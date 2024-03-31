HOMEWOOD - Frothy Monkey
Coffee and Teas
Coffee
- 12South$2.60+
Our signature blend is named after Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South in Nashville, TN. Medium roasted, with a great body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness.
- Cold Brew - DRAFT$5.00
- Barista Box - Coffee for 12$31.20
Comes with coffee, cups, lids and all the fixings for a small coffee for 12 people.
Signature & Seasonal Beverages
- Golden Monkey Latte$5.06+
Espresso, steamed milk, honey, cinnamon, turmeric blend with black pepper, ginger, cayenne, coconut milk powder, pink salt, coconut sugar.
- Havana Latte$4.65+
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
- Monkey Mocha$5.06+
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
- Rosemary Honey Latte$4.65+
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
- Turtle Latte$5.06+
espresso, steamed milk, caramel, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey pecan syrup
- It's 5AM Somewhere$5.85
An iced beverage with cold brew, lavender syrup, lemon juice, tonic water, and orange bitters.
- Blume$5.06+
Latte with lavender, banana, & orange simple syrup. Garnished with orange zest and edible flowers.
- Blue Velvet$5.85
Matcha, tonic water, blueberry puree mixed with mint syrup. Garnished with mint leaf.
- The Hummingbird$5.06+
espresso, steamed milk, house-made pecan syrup, hint of banana, topped w cinnamon and dried pineapple garnish
Espresso Bevs
Non Espresso Bevs
- Chai$3.91+
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
- Golden Milk$3.50+
Steamed milk, honey, cinnamon, turmeric blend with black pepper, ginger, cayenne, coconut milk powder, pink salt, coconut sugar.
- Hot Chocolate$3.66+
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
- Hot Cider$3.75+
- London Fog$5.00
Firepot Italian Grey tea with FM vanilla syrup and steamed milk
- Matcha Latte$4.00+
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
16oz High Garden Herbal Infusions & Teas
- Imperial Gunpowder Green Tea$3.50
A great daily drinker for someone wanting a full bodied, full flavored, fully stimulating classic green tea.
- Lavender With Love$3.75
A blend of herbs associated with love and wellness, all coming together in a beautiful way. Ingredients: Chamomile, Elderflower, Lavender, Rosemary, Honeysuckle
- Organic Earl Grey$3.50
Smooth and strong organic black tea with just the right amount of organic bergamot oil. Very citrusy without being overwhelming,
- Organic English Breakfast$3.50
Strong and bold, yet smooth and nuanced with roasted notes of chicory root and sweet cocoa peel, perfectly complimenting the chosen combination of black teas selected.
- Sing$3.75
A specialty blend for singers packed with herbs offering anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, tonifying and restorative effects for vocal health. Ingredients include: Peppermint, Marshmallow root, Licorice root, Plantain, Stone root, Wild cherry bark, Hyssop, Sage, Calendula
Breakfast Selections
Breakfast
- The BE Hive Bowl$15.00
BE Hive vegan breakfast sausage sauteed with butternut squash, tomatoes, basil, and onions on a bed of kale and topped with sprouts and vegan garlic mozz. {andouille sausage available to sub for vegan sausage}
- Vanilla-Cinnamon French Toast$14.00
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with spiced apples and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
- Huevos Rolandos$13.00
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs over medium on seasoned black beans, tomatoes, and red potatoes. Served with an avocado wedge, sour cream. and corn tortillas. {+ kale $2 /+ pork barbacoa $5}
- Loaded Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy$14.00
A BAKERY by frothy monkey biscuit served open-faced and topped with house-made gravy featuring local chorizo. Loaded with peppers, caramelized onions, 2 over medium farm eggs, cheddar cheese.
- Farm Breakfast$12.00
2 KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked to order, Broadbent bacon or pork sausage, smoked Gouda grits, orange wedges, and toast.
- Cali Toast$13.00
One KY Farm Fresh egg over medium, on balsamic Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella avocado mash, and sprouts on warm sourdough. Served with a side of balsamic tossed greens. {+ add Broadbent Bacon $4}
- Garden Omelette$13.00
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.
