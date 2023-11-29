From Scratch Restaurant
Food
Omelette
- Carmel$16.25
Mushrooms, avocado, real bacon bits, and swiss cheese with your choice of side and bread
- Big Sur$16.25
Red bell pepper, yellow onion, spinach and mushrooms with your choice of side and bread
- Monterey$16.25
Beef chorizo, green onion, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese with your choice of side and bread
- Santa Cruz$16.25
Veggie sausage, red bell pepper, yellow onions, swiss cheese with your choice of side and bread
- Denver$16.25
Red bell pepper, yellow onions, diced ham and Swiss cheese with your choice of side and bread
- MYO Omelette$16.25
Select any 4 items from the Selects Menu and each additional select is $1.95 and served with your choice of side and bread
Benedict
- Traditional Ham Benedict$16.25
Made with Poached eggs and House-made Hollandaise on top with smoked ham on a English Muffin and your choice of side
- Fresh Veggie Benedict$16.95
Made with Poached eggs and House-made Hollandaise on top with vegetarian sausage patties, sautéed spinach, mushrooms and avocado on an English Muffin and your choice of side
- Sausage Benedict$16.75
Made with Poached eggs and House-made Hollandaise on top with House-made sausage patties, grilled onion and mushrooms on a English Muffin and your choice of side
- Turkey Benedict$16.75
Made with Poached eggs and House-made Hollandaise on top with turkey, avocado and tomatoes on an English Muffin and your choice of side
- MYO Benedict$16.75
Made with Poached eggs and House-made Hollandaise on top on a English Muffin and your choice of side. Each Select is 1.95
Pancakes
- House-made Buttermilk Pancake (1)$9.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- House-made Buttermilk Pancake (2)$13.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Blueberry Pancake (1)$10.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Blueberry Pancake (2)$14.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Cinnamon Roll Pancake (1)$10.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Cinnamon Roll Pancake (2)$14.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Banana Walnut Pancake (1)$10.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Banana Walnut Pancake (2)$14.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Chocolate Chip Pancake (1)$10.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Chocolate Chip Pancake (2)$14.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Granola Pancake (1)$10.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Granola Pancake (2)$14.45
Served with seasonal Fresh fruit, butter and syrup
- Special Pancake (1)$10.95
- Special Pancake (2)$14.95
Breakfast Specials
- Triple "D" Sampler Plate$20.95
Extreme Sausage Biscuits and Gravy with Two Eggs any style. Served with your choice of side AND a cup of House-made Brisket chili (topped with Cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream)
- Extreme Biscuits & Gravy$16.95
Biscuit with Sausage Patties covered in Gravy and Two Eggs any style with your choice of side
- Cinnamon French Toast$16.95
Two Large Slices with fruit and your choice of bacon, sausage, veggie sausage or ham steak
- Breakfast Roll$16.85
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs and your choice of 3 items from the Selects Menu all rolled in a tortilla, topped with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese then baked and smothered with house-made mole AND tomatillo (green) sauce. Served with salsa fresca and your choice of side. Additional From Scratch Selects $1.95 each
- Skillet$16.95
We start with our famous From Scratch potatoes, then add your choice of 3 items from the Selects Menu, topped with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Served with your choice of bread. Additional From Scratch Selects $1.95 each
- The Classic$15.95
Two Eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage patties, sausage links, ham steak or veggie sausage. Served with your choice of side and bread.
- The Classic with no meat$12.95
Two Eggs any style with your choice side and bread.
- Eggs Florentine$16.45
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese scramble. Served with your choice of side and bread
- Veggie Florentine$16.45
Spinach, veggie sausage, mushrooms, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese scramble. Served with your choice of side and bread
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$16.95
Two eggs any style with our house-made hash served "Texas style!" Served with your choice of side and bread
- Huevos Rancheros$15.95
Nacho style" rancheros with black beans, ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, salsa fresca, avocado and a side of warm tortillas (flour or corn).
- Huevos Rancheros with Beef Chorizo$17.45
Nacho style" rancheros with beef chorizo, black beans, ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, salsa fresca, avocado and a side of warm tortillas (flour or corn).
