olives, & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
romaine, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, cucumber, tomato, & croutons with your choice of dressing.