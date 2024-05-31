Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 1430 FIVE FORKS TRICKUM RD Lawrenceville
Full Menu
Botanas
- Cheese Dip
Frontera's favorite. It's warm, it's delicious and it's famous. Have it mild or spice it up with minced jalapeños$6.99+
- Ultimate Cheese Dip
XL signature cheese dip with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with warm tortillas$14.99
- Frontera Wings
Ten wings in your choice of six wonderful flavors from mild to super hot. Served with fries$16.99
- Homestyle Guacamole
Made to order! With fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and a hint of lime juice$12.99
- Ceviche Tropical
Low calorie. Tilapia and shrimp marinated and cured in freshly squeezed lime juice. Mixed with tomato, cilantro, avocado, mango, green apple, cucumber, and red onion$13.99
Appetizer & Nachos
- Nachos$8.49
- Corn on the Cob
Grilled with our secret seasoning. Served with fresco cheese and mayonnaise$5.99+
- Fajita Nachos
Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled bell peppers and onions on a bed of frontera tortilla chips$17.49
- Nachos Supremos tradicional$17.49
Ensalada & Sopa
- Xochitl Soup
Frontera's favorite. Hearty chicken broth with pulled chicken breast, rice, diced avocado, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips$4.49+
- Sopa de Res
Delicious beef broth with brisket, rice, vegetables, fresh onions and cilantro$4.99+
- Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, caesar dressing$9.99
- Bowls
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with rice, whole black beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of tomatillo or red salsa. Served with green leafy lettuce and a four-blend Mexican cheese$10.99
- Mixteca Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with carrots, red cabbage, cherry tomatoes and avocado. Mixed with zesty lime cilantro vinaigrette. Topped with blackened grilled chicken and crispy fried onions$16.99
- Crazy Taco
Jumbo flour tortilla shell stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream$11.99
Tacos
- Vampiro Tacos
A tasty combination of quesadilla and a taco. Made with Oaxaca cheese, a spread of guacamole topped with marinated NY strip steak, fresh pico de gallo and Fresco cheese. Served with beans.$17.99
- Tacos de Asada
Marinated steak topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.$15.99
- Tacos al Pastor
Marinated pork topped with onions, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of refried, black or charro beans.$14.99
- Hard/Soft Shell Tacos
The all-American classic: ground beef ,or chicken, shredded cheese and lettuce.$8.99
- Tacos de Brisket
Slow-cooked brisket, with sauteed red onions and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.$15.99
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Blackened shrimp on a bed of mexi-slaw and topped with cilantro ranch dressing. Served with white rice and black beans.$16.99
- Ensenada Fish Tacos
Lightly battered and fried cod fish or grilled tilapia with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, topped with fresh Mexi-slaw. Served with charro beans.$16.99
- Tacos Quesabirria
Traditional Jalisco style stewed beef, melted Oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro and a side of consomé for dipping.$13.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Grill chicken over sizzling bell peppers, onions, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.$17.49
- Steak Fajitas
Steak over sizzling bell peppers, onions, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.$20.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled Shrimp over a sizzling plate with bell peppers & onions. Served with tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.$20.99
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas$17.99
- Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
- Steak and Shrimp Fajitas$17.99
- Ay Wey Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and carnitas$29.99
- Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, squash, spinach, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes$13.99
- My Frontera Fajita$19.99
- Fajitas para 2$34.99
Mexi Favorites
- Tamales Zapopan
Your choice of chicken or pork traditional handmade tamales flash-fried and served over a bed of Verde and ranchero salsa. Topped with pico de gallo and Mexican cream$12.99
- Flautas
Pulled chicken or brisket rolled in a corn tortilla fried to golden crisp perfection, topped with fresh lettuce, Mexican sour cream, and fresco cheese. Served with rice$12.99
- Chicken Enchiladas
Red, green, mole, or mixed. Stuffed with pulled chicken. Choose from green tomatillo sauce, mild red sauce, spicy chocolate mole sauce, or your own mix. Topped with Mexican cream, fresco cheese and fresh onion. Served with rice and beans$13.99
- Chimichanga
Flash-fried flour tortilla stuffed with brisket or pulled chicken and beans, topped with cheese dip. Served with a crispy salad bowl of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and side of rice$13.99
- Spinach Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with spinach and cheese topped with tomatillo sauce and fresco cheese, white rice and refried black beans$12.99
- Poblanos$18.99
- Chilaquiles$12.99
- Chilaquiles with Steak$17.99
Craft Burgers
- Mexi Burger
1/2 pound USDA choice angus beef topped with American cheese, sliced avocados, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and frontera's signature chipotle mayo$14.49
- Frontera Burger
1/2 pound USDA choice angus beef topped with American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and frontera's signature chipotle mayo$13.99
Mex Mex Grill
- Jalisco Style Steak
8 oz grilled USDA prime NY strip steak served on a hot sizzling iron skillet with sautéed onions, baked potatoes with melted four blend cheese, braised baby onions, and grilled corn on the cob$22.99
- Carne Asada
10 oz grilled USDA choice skirt steak on a sizzling iron plate with grilled onions, bell peppers, and Steak fries. Served with rice and beans$24.99
- Tablitas
