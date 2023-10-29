FMRC Ethiopia Bale Mountain - 12 oz Bag

$20.00

Sparkling and bright, with sweet and tart notes of lime and blackberry jam, this is an exceptional washed coffee. We're loving how fruity & floral it is, and while it has those sharp citrus aspects that we adore, it also has the soft subtlety of a nice, mellow herbal tea, like chamomile and hibiscus. It's been a lot fun brewing this coffee on an array of different brew methods, most notably for iced Chemex and drip brew, and it makes for a really delicious & vibrant espresso shot!