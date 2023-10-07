COFFEE

Hot

Hot Coffee

$2.45+

Tell us how you like your coffee in the comment box

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Organic espresso & steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Organic espresso & steamed milk topped with a layer of foamed milk

Hot Mocha Latte

$4.10+

Organic espresso, dark chocolate & steamed milk

Hot Caramel Latte

$4.10+

Organic espresso, caramel & steamed milk

Hot Americano

$2.50+

Espresso poured over hot water

Hot Chai Latte

$3.50+

Chai tea (black tea, honey and spices) & steamed milk

Hot Red Eye

$3.70+

Organic brewed coffee topped with shots of organic espresso

Hot Apple Cider

$2.89+

Steamed apple cider

Hot Chaider

$2.89+

A blend of steamed apple cider and chai tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Steeped tea

Hot Cocoa

$3.05+

Steamed milk and dark chocolate

Hot Matcha

$4.10+

Steamed milk and Organic Matcha tea

Cafe Au Lait

$2.45+

Organic coffee topped with steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$1.25+

Organic Espresso

Macchiato

$1.75+

Organic espresso topped with a spoonful of foamed milk

Hot Eggnog Latte

$3.90+

Organic espresso poured over steamed eggnog & milk

Hot Grogg

$3.84+Out of stock

Steamed chai and eggnog

Iced

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Homemade organic cold brew

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Brewed iced tea

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.20+
Iced Caramel Latte

$4.85+

Organic espresso, caramel sauce and milk over ice

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.85+

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce and milk over ice

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai tea & milk over ice

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

Brewed coffee & espresso over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.85+

Organic Matcha Tea with your choice of milk on ice

Iced Latte

$4.35+

Organic espresso & milk over ice

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Organic espresso and water over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$4.25+

Organic epresso & milk over ice topped with foam

Iced Apple Cider

$3.40+Out of stock

Apple cider poured over ice

Iced Chaider

$3.40+Out of stock

Apple cider and chai tea over ice

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Iced tea & lemonade over ice

Hibiscus Ginger Lime Iced Tea

$3.75+

Hibiscus berry iced tea, fresh juiced ginger & lime, agave nectar, topped with mixed berries

Lemonade

$2.35+

Lemonade over ice

Iced Eggnog Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Organic espresso poured over eggnog and milk

Iced Grogg

$4.25+Out of stock

Eggnog and chai tea poured over ice

Milk

$1.75+

SMOOTHIES/JUICES

Smoothies

Skinny Monkey

$7.50

Bananas, crunchy peanut butter, raw cacao, vanilla Greek yogurt, organic coconut oil, dark chocolate, skim milk

Space Monkey

$7.50

Gifford's chocolate ice cream, banana, crunchy peanut butter, dark chocolate, whole milk

Strawberry Banana

$6.75

Strawberries, banana, vanilla Greek yogurt, cinnamon, agave nectar, whole milk

Mango Pineapple

$6.75

Mango, pineapple, vanilla Greek yogurt, agave nectar, whole milk

Green Mamba

$7.95

Banana, pineapple, avocado, kale, green superfood, chia seeds, orange juice

Dirty Berry

$6.75

Gifford's black raspberry frozen yogurt with chocolate chips, organic espresso grounds, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, whole milk

Purple Haze

$7.75

Blueberries, banana, dates, almond butter, almond milk

Allberry

$6.75

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk

P B+J

$6.75

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, crunchy peanut butter, granola, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk

Forager

$7.75

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, banana, granola, almond butter, honey, almond milk

Banana Bread

$6.75

Bananas, maca, oats, flax, cinnamon, walnuts, honey, almond milk

Banana Chai

$6.50

Bananas, chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk

Banana Cream Pie

$7.75

Bananas, chia seeds, granola, almond butter, organic coconut oil, vanilla Greek yogurt, almond milk

Berry Detox

$7.25

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, bananas, chia seeds, cinnamon, honey, kale, ginger, whole milk

Banana Nectar

$6.50

Banana, kale, cinnamon, honey, whole milk

Blueberry Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Blueberries, peaches, vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, whole milk

Cherry Avocado

$7.00

Cherries, strawberries, avocado, vanilla Greek yogurt, whole milk

Cherry Pineapple

$6.75

Cherries, pineapple, raspberries, whole milk

Pumpkin Pie

$7.75

Bananas, granola, pumpkin puree, almond butter, honey, vanilla Greek yogurt, pumpkin spice & almond milk