- MYO Scramble$16.95
Scrambles eggs with your choice of 3 selects and your choice of side and bread. Additional selects are 1.95 each
Sides & Lighter Items
- Side of Biscuits & Gravy$8.95
Biscuit with Sausage Patties covered in Gravy
- Bowl of Steel Cut Oatmeal$9.95
Served with raisins, brown sugar and steamed milk upon request
- Parfait$12.95
Vanilla yogurt, fresh fruit and our house-made granola
- House-made Granola Bowl$8.95
- Side of Breakfast Meats$7.45
Choice of: Sausage Patties, Sausage Links, Veggie Sausage, Bacon or Ham Steak
- House-made Corned Beef Hash$8.95
- Side of Bread$4.25
Choice of: House-made Cheddar Cheese Biscuit, English Muffin, Sourdough , Whole Wheat, or Rye Toast
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$11.25
- Seasoned Fries$4.25
- Seasoned Red Potatoes$4.95
- Fried Cheese Grits$3.95
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.95
- Asian Coleslaw$4.95
- Sliced Tomatoes$3.95
- Cup of Vanilla Yogurt$3.95
- Side of one egg$1.95
- Side of two eggs$3.75
- Ranch$1.00
- Side of Salsa Fresca$1.50
- Side of Gravy$4.25
- Real Maple Syrup$2.25
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Side of Jalepenos$1.50
- Side of Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Salad$5.95
Wraps
- Barnyard Club Wrap$16.25
Romaine lettuce, smoked ham, turkey, bacon and avocado, with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese wrapped in an oversized tomato-basil tortilla. Served with Sriracha Honey Mustard dressing and your choice of side.
- BLAT Wrap$16.25
Romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in an oversized spinach tortilla and your choice of side.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.25
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese wrapped in an oversized spinach tortilla. Served with Caesar dressing and your choice of side.
Sandwich
- BLAT Sandwich$16.65
Thick Sliced Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of bread with a twist - avocado added! and your choice of side.
- Club Sandwich$16.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, avocado and Cheddar cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion and your choice of side.
- BBQ Beef Brisket$16.95
House-made smoked beef brisket with sautéed onions and our own "Sweet and Spicy" BBQ Sauce. Served on a house-made roll topped with Cheddar cheese and your choice of side.
- Albacore Tuna Melt$16.85
A generous sandwich of Albacore tuna mixed with our secret spices and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of side.
- Patty Melt$16.95
House-made beef patty served on grilled rye, double Cheddar cheese and grilled onions and your choice of side.
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$17.25
House-made ground beef patty served on a house-made roll, with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Blue Cheese - and of course, the bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side.
- Avocado Cheeseburger$17.25
House-made ground beef patty served on a house-made roll and topped with avocado, grilled mushrooms, onions and your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Blue Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of side.
- Veggie Burger$17.25
The best veggie patty available served on a house-made roll and topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of side.
Soup & Salad
- Cup of Brisket Chili$8.95
Served with sour cream, Cheddar cheese and green onions.
- House-made Brisket Chili Bowl$14.95
Chef Steve's recipe served with sour cream, Cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with your choice of side and bread.
- Cup of Black Bean Soup$8.95
Served with sour cream and green onions.
- Black Bean Soup Bowl$14.95
Served with sour cream and green onions. Served with your choice of side and bread.
- Tuna Avocado Salad$16.95
Romaine lettuce, Albacore tuna salad, avocado, cucumbers, carrots and diced tomatoes and served with your choice of bread.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$16.65
Romain lettuce, grilled chicken, garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing and served with your choice of bread.
- Cobb Salad$16.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, sliced cucumbers, Blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon bits and Blue cheese dressing and served with your choice of bread.
- Chinese Chicken Salad$16.95
Romaine lettuce, Napa Cabbage, grilled chicken, water chestnuts, green onions, chopped tomatoes and rice noodles with Asian dressing and served with your choice of bread.
Kids Menu
- Mickey Pancake$8.95
Served with whip cream and fruit
- Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.95
Served with fruit
- Kids Breakfast$9.95
Scrambles eggs, bacon or sausage, and fruit or potatoes
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.95
Served with waffle fries, fruit or potatoes
- Kids Hamburger$9.95
Served with waffle fries, fruit or potatoes
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Jack and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fruit
Drinks
Other Beverages
- Ice Water
- Fresh Organic Coffee$4.75
- Decaf Coffee$4.75
- Double Espresso$5.25
- Americano$5.25
- Cappuccino$5.75
Double Shot
- Cafe Latte$5.95
Double Shot
- Mocha$5.95
Double Shot
- Apple Juice$4.95
- Orange Juice$4.95
- Cranberry Juice$4.95
- Mango Juice$4.95
- Guava Juice$4.95
- V-8 Juice$4.95
- Ice Tea$4.25
- Coke$4.25
- Diet Coke$4.25
- Sprite$4.25
- Dr Pepper$4.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
- Lemonade$4.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
With Whipped Cream!
- Milk$4.50
- Chocolate Milk$5.25
- Hot Tea$4.95
- Hot Water
Bar Drinks
- Mimosa$12.25
Champagne with Orange Juice or Guava Juice or Mango Juice
- Champagne$11.25
Champagne
- Screw Driver$11.95
SABÉ Yuzu Vodka and Orange Juice
- Tequila Sunrise$11.95
- Bloody Mary$12.25
SABÉ Jalapeño Wasabi Vodka and House-made Bloody Mary Mix
- Virgin Bloody Mary$8.95
House-made Bloody Mary Mix
- Beer$8.95
- Wine (glass)$10.95
- Wine (bottle)$28.00