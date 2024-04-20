Front Porch Restaurant & Bar 115 Swanzey Street
Breakfast
Meat & Egg Combos
Think Outside The Shell
Omelettes
- Meat & Cheese Omelette$12.99
With your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
- Veggie Omelettes$11.99
with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and cheese
- The Works Omelettes$13.99
with bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onions, mushroons, green peppers, and cheese
- Three Cheese Omelettes$11.99
with cheddar, pepper jack, and swiss
Breakfast
Hot Cakes & French Toast
A La Carte Breakfast
Lunch
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
Golden fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
Juicy jalapeños breaded and filed with cream chese and friedot golden perfection served with a raspberry pepper sauce
- Onion Rings$9.99
Breaded onion rings, fried ot a crispy golden brown and served with house made ranch dressing
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Hand battered mushroom slices fried ot a crispy golden brown and served with house made ranch dressing
- Hotzzarella Jalapeño Cheese Sticks$9.99
Hotzzarella Jalapeño Cheese Sticks
Salad
- Classic Veggie Salad$12.99
Raw and refined with lettuce and an assortment of vegetables served with croutons and your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Al Hail the Caesar Salad! Featuring romaine letuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed with Caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$13.99
A fan favorite! Enjoy diced ham, bacon, cheese, hardboiled egg, tomatoes and onions, tossed with greens and served with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Prime Dip$15.99
Thinly sliced prime rib on a hoagie served with au jus
- Front Porch Cheesesteak$16.99
Thinly sliced prime rib, onion, mushroom, bel peppers, and provolone chese on a hoagie
- Conductor$12.99
Marinated griled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Miner$13.99
Cajun seasoned marinated grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese and onion rings
- Hick Chick$14.99
Breaded and fried chicken filet topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and honey mustard sauce
- Chicken Filet$11.99
Breaded and fried chicken filet with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- BLT$10.99
Classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo served on toast
- The Front Porch Veggie$13.99
12-grain Bread loaded with hummus, spring lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, red pepper, avocado spread, and sprouts (when in season)
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$11.99
Swiss, provolone, and cheddar cheese with tomato and bacon on sourdough toast
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$13.99
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, drizzled with ranch, and wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Crispy chicken tossed with romaine, parmesan, and Caesar dressing wrapped ni a flour tortilla
- Veggie Wrap$12.99
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, bel peppers, onions, and Swis cheese with mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla
Entrées
- Trout Amandine$20.99
A delightful platter with rainbow trout fried to perfection, served with sliced almonds and lemon, steamed vegetables and French fries
- Grilled or Blackened Salmon$22.99
A gorgeous filet of salmon lightly seasoned, and grilled to perfection. Served with steamed vegetables and your choice of side
- 6oz Top Sirloin$17.99
A juicy center cut sirloin, grilled to perfection served with steamed vegetables and your choice of side
- 10oz top Sirloin$22.99
A juicy center cut sirloin, grilled to perfection served with steamed vegetables and your choice of side
Burgers
- Mountain Man Burger$16.99
1⁄2bl burger made with ground wild boar, bison, elk, antelope and deer with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Explore your wild side!
- Buffalo Burger$14.99
100% ground bufalo paty served with letuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
- Holy Terror$14.50
1⁄2bI burger topped with fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and house made spicy mayo. This ones' got a kick!
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.50
1⁄2bI burger ni a classic combination of sautéed mushrooms and Swis Chese
- All American Burger$13.99
1⁄2bI burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce
- George Washington$12.99
An American classic 1⁄2 bI burger with American cheese
- The Monumental$15.99
A FULL juicy pound of beef! This double burger si adorned with cheddar and Swis cheese, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
- Patty Melt$13.99
1⁄2 bI burger patty topped with sautéed onion, cheddar and Swiss cheese on marbled rye toast
- Beyond Burger$16.99
Aplant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef! Served with letuce, tomato, onion &pickle.