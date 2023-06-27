Froot 909 willow grove avenue

Food

Smoothies

Hand crafted smoothies - substitutions available!

the MAIN SQUEEZE

$9.00+

almond milk / oranges / banana / vanilla / OJ / honey / collagen

the CLEAN & GREEN

$9.00+

almond milk / banana / spinach / avocado / natural pb / flax seeds

the BANANA STAND

$9.00+

almond milk / banana / dates / natural pb / vanilla / cinnamon

the MANGO LASSI

$9.00+

almond milk / yogurt / mango / cardamom / honey / coconut

the PB & J

$9.00+

almond milk / mixed berries (strawberries / blueberries / raspberries) / natural pb / honey

the GLOW GODDESS

$9.00+

almond milk / pineapple / cucumber / spinach / flax seeds / orange / collagen / coconut water

the CHERRY BERRY CHIP

$9.00+

almond milk / cherries / mixed berries / banana / chia seeds / cacoa nibs / vanilla / collagen

the PLAIN JANE

$9.00+

almond milk / strawberries / blueberries / banana

the STRAW-NANA

$7.50+

almond milk / strawberries / banana

Salad Bowls

Choose one of our favorites or build your own!

the STALLION

$14.00

romaine / chick peas / salami / mozzarella / sundried tomatoes / artichoke hearts / parmesan cheese

the ATHENA

$14.00

spring mix / grape tomatoes / white beans / kalamata olives / red onion / capers / tuna

the ROQUETTE

$14.00

arugula / sun dried tomatoes / grape tomatoes / asparagus / artichoke hearts / pine nuts / tofu

the KALI

$14.00

kale / beets / cucumber / pumpkin seeds / apples / goat cheese / chicken

BYO Grain Bowl or Salad

$12.00

Pick a lettuce or a grain, then up to 5 toppings (each additional $1 ea) and a protein if desired ($2)

Grain Bowls

Choose one of our favorites or build your own!

the COU COU

$12.00

cous cous / cucumber / red onion / pistachios / chick peas / feta /mint (red wine vinaigrette)

the KEEN ONE

$12.00

quinoa / asparagus / snap peas / cucumber / avocado / red onion / blue cheese (red wine vinaigrette)

the ZEUS

$12.00

orzo / peppers / kalamata olives / chick peas / cucumber / cherry tomatoes / feta (white wine vinaigrette)

the AFARR-O

$12.00

farro / walnuts / apples / bacon / cranraisins / eggs / goat cheese (champagne vinaigrette)

BYO Grain Bowl or Salad

$12.00

Pick a lettuce or a grain, then up to 5 toppings (each additional $1 ea) and a protein if desired ($2)

Acai Bowls

Choose one of our favorites or build your own!

the O.G.

$14.00

acai base / strawberries / blueberries / honey / granola / coconut flakes

the G.O.A.T.

$14.00

banana base / strawberries / cacao nibs / natural pb / crushed almonds / honey

the MACHINE

$14.00

green base / banana / strawberries / natural pb / coconut flakes / chia seeds

the STEADY

$14.00

plain yogurt base / cherries / cacao nibs / granola / hemp seeds / honey

BYO Bowl

$14.00

Bottled Drinks

Boyland Soda

Cream Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Natalie's Juices

Carrot Ginger

$6.00

Lemonade Strawberry

$4.00

Pineapple Kale Zinc

$6.00

Sole Kombucha

Cherry Citrahop

$4.50

Elderberry Basil

$4.50

Raspberry Lavender

$4.50

Other

Evian

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Merchandise

Apparel

Hats

$20.00

T-Shirts

$25.00Out of stock

Snacks

Kind bar

$2.50

Natures Bakery

$2.00

Other

Tumblers

$15.00