Breakfast Roll

$16.85

Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs and your choice of 3 items from the Selects Menu all rolled in a tortilla, topped with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese then baked and smothered with house-made mole AND tomatillo (green) sauce. Served with salsa fresca and your choice of side. Additional From Scratch Selects $1.95 each