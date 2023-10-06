FRESHJUNKIE 4257 Perkins Rd.
Popular Items
SENSATION SALAD
Romains, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation
KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar
BRICKHOUSE SALAD
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse
SALADS
BLT SALAD
Romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.
BRICKHOUSE SALAD
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
CROUCHING CASHEW HIDDEN SIRACHA SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, siracha, suggested dressing: Honey lime vinaigrette.
FREESTYLE SALAD
YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing
KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar
MARATHON SALAD
Spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onioins, feta, suggested dressing: Greek vinaigrette.
ROCKET SALAD
Romiane, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, jack, suggested dressing: Chipotle ranch.
SENSATION SALAD
Romains, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation
SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
SPINACH SALAD
Spinach, tomato, red onion, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese, suggested dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette
THAI SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut
WRAPS
BLT WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.
BRICKHOUSE WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse
CAESAR WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar
CROUCHING CASHEW HIDDEN SIRACHA WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, siracha, suggested dressing: Honey lime vinaigrette.
FREESTYLE WRAP
Whole wheat tortillas, YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing
KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar
MARATHON WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette
MEDITERRANEAN WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onioins, feta, suggested dressing: Greek vinaigrette.
ROCKET WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, romiane, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, jack, suggested dressing: Chipotle ranch.
SENSATION WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation
SOUTHWEST CAESAR WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar
SPINACH WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, spinach, tomato, red onion, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese, suggested dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette
THAI WRAP
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut