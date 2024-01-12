Frontera Mexican - Buford 4180 Hamilton Mill Rd
Botanas
- Cheese Dip$6.99+
Frontera's favorite. It's warm, it's delicious and it's famous. Have it mild or spice it up with minced jalapeños
- Ultimate Cheese Dip$14.99
XL signature cheese dip with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with warm tortillas
- Homestyle Guacamole$12.99
Made to order! With fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and a hint of lime juice
- Nachos Supremos$16.99
Steak or Grilled Chicken, chips smothered in cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and pickled jalapeños
- Esquite$12.99
Grilled with our secret seasoning. Served with fresco cheese and mayonnaise
- Frontera Wings$17.49
Ten wings in your choice of six wonderful flavors from mild to super hot. Served with fries
- Ceviche Verde$14.99
Orange Roughy, Shrimp, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro & Lime Juice.
Ensalada & Sopa
- Xochitl Soup$5.49+
Frontera's favorite. Hearty chicken broth with pulled chicken breast, rice, diced avocado, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips
- Sopa De Res$4.49+
Delicious beef broth with brisket, rice, vegetables, fresh onions and cilantro
- Mexican Chopped$9.99
Romaine & Iceberg, Garbanzo, Palm, Cucumbers, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pumpkin Seeds, Tortilla Strips, Choice Of Dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Bowls$11.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with rice, whole black beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of tomatillo or red salsa. Served with green leafy lettuce and a four-blend Mexican cheese
Tacos
- Taco De Asada$5.49
Marinated steak topped with onions and cilantro.
- Chicharron de Queso$6.99
NY Strip Steak, Flour Tortilla. Pico de Gallo, Cheese Cracking Costra.
- Vampiro Taco$6.99
A tasty combination of a quesadilla and a taco. Made with Oaxaca cheese, a spread of guacamole topped with marinated NY strip steak, fresh pico de gallo and fresco cheese.
- Taco De Brisket$5.49
Slow-cooked Brisket, sautéed red onions and fresh cilantro.
- Veggie Taco$4.99
Cotija Cheese, Zucchini, Squash, Onion, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli
- Hard Shell Taco$2.99
The all-American classic: ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese and lettuce
- Soft Shell Taco$2.99
The all-American classic: ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese and lettuce
- Taco Pescado ( Fish )$5.49
Lightly battered and fried cod fish topped with fresh maxi-slaw.
- Taco Al Pastor$4.49
Marinated pork topped with onions, pineapple, and cilantro.
- Quesabirria Taco$5.49
Traditional jalisco style stewed beef, melted oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro and a side of consomé for dipping
- Baja Shrimp Taco$5.99
Grilled blackened shrimp on a bed of Mexican-style slaw, topped with our house cilantro ranch dressing.
- Side Mexican Rice$4.00
- Side White Rice$4.00
- Side Refried Beans$4.00
- Side Black Beans$4.00
- Side Charro Beans$4.00
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$16.99
Grill chicken over sizzling bell peppers, onions, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
- Steak Fajitas$19.49
Steak over sizzling bell peppers, onions, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
Grilled Shrimp over a sizzling plate with bell peppers & onions. Served with tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas$19.99
- Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
- Steak and Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
- Ay Wey Fajitas$29.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and carnitas
- Veggie Fajitas$14.99
Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, squash, spinach, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
Platos Fuertes
- Carne Asada$29.99
10 oz grilled USDA choice skirt steak on a sizzling iron plate with grilled onions, bell peppers, and Steak fries. Served with rice and beans
- Tampiqueña Steak$24.99
8 oz fire grilled USDA prime NY strip steak. Served with 2 mole enchiladas stuffed with pulled chicken. Served with rice and charro beans
- Jalisco Style Steak$24.99
8 oz grilled USDA prime NY strip steak served on a hot sizzling iron skillet with sautéed onions, baked potatoes with melted four blend cheese, braised baby onions, and grilled corn on the cob
- Tablitas$26.99
Grilled USDA prime bone in filets. Served with a fresh mixed salad topped with lime vinaigrette, a side of rice and cup of charro beans
- Carnitas Michoacan$16.99
Tender pieces of fried pork, served with rice and beans
- Tropical Chicken Breast$13.99
Boneless premium chicken marinated in mild guajillo red sauce. Served with white and vegetable medley
- Chicken Panela$19.99
Grilled chicken, lean panela cheese, signature tocayo salsa. Served with grilled squash, zucchini and baby onions
- Steak Panela$24.99
Fire-grilled USDA skirt steak, lean panela cheese, signature tocayo salsa. Served with grilled squash, zucchini and baby onions
- Arroz Con Pollo ACP$15.99
8 oz grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of rice covered with jalapeño cheese dip
- Mojarra Frita$17.99
Our traditional whole tilapia flash fried to golden crisp perfection. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado and rice
- Blackened Salmon$24.99
Blackened Salmon, Shrimp Chipotle Aioli, Calabacitas, Corn, and white rice.
