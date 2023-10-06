Popular Items

SALADS

BLT SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.

BRICKHOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar

CROUCHING CASHEW HIDDEN SIRACHA SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, siracha, suggested dressing: Honey lime vinaigrette.

FREESTYLE SALAD

$9.00

YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing

KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar

MARATHON SALAD

$9.00

Spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onioins, feta, suggested dressing: Greek vinaigrette.

ROCKET SALAD

$9.00

Romiane, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, jack, suggested dressing: Chipotle ranch.

SENSATION SALAD

$9.00

Romains, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation

SOUTHWEST CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar

SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese, suggested dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette

THAI SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut

WRAPS

BLT WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, bacon, tomato, carrots, croutons, jack cheese, suggested dressing: black peppercorn ranch.

BRICKHOUSE WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, parmesan, suggested dressing: Brickhouse

CAESAR WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, tomato, red onions, croutons, parmesan, suggested dressing: Caesar

CROUCHING CASHEW HIDDEN SIRACHA WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, siracha, suggested dressing: Honey lime vinaigrette.

FREESTYLE WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortillas, YOU CHOOSE: Greens, 5 goodies, cheese, dressing

KALE PISTACHIO CAESAR WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, kale, red onions, tomato, croutons, lime wedge, chili pistachios, suggested dressing: Caesar

MARATHON WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, spinach, almonds, cucmber, carrots, edamame, roasted beets, suggested dressing: honey lime vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, red onioins, feta, suggested dressing: Greek vinaigrette.

ROCKET WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romiane, corn, red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, jack, suggested dressing: Chipotle ranch.

SENSATION WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, sliced almonds, parm, suggested dressing: Sensation

SOUTHWEST CAESAR WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine, red bell peppers, corn, tortilla strips, parmesan, suggested dressing: Southwest caesar

SPINACH WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, spinach, tomato, red onion, craisins, walnuts, bleu cheese, suggested dressing: Balsamic vinaigrette

THAI WRAP

$9.75

Whole wheat tortilla, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, red bell peppers, suggested dressing: Spicy peanut

DRINKS

ESSENTIA H2O

$5.00

Big Easy Kombucha

$5.00

IM SHOT

$4.00

Lacroix-Lemon

$2.00

Lacroix-Lime

$2.00

Lacroix- OTHER

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Tepache

$3.00

SIDES

Zapp's Regular

$1.50

Zapp's Crawtator

$1.50

Zappa's Voodoo

$1.50