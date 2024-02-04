Frisco Barroom New
Food Menu
Snacks
Small Plates
- Bacon Cheddar Poutine$16.00
Fries, cheddar cheese chunks, montreal bacon, brown gravy
- Brie Puff Pastry$15.00
Brie, Annex tart cherry & raspberry jam, en croute
- Cauliflower$13.00
Buffalo roasted, tempura fried. Served with buttermilk dressing & buffalo sauce
- Grilled Wings$18.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
- Poutine$14.00
Fries, cheese curds, brown gravy. Vegetarian gravy also available.
- Smoked Trout Toast$13.00
Smoked whitefish spread, pickled onion, fried capers, dressed arugula and frisee, lemon zest
- Swedish Meatballs$14.00
Miniature meatballs, creamy herb gravy, grilled crostini
- Veggie Poutine$15.00
Fries, cheese curds, and vegetarian gravy
Salads
- Small House Salad$7.00
Chopped romaine & green leaf lettuce, red onion, feta, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
- Large House Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine & green leaf lettuce, red onion, feta, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
- Arugula Harvest Salad$16.00
Arugula, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, tossed in balsamic dressing and topped with fried goat cheese ball.
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Romaine & green leaf lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar, buttermilk dressing
- Beet Salad$16.00
Roasted beets, walnuts, blue cheese, shaved fennel, frisee, and arugula tossed in orange vinaigrette
- Small Caeser Salad$8.00
Romaine & green leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, crouton bits
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine & green leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, crouton bits
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Beet Reuben$15.00
Roasted beets, sauerkraut, thousand island, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
- Double Burger$17.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
- French Dip$17.00
Herb-rubbed, roasted top round of beef, toasted house-made baguette, au jus Horseradish cream and/or Swiss on request.
- Grilled Cheese$15.00
Smoked gouda, cheddar, American, tart apples, bacon, grilled house-made honey white bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Marinated & grilled chicken breast on a bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese and/or buffalo style on request
- Pastrami & Swiss$17.00
House-cured & smoked pastrami, grilled rye bread, swiss cheese. Stone ground mustard on request.
- Reuben$17.00
House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, Swiss cheese, grilled rye
- Salsiccia (House Sausage)$15.00
House-made Salsiccia sausage, served with grilled peppers and onions or giardiniera. Comes with one side.
- Single Burger$13.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
- Smoked Turkey Club$16.00
House-smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, toasted house-made honey white bread
Pasties/Pierogies
- Pasty - Potato and Mushroom$15.00
Baked hand pie with potato, rutabaga, carrots, onion. Side of mushroom gravy.
- Farmer's Cheese Pierogi$14.00
Polish dumplings with sweet farmers cheese. Served with cinnamon syrup.
- Mushroom & Kapusta Pierogi$18.00
Polish dumplings with mushrooms and kapusta. Served with sour cream
- Potato Pierogi$14.00
Polish dumplings with potato & caramelized onion. Served with sour cream.
- Beef Pasty$16.00
Entrees
- Beef Stroganoff$23.00
Pappardelle noodles, marinated beef tips, mushrooms, and onions. Served with sour cream.
- Garlic Grilled Shrimp$27.00
½ lb, jumbo shrimp, herb-marinated, white wine, garlic, butter & lemon grilled
- Grilled 1/2 Chicken$24.00
Peruvian style, cilantro-lime marinated, slow-roasted, Peruvian green sauce
- Grilled Pork Chop$30.00
Bone-in pork chop, green apple chutney
- Grilled Steak$33.00
10 oz. Sirloin Steak
- Kielbasa$20.00
2 house-made Polish sausages, mashed potatoes, kapusta (sauerkraut cooked with bacon)
- Mushroom Stroganoff$20.00
Pappardelle noodles, marinated and roasted mushrooms, onions. Served with sour cream.
- Perch Entree$25.00
Lightly breaded, pan seared, side of tartar
- Rainbow Trout$26.00
Farm-raised, topped with toasted parmesan, garlic & parsley breadcrumbs
Kid's Menu
Sides
Soups
- Cup of Veggie Chili$7.00
Red, white, and black beans. Red, green, yellow, and poblano peppers Served with oyster crackers and an option for sour cream and/or cheddar cheese.
- Bowl of Veggie Chili$9.00
Red, white, and black beans. Red, green, yellow, and poblano peppers Served with oyster crackers and an option for sour cream and/or cheddar cheese.
- Cup O day$7.00
Chicken Tortilla
- Bowl O day$9.00
Chicken Tortilla
- French Onion$9.00
Classic recipe, grilled crouton, and Swiss cheese.