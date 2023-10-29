Frothy Monkey Gift Cards
Coffees and Teas
Coffee
Signature & Seasonal Bevs - Online orders are made upon arrival
Espresso, steamed turmeric milk, honey, cinnamon
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
espresso, steamed milk, caramel, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey pecan syrup
This ain't nothin' but a tasty latte with peanut butter sauce, local honey, and frothy monkey banana syrup
Roasted pecans and sweet butter are used in this house-made sauce to create a latte as smooth as its namesake
Apple cider spiced with ginger and cardamom.
Espresso Bevs
espresso with hot water
espresso with foamy texturized milk
espresso with steamed milk
espresso with steamed milk and house-made chocolate
drip coffee with espresso
Espresso, orange/vanilla syrup, tonic water, ice
Non Espresso Bevs
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
golden turmeric milk, honey, and cinnamon {add espresso $1.50}
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
Firepot Italian Grey tea with FM vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
steamed Hatcher Dairy milk
16oz High Garden Herbal Infusions & Teas
A ginger heavy infusion with a side of pick me up! Ingredients: Yerba Mate, Ginger root, Gotu Kola, Stinging nettle, Eleuthero root
A blend of herbs associated with love and wellness, all coming together in a beautiful way. Ingredients: Chamomile, Elderflower, Lavender, Rosemary, Honeysuckle
A specialty blend for singers packed with herbs offering anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, tonifying and restorative effects for vocal health. Ingredients include: Peppermint, Marshmallow root, Licorice root, Plantain, Stone root, Wild cherry bark, Hyssop, Sage, Calendula
Whole body tonic focused on nourishing and repairing the body systems that take the most beating with a full social calendar. Whether it be booze, rich foods or exhausting schedules, many fun things in life can leave us depleted and with an excess of unwanted toxins. Liver, gut, anti-inflammatory and nutritive tonics fill this earthy brew with offerings back to your ever giving body. Ingredients: Sarsaparilla root, Dandelion root, Ginger, Pau de Arco bark, Cinnamon, Gotu Kola, Oatstraw, Red clover, Clove
Breakfast Selections
Breakfast
Biscuit with house-made pimento cheese and local Andouille sausage. {+ one over-medium KY Farm Fresh egg - $2}
Avocado mash on a slice of sourdough toast with balsamic Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and sprouts with a side of balsamic tossed greens. {+ over medium KY Farm Fresh eggs $3}
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted and served with cream cheese. {+ Georgia Grinders natural peanut butter $.50}
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
2 fried eggs over medium, atop 2 slices of sourdough toast, with an avocado wedge, sprouts, and house-made salsa on the side. {+ Broadbent Bacon $4}
Sandwich with KY Farm Fresh eggs, mozzarella cheese, slice of tomato, and basil pesto on a grilled bun. {+ slice of Broadbent bacon $2}
2 KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked to order, Broadbent bacon or pork sausage, smoked Gouda grits, orange wedges, and toast.
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with spiced apples and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs over medium on seasoned black beans, tomatoes, and purple potatoes. Served with an avocado wedge, sour cream. and corn tortillas. {+ kale $2 /+ pork barbacoa $5}
A BAKERY by frothy monkey biscuit served open-faced and topped with house-made gravy featuring local chorizo. Loaded with peppers, caramelized onions, 2 over medium farm eggs, cheddar cheese.
BE Hive vegan breakfast sausage sauteed with butternut squash, tomatoes, basil, and onions on a bed of kale and topped with sprouts and vegan garlic mozz.
Little Monkeys - 10 & Under
Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
Sides
Lunch Selections
Sandwiches
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with house-made pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, and banana peppers on a grilled BAKERY by Frothy Monkey bun. Served with balsamic tossed greens.
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun. Served with balsamic tossed greens.
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
Pan-seared salmon with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun. Served with balsamic tossed greens.
Chicken salad with cranberries, celery, dijon and maple; lettuce, tomato served on multigrain with chips & salsa.