Smoothie Bowls

Berry-Thing

$9.99

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, banana, agave and almond milk; topped with granola, almond butter, strawberries & bananas

Mango Crunch

$9.99

Blended frozen mango, vanilla Greek yogurt, agave and almond milk, on top of crunchy granola; topped with coconut, a homemade dragon fruit sauce, frozen mango, banana and more granola

Crunchy Monkey

$9.99

Our skinny monkey smoothie with almond milk as the base on top of crunchy granola; topped with bananas, coconut, cacao nibs and more granola

Super Green

$9.99

Blended frozen mango, pineapple, banana, spinach, green superfood & orange juice on top of crunchy granola; topped with banana, strawberries, dragon fruit sauce, chia, hemp & pumpkin seeds

Juices

Sun Dragon

$6.95

Granny Smith apple, oranges, ginger & lemon

Fruit Punch

$6.95

Gala apples, pineapple, beets, carrots

Farmer's Friend

$6.95

Gala apples, kale & strawberries

Orange Kiss

$6.95

Oranges , strawberries & pineapple

Fresh OJ

$6.95

Fresh juiced oranges

Carrot Apple Ginger

$6.95

Granny Smith apples, ginger & carrots

Raw Cider

$6.95

Gala apples juiced & mixed with cinnamon

Raw Rickey

$6.95

Granny Smith apples, lime & kale

Apple Snap

$6.95

Granny Smith apples, ginger & kale

Mo' Beta 86 SWEET POTATO

$6.95

Gala apples, carrots, pineapple & sweet potato

Orange Beet

$6.95

Oranges & beets

Ginger Shot

$1.50+

Frojito

$6.95

Smashies

Blueberry Ginger

$6.50

Frozen blueberries, ginger & lemonade

Wildberry Lime

$6.50

Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries & limeade

Strawberry Lemon

$6.50

Frozen strawberries & lemonade

Peach Berry

$6.50

Frozen peaches & strawberries & lemonade

BREAKFAST

Signature Sandwiches

Sweet One

$8.50

Turkey bacon, egg, cheddar & homemade Maple Walnut cream cheese on a cinnamon raisin bagel

Wildfire

$8.75

Turkey bacon, egg, homemade pickled jalapenos, red onion, red peppers & smoked Gouda cheese on a toasted everything bagel

The Fullness

$8.50

Hummus, tomato, avocado, spinach, red onion & salsa on a toasted everything bagel

The Hempfest

$7.50

Hummus, avocado, hemp hearts on a toasted spinach & herb bagel

Spin Dip

$7.50

Our homemade spinach, artichoke & asiago cream cheese on a spinach & herb bagel toasted & broiled

Lox

$11.50

Dill & Chive cream cheese & smoked salmon on your choice of a toasted bagel

Get Toasted

Avo Toast

$7.50

Our homemade guacamole, hard boiled egg, homemade pickled shallots, hemp & pumpkin seeds on a toasted English muffin

Avo Toast on Bagel

$7.75

Our homemade guacamole, hard boiled egg, homemade pickled shallots, hemp & pumpkin seeds on a toasted bagel of your choice

Jessies Jam

$5.75

Our homemade raspberry jam, granola & almond butter on toasted multigrain

The Greek One

$7.00

Hummus, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, spinach, feta & roasted red pepper flakes on toasted sour dough

Mango Red Pepper Jam

$6.00

Cream cheese, mango red pepper jam and chopped scallions on toasted sour dough bread

PB Banana Hemp

$5.75

Creamy peanut butter, sliced banana , hemp hearts and a drizzle of honey on toasted multigrain

Burritos

Loaded Burrito

$9.00

Turkey bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado & tomato with homemade bacon & chive cream cheese on a white or wheat wrap

Spicy Burrito

$9.00

Turkey bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, homemade jalapeno Sriracha cream cheese on a white or wheat wrap + your choice of Frank's or Sriracha

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, spinach & tomato with homemade veggie cream cheese on a white or wheat wrap

Burrito BYO

$2.50

Bagel

Plain

$3.25
Everything

$3.25
Sesame

$3.25
Spinach & Herb

$3.25
Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25
Blueberry

$3.25
Harvest

$2.75Out of stock
Onion

$3.25
Pumpernickel

$3.25

English

English

$3.25

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25

Gluten Free

GF Whole Grain

$3.50

Bread

Multigrain

$2.00
Sweet Bread

$2.00
Ciabatta

$2.00
Sour Dough

$2.00

8 oz. Tubs of Cream Cheese (Pictured is a 2 oz side)

