Freshido - Mechanicsburg 6455 Carlisle Pike
- Cheesesteak Egg Roll$9.95
A tasty fusion of East meets West! Juicy beef, cheddar, and caramelized onions wrapped in layers of crunchy egg roll. Served with delicious Thai chili aioli.
- Asian BBQ Ribs$13.95
Tantalizingly crispy pork ribs, wok-tossed in our housemade Asian inspired bbq sauce.
- Baked Green Mussel$12.95Out of stock
- Dynamite Shrimp$10.95
"An explosion of flavor!" Fried shrimp in tempura battered tossed with sriracha aioli, served on a delicious bed of mixed vegetables.
- Freshido Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.95
Wok tossed with chicken, shitake mushroom water chestnut, bedded on crispy rice noodles.
- Green Bean Fries$10.95
A healthier take on the classic fry, these green beans are battered in flavorful tempura and served with a smoky chipotle aioli.
- Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$10.95Out of stock
- Tuna & Crispy Rice Bites$10.95Out of stock
- Freshido Wings$9.95Out of stock
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.95
- Edamame$6.95
- Basil Fried Rice$11.95
Fried Rice gets a makeover! Deliciously fragrant fried rice filled with chicken, aromatic Thai basil, and a blend of vegetables. Served with lime. This dish was beautifully inspired by Mrs. Scala.
- Drunken Noodle$12.50
A scrumptious savory rice noodle dish filled with a blend of fresh vegetables, fried egg, flavorful Thai basil, and a protein of your choice.
- Kimchi Fried Rice$12.50Out of stock
- Lo Mein$12.50
A twist on a takeout staple-tender noodles roused with bean sprouts, cabbage and carrots-a classic sure to make you smile.
- Pad Thai$12.50
- Singapore Street Noodle$12.50
- Mongolian Beef Bowl$14.50
Delicious crispy beef caramelized in a traditional housemade sauce and topped with fresh-cut scallions.
- Kung Pao Chicken Bowl$13.95
A ménage of chicken, szechuan dried chili pepper, vegetables, and crunchy peanuts all tossed in our delicious Kung Pao Sauce.
- Bourbon OJ Chicken Bowl$13.95
- TikTok Chicken Bowl$13.50
A traditional twist on an online recipe adds green onion and minced garlic to this sweet n' spicy dish.
- Lu Rou Fan$13.50Out of stock
- Sesame Chicken Bowl$13.95
A flavorful classic sprinkled with onions, sesame seed, and peppers in red and green.
- Honey Chicken Bowl$13.95
‘’Classic never gets old’’ Sweet & tender crispy fried chicken. Lovely and simple.
- Japanese Beef Curry Bowl$14.95
- Kung Pao Shrimp Bowl$14.95
- Pepper Steak Bowl$14.95
- Black Pepper Ribs$18.95Out of stock
- Bourbon OJ Chicken$17.95
- Coconut Curry Chicken$18.95Out of stock
- Honey Chicken$17.95
- Kung Pao Chicken$17.95
- Mala Dry Pot$18.95Out of stock
- Miso Salmon$18.95Out of stock
- Mongolian Beef$18.95
- Sesame Chicken$17.95
- TikTok Chicken$17.95
- Japanese Beef Curry$18.95
- Kung Pao Shrimp$18.95