Grilled USDA prime bone in filets. Served with a fresh mixed salad topped with lime vinaigrette, a side of rice and cup of charro beans$24.99
- Steak Panela
Fire-grilled USDA skirt steak, lean panela cheese, signature tocayo salsa. Served with grilled squash, zucchini and baby onions$22.99
- Chicken Panela
Grilled chicken, lean panela cheese, signature tocayo salsa. Served with grilled squash, zucchini and baby onions$19.99
- Tampiqueña Steak
8 oz fire grilled USDA prime NY strip steak. Served with 2 mole enchiladas stuffed with pulled chicken. Served with rice and charro beans$22.99
- Carnitas Michoacan
Tender pieces of fried pork, served with rice and beans$15.49
- Tropical Chicken Breast
Boneless premium chicken marinated in mild guajillo red sauce. Served with white and vegetable medley$14.49
- Pollo Ranchero
8 oz grilled chicken breast smothered with Chihuahua cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans$14.99
- Arroz Con Pollo ACP
8 oz grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of rice covered with jalapeño cheese dip$16.99
Seafood
- Mojarra Frita
Our traditional whole tilapia flash fried to golden crisp perfection. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado and rice$16.99
- Vallarta Mango Fish
Fresh grilled tilapia topped with shrimp and a mango sauce. Served over a bed of white rice and served over a small salad mix$18.99
- Ceviche Traditional
Low calorie. Tilapia marinated and cured in freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, and jalapeños$13.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked and peeled ice-cold shrimp, mixed with tropical cocktail sauce with fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado and a hint of fresh squeezed orange$15.99
Burritos Tradicional
- Crazy Burro
Flash fried burrito filled with delicious ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, American cheese and black beans. Topped with mexi blend cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice$13.49
- Strip Burritos
Mini burritos filled with USDA prime NY strip steak, grilled onions and bell peppers. Topped with our famous cheese dip. Served with black beans and white rice$15.99
- Burrito Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato$11.99
- Burrito Campechano
Grilled prime NY strip steak & our house-made chorizo mix together for a mouth full of flavor. Topped with our famous cheese dip. Served with rice & refried beans$17.99
- Burrito al Carbon
Frontera's favorite, Marinated outside skirt steak, smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans$21.99
- Burrito al Carbon Grill Ckn
Frontera's favorite, Grilled Chicken smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans$18.99
- El Gigante Challenge
Massive 16" ground beef or shredded chicken burrito with beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. We dare you to finish this monster and proudly own the special frontera gigante survivors t-shirt. Order spicy for an extra challenge. If you're stil$19.99
- Seafood Burrito
Shrimp and tilapia in our signature guajillo sauce, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans$15.99
- Cheesto Burrito
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, covered in cheese dip$8.49
- Burrito al Carbon Camaron$19.99
Quesadillas Traditional
- Fajita Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken quesadilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese$17.49
- Spinach Quesadilla
Cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes$12.49
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.49
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
- Beef Quesadilla$11.99
- Brisket Quesadilla$12.49
Combos Tradicional
- #1 Two Enchiladas, Taco, Rice$12.49
- #2 Enchilada, Taco, Tostada$12.49
- #4 Two Tacos, Enchilada, Chile Con Queso$12.49
- #5 Two Enchiladas, Rice, Refried Beans$12.49
- #6 Enchilada, Taco, Rice, Refried Beans$12.49
- #8 Enchilada, Tamal, Rice, Refried Beans$12.49
- #9 Enchilada, Tostada, Rice$12.49
- #10 Two Tacos, Rice, Refried Beans$12.49
- #11 Burrito, Enchilada, Taco$12.49
- #15 Burrito, Enchilada, Tamal$12.49
- #17 Burrito, Enchilada, Rice, Refried Beans$12.49
- #23 Burrito, Taco, Rice, Refried Beans$12.49
- #28 Three Enchiladas, Rice$12.49
Desserts
Sides
- Side Mexican Rice$2.99
- Side White Rice$2.99
- Side Refried Beans$2.99
- Side Black Beans$2.99
- Side Charro Beans$2.99
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Side Wedge Fries$3.99
- Order Corn Tortillas$1.99
- Order Flour Tortillas$1.99
- Side Chopped Onions$1.79
- Side Chopped Tomatoe$1.79
- Side Pico Gallo$2.99
- Side Mushrooms$2.99
- Side Cook Onions$1.79
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Side Jalapenos$1.99
- Side Lettuce$1.99
- Side Panela Cheese$2.99
- Side Sour Cream$1.99
- Side Slice Onions$1.49
- Side Slice Tomatoe$1.49
- Side Avocado$3.49
- Side Chiles Toreados$2.99
- Side Infierno$2.49
- Side Gorrito$2.99
- Side Tomatillo$2.49
- Side Ground Beef$3.99
- Side Shredded Chicken$3.99
- Side Shredded Beef$4.99
- With
- Side Beef Burrito$6.49
- Side Chicken Burrito$6.49
- Side Beef Enchilada$3.49
- Side Chicken Enchilada$3.49
- Side Pork Tamal$3.99
- Side Chicken Tamal$3.99
- Side Beef Toastada$4.99
- Side Chile con Queso$2.49
- Side small Red Salsa ( to go )$2.49
- Side small Tocayo Salsa ( to go )$2.49
- Side Large Red Salsa ( to go )$4.99
- Side Large Tocayo Salsa ( to go )$4.99
- Taco de Asada
Marinated steak topped with onions and cilantro.$5.49
- Baja Shrimp Taco
Grilled blackened shrimp on a bed of Mexican-style slaw, topped with our house cilantro ranch dressing.$5.99
- Taco al Pastor
Marinated pork topped with onions, pineapple, and cilantro.$4.99
- Taco Pescado ( Fish )
Lightly battered and fried cod fish topped with fresh maxi-slaw.$5.99
- Vampiro Taco
A tasty combination of a quesadilla and a taco. Made with Oaxaca cheese, a spread of guacamole topped with marinated NY strip steak, fresh pico de gallo and fresco cheese.$7.49
- Taco de Brisket
Slow-cooked Brisket, sautéed red onions and fresh cilantro.$5.49
- Hard Shell Taco
The all-American classic: ground beef or chicken, shredded cheese and lettuce$3.99