Plain Tub

$4.00
Veggie Tub

$5.00
Strawberry Tub 86

$5.00
Dill & Chive Tub

$5.00
Maple Walnut Tub

$5.00
Bacon & Chive Tub

$5.00
Jalapeno Sriracha Tub

$5.00
Spinach & Artichoke Tub

$5.00
Pumpkin Tub

$5.00

Blueberry Cc

$5.00Out of stock

LUNCH

Lunch

The Classic

$5.50

Your choice of turkey, chicken salad, tuna or roasted chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with lettuce & tomato

The Motzy

$10.25

Mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomato, homemade basil pesto and balsamic drizzle on toasted ciabatta

New England Road Block

$10.25

Turkey, cheddar cheese, homemade pickled shallots, Bibb lettuce, turkey bacon & homemade cranberry sauce on a toasted pumpernickel bagel

Sweet Fire

$10.25Out of stock

Roasted chicken, homemade barbecue sauce, roasted pineapple and jalapenos on Portuguese sweet bread

Hayden's Inferno

$10.25

Roasted chicken, homemade honey Sriracha, red leaf lettuce & avocado on ciabatta

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.50
Electric Garden Party

$9.25

Kale, homemade pickled cherry tomatoes, red onion, crushed root vegetable chips, hummus, sprouted lentils & a homemade caramelized onion vinaigrette on a white or wheat wrap

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Your choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.25

Our homemade chicken salad with Frank's red hot, red leaf lettuce & avocado on a toasted garlic bagel

BLT

$7.75

Turkey bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta bread

Lunch L Burrito

$8.99

Lunch S Burrito

$8.99

Lunch V Burrito

$8.99

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

The Mota

$8.99

Salads

Roasted Rancher

$6.50

Spinach, homemade pickled cherry tomatoes, sprouted lentils, turkey bacon & a homemade roasted garlic buttermilk ranch dressing

Earthbound

$6.50

Kale, roasted beets, red onion, organic quinoa, toasted pistachios & sesame seeds tossed in a homemade tahini ginger lemon dressing

BAKED GOODS

Pastries

Banana Bread

$2.75
Blueberry Scone

$3.75
Brownie

$3.25
Cinnamon Roll

$3.75
Cinnamon Scone

$3.75
Coffee Cake

$2.75

of the day (Our flavors rotate daily between Blueberry Crumb, Lemon Poppy Seed or Cinnamon Walnut)

GF Brownie

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50
Blueberry Muffin

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50
Corn Muffin

$3.50
Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.50
Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50
French Toast Muffin

$3.50
Pumpkin Muffin

$2.75
Apple Streusel Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
M&M Cookie

$3.00
Sugar Cookie

$3.00
Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25
Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Bites

Frogs

$0.75+
Crais Bites

$1.50
PB Cocoa Bites

$1.50
Pumpkin Bites

$1.50
Samoas

$1.50

Dog Treats

Dog Treat

$0.50
5 for $2.50

$2.50
Bag of 12 $5.50

$5.50

OATMEAL

Spinach Pie

$6.99

Organic steel cut oats with cinnamon, maple syrup, hemp hearts, walnuts and bananas

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Organic steel cut oats with cinnamon, maple syrup, granola, almond butter and fresh blueberries

Chocolate Almond Banana

$7.00

Organic steel cut oats, maple syrup, almond butter, banana and mini chocolate chips

Old School

$6.00Out of stock

Organic steel cut oats, cinnamon, maple syrup and raisins

FRAPPES

Frappes (For ice cream scoops & ice cream sandwiches call ahead or order at the counter)

Frappe

$6.25

Your choice of ice cream blended with milk

Froboccino

$7.25

Gifford's chocolate & coffee ice cream and a shot of organic espresso, blended with your choice of our homemade cold brew iced coffee or milk

Cold Brew Frappe

$7.75

Your choice of ice cream blended with organic nitro cold brew

Campfire Frappe

$7.50

Gifford's Campfire S'mores ice cream blended with milk topped with marshmallows, Graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream

Coffee Oreo Special

$7.25

Gifford's coffee & Oreo ice cream blended with our homemade cold brew iced coffee topped with crushed Oreos and whipped cream

Chai Frappe

$6.75

Gifford's vanilla ice cream blended with organic chai

SIDES

Side Turkey Bacon

$1.75

Side of Plain Cream Cheese

$1.25

Side of Flavored Cream Cheese

$1.75

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Almond Butter

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Side Pickle

$0.50