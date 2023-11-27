Fries Dam Steakhouse 439 West Main Street
Hand Cut Steaks & Chops
- Filet Mignon 8oz.$38.00
8oz Filet grilled to order. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal veggies.
- Ribeye 12oz.$34.00
12oz. Ribeye served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal veggies.
- Ribeye 6oz$21.50
A 6oz. Ribeye grilled to order. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables.
- New York Strip 10oz.$26.00
A 10oz. New York Strip grilled to order. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables.
- New York Strip 5oz.$16.00
A 5oz New York Strip grilled to order. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables.
- Sirloin 10oz.$25.00
A 10oz. choice Sirloin grilled to order and served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables.
- Flank Steak Pinwheels$21.00
Flank Steak layered with provolone cheese, fresh spinach, and Roma tomatoes then grilled to perfection. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables.
- Bone-In Center Cut Pork Loin 12oz.$30.00
A 12oz. center cut loin chop grilled to perfection. Served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and grilled seasonal vegetables.
- Apple Cider Glazed Chicken Breast$17.00
A farm fresh chicken breast chargrilled to perfection and topped with our signature apple cider glaze.
From The Dock
- Lemon Pepper Encrusted Trout$24.00
Two fresh rainbow trout filets dipped in lemon pepper panko and pan seared to perfection. Served with a zesty caper sauce, rice pilaf, and grilled green beans.
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon$20.00
A fresh 6oz wild caught salmon filet pan seared, then covered with our signature bourbon glaze. Seved with rice pilaf and grilled green beans.
- Yellowfin Tuna Steak$22.00
A 6oz. wild caught yellowfin tuna steak grilled to order and covered in a sweet soy glaze. Served with rice pilaf and grilled green beans.
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$21.00
Half a pound of perfectly seasoned jumbo shrimp grilled to perfection. Served with rice pilaf and grilled green beans.
- Shrimp & Grits$19.00
A cheesy, crispy grit cake covered in a creamy creole sauce loaded with andouille sausage and topped with grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with a side salad.
From The Grill
- Angus Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.75
100% Ground Angus Beef hand pattied, seasoned, and grilled to order. Topped with fresh grilled mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with seasoned steak fries.
- Angus Cheeseburger$11.75
100% Ground Angus hand-pattied, seasoned, and cooked to order. Comes topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise. Served with seasoned steak fries.
- French Philly$12.50
Over a half pound of grilled sirloin, fresh mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, onions, and topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with our house made au jus and seasoned steak fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$12.00
A farm fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. You're choice of regular or spicy and served with seasoned steak fries.
- Half Pound Chicken Tender Plate$10.00
A half pound of crispy fried chicken tenders served with seasoned steak fries. Toss them in your favorite wing sauce for $1.50
- 1/4 Pound All Beef Hotdog (Build Your Own)$7.50
1/4 All Beef Hotdog topped with ketchup and mustard served with seasoned steak fries. Add your favorite toppings for $0.50 a piece.
From The Garden
- Garden Salad$7.50+
An iceberg and romaine mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and shredded cheddar. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$4.50+
Freshly chopped romaine and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
- Wedge Salad$6.00
A fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon and blue cheese crumbles, and tomatoes. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Small Bites
- Ahi Tuna$10.00
Ahi tuna flash seared and drizzled with a sweet soy glaze.
- Twisted Spinach Artichoke Dip$7.00
Our signature creamy spinach dip served with fried artichoke petals.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.00
Fried green tomatoes served with your choice of pub sauce, house made ranch, or garlic & herb aioli.
- Cheddar & Spinach Fritters$8.00
Our homemade cheddar and spinach fritters fried until golden. Served with your choice of pub sauce, house made ranch, or garlic & herb aioli.
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$6.00
Macaroni and eight delicious cheeses battered and deep fried to perfection. served with your choice of pub sauce, house made ranch, or garlic & herb aioli.
- Fried Pickle Spears$5.00
Fried Pickle Spears W/Ranch or Garlic & Herb Aioli
- Roasted Corn Nuggets$8.00
Roasted corn and 5 different cheeses battered and deep fried. Served with your choice of pub sauce, house made ranch, or garlic & herb aioli.
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Jalapeno and cheddar poppers fried to perfection. Served with your choice of pub sauce, house made ranch, or garlic & herb aioli.
- Whiskey Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Our whiskey battered onion rings fried until golden and crispy. Served with your choice of pub sauce, house made ranch, or garlic & herb aioli.
- Wings
Fried jumbo bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce.