Froot 909 willow grove avenue
Food
Smoothies
the MAIN SQUEEZE
almond milk / oranges / banana / vanilla / OJ / honey / collagen
the CLEAN & GREEN
almond milk / banana / spinach / avocado / natural pb / flax seeds
the BANANA STAND
almond milk / banana / dates / natural pb / vanilla / cinnamon
the MANGO LASSI
almond milk / yogurt / mango / cardamom / honey / coconut
the PB & J
almond milk / mixed berries (strawberries / blueberries / raspberries) / natural pb / honey
the GLOW GODDESS
almond milk / pineapple / cucumber / spinach / flax seeds / orange / collagen / coconut water
the CHERRY BERRY CHIP
almond milk / cherries / mixed berries / banana / chia seeds / cacoa nibs / vanilla / collagen
the PLAIN JANE
almond milk / strawberries / blueberries / banana
the STRAW-NANA
almond milk / strawberries / banana
Salad Bowls
the STALLION
romaine / chick peas / salami / mozzarella / sundried tomatoes / artichoke hearts / parmesan cheese
the ATHENA
spring mix / grape tomatoes / white beans / kalamata olives / red onion / capers / tuna
the ROQUETTE
arugula / sun dried tomatoes / grape tomatoes / asparagus / artichoke hearts / pine nuts / tofu
the KALI
kale / beets / cucumber / pumpkin seeds / apples / goat cheese / chicken
BYO Grain Bowl or Salad
Pick a lettuce or a grain, then up to 5 toppings (each additional $1 ea) and a protein if desired ($2)
Grain Bowls
the COU COU
cous cous / cucumber / red onion / pistachios / chick peas / feta /mint (red wine vinaigrette)
the KEEN ONE
quinoa / asparagus / snap peas / cucumber / avocado / red onion / blue cheese (red wine vinaigrette)
the ZEUS
orzo / peppers / kalamata olives / chick peas / cucumber / cherry tomatoes / feta (white wine vinaigrette)
the AFARR-O
farro / walnuts / apples / bacon / cranraisins / eggs / goat cheese (champagne vinaigrette)
Acai Bowls
the O.G.
acai base / strawberries / blueberries / honey / granola / coconut flakes
the G.O.A.T.
banana base / strawberries / cacao nibs / natural pb / crushed almonds / honey
the MACHINE
green base / banana / strawberries / natural pb / coconut flakes / chia seeds
the STEADY
plain yogurt base / cherries / cacao nibs / granola / hemp seeds / honey