Salads
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and brioche croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.
Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and brioche croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.
Little Monkeys - 10 & Under
Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
Snacks and Boards
Drunken Goat, Brie, and house-made pimento cheese with dried fruit, toast points, and marinated olives.
Prosciutto, local Andouille sausage, salami, marinated olives, dried fruit, whole grain mustard, house-pickled okra and toast points.
House-made salsa with corn chips.
A combination of our artisan cheese and charcuterie boards.
Desserts
Packaged Beverages
NA Bevs
Pick up a can of Frothy Monkey Cold brew or enjoy it on draft from any Frothy location!
Alcohol Options
Red Wine Selections
White & Rose Wine Selections
Retail Selections
Coffee from Frothy Monkey Roasting Company
Our house blend coffee is named for Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. This coffee is roasted to be a versatile crowd pleaser, to be an exceptional coffee, no matter what brew method is used. 12South is our most popular coffee, and we’re so proud to say it tastes great as a regular cup of coffee or espresso in your cappuccino or even as cold brew. The blend is medium roasted, with a plush body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness. We taste chocolate, hazelnuts and red apples.
Brunch is our take on a traditional “breakfast blend”. It’s a vibrant, juicy blend of a washed Ethiopia coffee, accompanied with other coffee components from Central America. We roast Brunch a bit lighter, to showcase its lively crispness, medium citrus acidity, and delicate body. This is a coffee that you will want to drink all day, every day. We taste bright citrus, almonds, and a pleasantly sweet black tea-like aftertaste.
For our lovers of darker, more full-bodied roasts, Brute features notes of dark chocolate, burnt sugar, and macadamia nuts. Creamy and robust, with a minimal amount of acidity, this coffee is a bold, smooth beast, best to jump-start your day. We love how it tastes on regular ole auto drip brewers, which is perfect for bleary-eyed mornings.
A wonderful decaf for relaxing in the evening and unwinding with great tasting coffee. Our decaf offering is sourced and decaffeinated by our friends at Swiss Water, who use a 100% chemical-free-process to remove caffeine from the raw, green coffee. We then roast it to order, typically roasting decaf a bit darker than our other coffees, in order to accentuate the deep, sweet notes inherent in the coffee. We taste baking chocolate, black cherry, and molasses. It’s great in your drip brewer or a pour-over, but also extremely pleasant as an espresso option.
The best of both worlds, our half-caffeinated / half-decaf Midshift coffee offers a more low-key experience without sacrificing flavor and quality, for those who want just a little afternoon kick. We use a Swiss Water process South American decaf, blended with a bright and citrusy washed Ethiopia, making Midshift a balanced, clean coffee. We taste a lot of marshmallow and cocoa powder, with top notes of sweet tangerine and a graham cracker finish, which gives it a “s’mores and orange” flavor profile. We like it in a Chemex or a Kalita, but Midshift is great no matter how you brew it.
Brand new to our coffee line-up comes Howler, a meticulously crafted espresso blend that's balanced and incredibly complementary to steamed milk. We sourced a buttery and fruity natural Brazil and paired it with a chocolatey and carmelly Central America coffee. Our roast profile for Howler is medium-dark and perfect for pulling smooth shots. Howler is well-rounded, creamy body, sweet, with low malic acidity reminiscent of plum tartness. We taste notes of almond butter, dark chocolate, red grape, and honey. Although it’s tailored for espresso, Howler still tastes even-keeled and delightful for all brew methods (it's particularly delicious in your French Press).
Sparkling and bright, with sweet and tart notes of lime and blackberry jam, this is an exceptional washed coffee. We're loving how fruity & floral it is, and while it has those sharp citrus aspects that we adore, it also has the soft subtlety of a nice, mellow herbal tea, like chamomile and hibiscus. It's been a lot fun brewing this coffee on an array of different brew methods, most notably for iced Chemex and drip brew, and it makes for a really delicious & vibrant espresso shot!