Frisco Prime Frisco 20 Madison Avenue
Dinner
Starters
House Made Chips, Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce, Chives
Honey Balsamic Glaze, Apple Goat Cheese Crema
Corn Salsa, Chipotle Lime Aioli
Bourbon Ginger Soy Glaze, Cilantro Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion
Options: Sweet and Spicy, Sweet Heat Dry Rub, Buffalo Sauce
Shrimp, Avocado, Cocktail Sauce
Sweet and Spicy Sesame Glaze, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion
Soups and Salad
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Crispy Tabacco Onions, Gorgonzola, Everything Bagel Spice, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Red Onion, Garlic Croutons, Tomato Vinaigrette
Romain Hearts, House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Crisp
Chef's House Made Soup
Hand Helds
House Made Pickels, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Aged Cheddar, Prime Sauce, Bacon, Brioche Bun. Comes with Hand Cut Fries
Grilled or Fried, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Curried Apple Chutney Brioche Bun. Comes with Hand Cut Fries
Hand Cut Steaks
Our steaks are finely seasoned with sea salt, fresh ground white and black pepper, and served with Chef's compound butter. Served with Chef's vegatable medley and an additional choice of side
Entrees
8 oz Flat Iron Steak, Three Shrimp, Chimi-Corn Salsa, Chef's Vegetables
Citrus Buerre Blanc, Chef's Vegetables, Choice of Side
Prorcini Rubbed, Vegan Spanakopita "Cheese", Chef's Vegetables, Choice of Side
Curried Apple Chutney, Chef's Vegetables, Choice of Side
Cactus Pepper Jelly, Chef's Vegetables, Choice of Side
Wild Mushroom Marbalade, Chef's Vegetables, Choice of Side
House Fried Chicken, Sweet Potato Waffle, Spicy Bourbon Maple Syrup, Chef's Vegetables
Kids
Served with Choice of Hand Cut Fries, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Chef's Vegetables
MISC
Steak Additions Ala Carte
Sides Ala Carte
Desserts
Happy Hour
Mixed Greens, Burratina, Prosciutto, Fig, Dried Apricot, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Mint Vinaigrette
