From Memphis With Love - Wings&Things 215 W 14th St
FMWL Specials
Ja Pack
Memphis Grizzlies Superstar does it all! JA always delivers, points, assist, steals, whatever is needed, CALL 12!! This special is packed with everything & delivers just as JA does - 12 pc H Wing, Fries, Roll, Veggies, Drink
Beale Street Combo
Welcome to Beale Street! One of the most Iconic Streets in the World! Fill yourself up, while strolling down Beale St w 2 Whole Wings, 2 Legs, Fried Okra, Roll, Veggies & Drink
You Hungry Ain't It
You should share this... if not, YOU HUNGRY AINT IT? 8pc Whole Wings with Fries, 2 Rolls, Veggies & Drink
FMWL Food Menu
Wings
Things
Sides Junts
FMWL Sauces - Explained
Mild
Our Mild Sauce, Buffalo Flavored
Reg. Hot
Our Signature Wing Sauce, and number one selling Hot Wing Sauce, if you want a regular hot wing buffalo flavor, this is your choice
Flaming Hot
Hot Hot Hot! This is dedicated for those who loves extra spicy foods and flavors
Memphis Gold - Mild
Welcome to Memphis! A golden tantalizing delicious flavor. If you haven't had this on your food before you are missing out! A sweet tangy BBQ/Honey Mustard taste. Mild enough a baby can eat
Memphis Gold - Hot
Our overall #1 Selling Sauce. It can go on any and everything! A golden tantalizing delicious flavor. If you haven't had this on your food before you are missing out! A sweet tangy BBQ/Honey Mustard taste. Not hotter than any hot sauce
Smokey BBQ
Our Original BBQ Wing Sauce, Savory, Rich, Thick & Sweet BBQ Sauce
Cajun Season - Dry
Ole School Country Cajun Seasoning Sprinkled
Cajun Season - Wet
Ole School Country Cajun Seasoning Sprinkled - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe
Lemon Pepper Seasoning - Dry
Citrusy, zesty lemon flavored seasoning
Lemon Pepper Seasoning -Wet
Citrusy, zesty lemon flavored seasoning - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe
Jerk Seasoning - Dry
Caribbean Jerk Seasoning - Earthy, Sweet, Spicy Blend
Jerk Seasoning - Wet
Caribbean Jerk Seasoning - Earthy, Sweet, Spicy Blend - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe
Lemon & Jerk Seasoning Mixed - Dry
Like the taste of both, have them both sprinkled at the same dang time! Lemon Pepper & Jerk together!
Lemon & Jerk Seasoning Mixed - Wet
Like the taste of both, have them both sprinkled at the same dang time! Lemon Pepper & Jerk together! - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe
Honey Rub Seasoning - Dry
Unique blend of spices and honey. With a touch of honey sweetness, this seasoning is sure to be a favorite
Honey Rub Seasoning - Wet
Unique blend of spices and honey. With a touch of honey sweetness, this seasoning is sure to be a favorite - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe
Reg. Hot with Honey Rub Sprinkled
Our #1 wing sauce mixed with our Honey Rub Sprinkled on top, is a taste you are going to absolutely love, don't be scared! & try something different
Reg. Hot with Lemon Pepper Sprinkled
Our #1 wing sauce mixed with Lemon Pepper Sprinkled on top. If you love Lemon Pepper seasoning & want to combine it with wing sauce, this is the one for you
Reg. Hot with Jerk Sprinkled
Our #1 wing sauce mixed with Jerk seasoning. Love the Jerk Season but want to spice it up? Mixed these two!
Memphis Gold - Hot W Jerk Sprinkled
Feeling Exotic? Memphis Gold with Jerk will sure give you something different but amazing. This exotic mixture is sure to be a favorite
Memphis Gold - Hot with Lemon Pepper Sprinkled
Memphis Gold With Lemon Pepper Sprinkled, mixes up the sweet tangy Gold sauce with the Zesty Lemon Pepper seasoning