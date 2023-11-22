Welcome to Friends....Where Everyone Knows Your Name ;)
Friends American Grill Clayton
NA Beverages
Beverage
- Water
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Un Sweet Tea$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$3.29
- Coffee$3.29
- Diet Dr.Pepper$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr.Pepper$2.99
- Electric Monkey$2.99
- GingerAle$2.99
- Juice$3.29
- Kid Bev No Charge
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$3.29
- Mtn Dew$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Red Bull$3.99
- RootBeer$2.99
- Shirley Temple$3.29
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Soda Water
- Tonic$2.99
Main Menu
Appetizer
- 6 Wings & Fries$11.99
6 Wings Your Choice Traditional/Boneless/Smoked and Fries
- Bada Bang Shrimp$11.49
Fried and Tossed in our Signature Bada Bang Sauce
- Deviled Eggs$11.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.69
Deep Fried Cheese
- Pimento Cheese Wontons$11.99
Hand Made Pimento Cheese Filled Pockets of Goodness
- Trash Talk Nachos$10.49
Deep Fried Chicken and Refried Bean Tacos
Salad/Soup
- Baby Wedgie$8.99
Signature Wedge Salad
- Cobb Salad$15.99
A Classic Salad with Meat Galore
- Loaded Potato Soup$6.99
Creamy Soup with Bacon, Sour Cream, and Cheese
- Small House Salad$3.99
Mixed Lettuce with Tomatoes & Shredded Cheese
- Steak Wedge$17.99
Signature Wedge Salad with Steak
- Firecracker Salad$14.99
- Lobster Bisque Soup$6.99Out of stock
Wings
Trademarks
Gringo Grub
Burgers
- 4th July Burger$15.99
Signature #1 Selling Burger
- Bacon Bacon Burger$15.99
Bacon, Bacon, and more Bacon!
- Mushroom-Provolone Hottie$15.99
An All American Spicy Burger
- Cheesy Burger$13.99
Fresh Hand Patty Burger loaded with Cheese
- PBJ Burger$15.99
Homemade Pimento Cheese Burger with Deep Fried Jalapenos for Kick
Sandwiches
Wraps
Sides
Kids Meals
Extras
Dressing
Wing Sauce
- 2 oz Lemon/Yaki$0.99
- 2 oz Garlic Parm$0.99
- 2 oz Gold Digger$0.99
- 2 oz Honey BBQ$0.99
- 2 oz Honey Garlic$0.99
- 2 oz Hot$0.99
- 2 oz Hot/Lemon Pepper$0.99
- 2 oz Hot/Yaki$0.99
- 2 oz House$0.99
- 2 oz KY Bourbon$0.99
- 2 oz Lemon Pepper$0.99
- 2 oz Mango Habanero$0.99
- 2 oz Medium$0.99
- 2 oz Mild$0.99
- 2 oz Nashville Hot$0.99
- 2 oz Ray Ray$0.99
- 2 oz Sweet Heat$0.99
- 2 oz Teriyaki$0.99
Beverages (Delivery)
Friends American Grill Clayton Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 517-0430
Closed • Happy Thanksgiving