Los Clasicos
- Flautas$12.99
Pulled chicken or brisket rolled in a corn tortilla fried to golden crisp perfection, topped with fresh lettuce, Mexican sour cream, and fresco cheese. Served with rice
- Burrito Al Carbon$18.99
Frontera's favorite. Your choice of marinated outside skirt steak or grilled chicken breast strips, smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans
- Crazy Taco$11.99
Jumbo flour tortilla shell stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream
- Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Red, green, mole, or mixed. Stuffed with pulled chicken. Choose from green tomatillo sauce, mild red sauce, spicy chocolate mole sauce, or your own mix. Topped with Mexican cream, fresco cheese and fresh onion. Served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga$13.99
Flash-fried flour tortilla stuffed with brisket or pulled chicken and beans, topped with cheese dip. Served with a crispy salad bowl of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and side of rice
- Pollo Ranchero$14.99
8 oz grilled chicken breast smothered with Chihuahua cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans
Burritos & Quesadillas
- Crazy Burro$13.99
Flash fried burrito filled with delicious ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, American cheese and black beans. Topped with mexi blend cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice
- Cheesto Burrito$9.99
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, covered in cheese dip
- Burrito Supreme$11.49
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato
- Seafood Burrito$15.99
Shrimp and tilapia in our signature guajillo sauce, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans
- Strip Burritos$17.99
Mini burritos filled with USDA prime NY strip steak, grilled onions and bell peppers. Topped with our famous cheese dip. Served with black beans and white rice
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken quesadilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese
- Spinach Quesadilla$12.99
Cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.49
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- Beef Quesadilla$11.99
- Brisket Quesadilla$11.99
Desserts
- Churros$6.99
Delicious Cinnamon Sugar Sticks
- Flan$6.49
Classic Mexican Caramel Custard
- Fried ice Cream$7.49
Delicious Vanilla Ice Cream, Breaded and Flash Fried, Covered with Chocolate & Strawberry Syrup
- Chocolate Volcano$7.99
Warm Chocolate Cake, Fudge-Filled, Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
- Tres Leches Cake$7.99
Moisty Cake, Soaked in 3 different Types of Milk
Kids Menu
Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Sweet Tea$3.39
- UnSweet tea$3.39
- Coke$3.39
- Diet Coke$3.39
- Coke Zero$3.39
- Sprite$3.39
- Pibb Xtra$3.39
- Lemonade$3.39
- Soda Water$3.39
- Mexican Coke$4.49
With real sugar cane
- Topo Chico Sparkling$4.49
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water 12 OZ
- Red Bull - Original$4.99
- Red Bull - Sugar Free$4.99
- Red Bull - Tropical$4.99
- Coffe$3.39
- Sort-A-Rita$10.00
Non-Alcoholic Tequila, Blood Orange, Lime Juice, Agave & Tajin
- Mockjito$10.00
Non-Alcoholic Rum, Mint, Lime & Cane Sugar
- Horchata$4.99
- Jamaica$4.99
- Tamarindo$4.99
Family Meals
- Burrito Family Meal$27.99
6 burritos with your choice of Ground beef or pulled chicken. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Chips, Salsa and our Famous Cheese dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
- Taco Family Meal$27.99
Enjoy 8 Tacos with your choice of Ground beef or pulled chicken. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Chips, Salsa and our Famous Cheese dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
- Enchilada Family Meal$27.99
8 enchiladas with your choice of Ground beef or pulled chicken. Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Chips, Salsa and our Famous Cheese dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
- Chicken Fajita Family Meal$34.99
Enjoy Our Chicken Family Meal, Includes Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Chips, Salsa, and our Famous Cheese Dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
- Steak Fajita Family Meal$58.99
Enjoy Our Steak Fajita Family Meal, Includes Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Chips, Salsa and our Famous Cheese Dip (regular size) / Feed 4 to 6 people
- Chimichanga Family Meal$37.99
8 beef or chicken chimichangas and Rice, Beans, Large Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Red and tocayo salsa & chips / Feeds 6 - 8 people
- Street Tacos Family Meal$54.99
- Ultimate Fajita Family Meal$69.99