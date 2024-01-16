FRIENDS OF FRIENDS/WAVY
COFFEE & TEA
COFFEE BASICS
FOF BEVS
TEA
FOOD
BREAKFAST
- BACON EGG & CHEESE$9.00Out of stock
a classic breakfast sando bacon, scrambled egg, white american cheese, arugul, & house blend sriracha-chipotle aioli on a brioche bun *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- EGG & CHEESE$7.00Out of stock
veggie-friendly breakfast sando scrambled egg, white american cheese, & house blend sriracha-chipotle aioli on a brioche bun VEGETARIAN *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- BFAST BURRITO$10.00Out of stock
veggie-friendly breakfast burrito scrambled egg, house-seasoned tater tots, 3-cheese blend (monterey jack, cheddar, & asadero), & soyrizo in a flour tortilla VEGETARIAN *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- McMUFF$5.50Out of stock
sausage patty, steamed egg in an onion slice, white american cheese, chives, & house blend sriracha-chipotle aioli on an English muffin *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- VEGGIE SANDO$9.00Out of stock
*COMING SOON* Cucumber, Sprouts, Chive Cream Cheese, Garlic Chili Crisp, Everything Seasoning Brioche
- BREAKFAST BAO$12.50Out of stock
american breakfast classics meet siapao scrambled egg, house-seasoned tater tots, 3-cheese blend (monterey jack, cheddar, & asadero), chives, house blend of sriracha-chipotle aioli & Mama Teav’s OG Heat garlic crisp wrapped in bao dough - steamed & griddled. VEGETARIAN *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
PASTRY
- BLUEBERRY SCONE$7.00
Crisp and Fluffy Scone, w/ Seasonal Fruit Seasonal Fruit 04/01: Blueberry-Kumquat
- STRAWBERRY SCONE$7.00Out of stock
- CHEESECAKE$7.00
Our Take on the classic NY Style Cheesecake. Dense but Fluffy, w/ Citrus Zest!
- GALETTE - Nectarine Kumquat$6.50
"Think Danish, But Better" Seasonal Fruit 04/01: Strawberry
- OLIVE OIL CAKE$6.50Out of stock
Moist & Divine
- GALETTE - CREAM$6.50Out of stock
Think Danish, But Better
- CORN & LIME COOKIE$3.50Out of stock
Corn & Lime Cookie
- WAVY DONUT$3.50Out of stock
Seasonal Fruit Zest, Sugar Coated
- Passionfruit Meringue Galette$7.00Out of stock
ICE CREAM
- PB, MISO, BANANA, & CHOC - ICE CREAM$12.00Out of stock
*contains PEANUTS, gluten, dairy, & soy All ice cream comes in a pint container. Sticker art by @bepydoll
- MATCHA & STRAWBERRY - ICE CREAM$12.00Out of stock
*COMING SOON* All ice cream comes in a pint container. Sticker art by @bepydoll
- LEMON POPPY CHZCAKE - ICE CREAM$12.00Out of stock
*contains, gluten, dairy, & soy All ice cream comes in a pint container. Sticker art by @bepydoll
- SEASONAL ICE CREAM$12.00Out of stock
*COMING SOON* All ice cream comes in a pint container. Sticker art by @bepydoll
LUNCH / DINNER
- THE OG$10.00Out of stock
our OG smash burg two smashed beef patties, caramelized onion, white american cheese, & house blend sriracha-chipotle aioli on a brioche bun *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- ALL CAP$12.00
veggie-friendly “burg” confit portobello cap, , caramelized onion, white american cheese, & house blend sriracha-chipotle aioli on a brioche bun VEGETARIAN *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- THE HEIRLOOM$10.00
an homage to Mel Brooks favorite sando heirloom tomato slices, fresh dill, basil, chives, pepitas, & house-made black garlic-miso ranch on a brioche bun VEGETARIAN *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- CHILI CRISP OG$12.00Out of stock
*COMING SOON* our OG smash burg w/ hot garlic crisp two smashed beef patties, caramelized onion, white american cheese, house blend sriracha-chipotle aioli, AND Mama Teav's OG Heat garlic crisp on a brioche bun *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- CHEZ WAVY$13.00Out of stock
Spicy Roast Chicken & Cheese Melt, Tomato, Chives
- BAO BURGER$13.00Out of stock
*COMING SOON* “The OG” Wrapped in a Lovely Lil Bao Bun two smashed beef patties, caramelized onion, & white american cheese w/ house blend of sriracha-chipotle aioli & Mama Teav’s OG Heat wrapped in bao dough - steamed & griddled. *contains gluten, dairy, & soy
- WAVY DOG$11.00Out of stock
*COMING SOON* Beef Dog, Chili, 3 Cheese Blend, Chive, Seasonal Hot Pepper, Brioche Bun