- Broadbent Omelette$13.00
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
- Capri$10.00
Sandwich with KY Farm Fresh eggs, mozzarella cheese, slice of tomato, and basil pesto on a grilled bun. {+ slice of Broadbent bacon $2}
- Julie Bagel$10.00
KY Farm Fresh eggs, feta, basil, tomato on your choice of bagel or baguette.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Little Monkeys - 10 & Under
- KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon$7.00
Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.
- KID Grilled Cheese$6.00
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
- KID PB+J$6.00
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
- KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
- KID Cheeseburger$10.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and served with tortilla chips.
Sides
- Biscuit - Warmed$3.00
- Cup of Fruit Side$5.00
- Side Cup Of Smoked Gouda Grits$4.00
- Broadbent Bacon (2 Slices) Side$4.00
- Andouille Sausage (4 oz) Side$4.00
- Side of Balsamic Tossed Greens$2.00
- BE-Hive Breakfast Sausage Patty$5.00
- Side of Chips & Salsa Side$2.50
- Pork Sausage Patties (2) Side$4.00
- Stewed Black Beans (vegan) Side$4.00
- Side of Toast$3.00
- Side of Two Farm Eggs$3.00
Lunch Selections
Sandwiches
- Farm Burger$14.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef, house pimento cheese, greens, tomato, banana peppers on a bun with balsamic tossed greens.
- Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$14.00
House-made black bean & quinoa patty with tomato, greens, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with balsamic tossed greens.
- Royale Sandwich$11.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $4}
- Salmon Sandwich$15.00
Pan-seared salmon with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun. Served with balsamic tossed greens.
- Betsy Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad with cranberries, celery, dijon and maple; lettuce, tomato served on multigrain with chips & salsa.
- Salami & Swiss$12.00
Genoa salami, Swiss, pepperoncini, tomato, mixed greens, dijonnaise, basil pesto, served warm on sourdough with chips & salsa.
Salads
- Small Gail Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
- Large Gail Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
- Small Bungalow Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
- Large Bungalow Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
- Small Kale Caesar$8.00
Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and brioche croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.
- Large Kale Caesar$12.00
Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and brioche croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.
Little Monkeys - 10 & Under
- KID Cheeseburger$10.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and served with tortilla chips.
- KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon$7.00
Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.
- KID COLD Turkey + Mozz$6.00
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
- KID French Toast$6.00
One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.
- KID Grilled Cheese$6.00
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
- KID PB+J$6.00
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
Snacks and Boards
Desserts
Packaged Beverages
NA Bevs
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Coke$3.50
- FM Water$1.75
- Frothy Monkey Cold Brew Cans - 4 pack$15.00
Pick up a can of Frothy Monkey Cold brew or enjoy it on draft from any Frothy location!
- Hatcher Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Iced Tea - Firepot$2.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Natalie's Grapefruit Juice - 16 oz$6.00
- Natalie's Orange Juice (16 oz bottle)$6.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine$6.00
- Walker Brothers Kombucha - Ginger$6.00
Retail Selections
Coffee from Frothy Monkey Roasting Company
- 12South {Medium} - 12 oz Bag$18.00
Our house blend coffee is named for Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. This coffee is roasted to be a versatile crowd pleaser, to be an exceptional coffee, no matter what brew method is used. 12South is our most popular coffee, and we’re so proud to say it tastes great as a regular cup of coffee or espresso in your cappuccino or even as cold brew. The blend is medium roasted, with a plush body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness. We taste chocolate, hazelnuts and red apples.
- Brunch {Light} - 12 oz Bag$18.00
Brunch is our take on a traditional “breakfast blend”. It’s a vibrant, juicy blend of a washed Ethiopia coffee, accompanied with other coffee components from Central America. We roast Brunch a bit lighter, to showcase its lively crispness, medium citrus acidity, and delicate body. This is a coffee that you will want to drink all day, every day. We taste bright citrus, almonds, and a pleasantly sweet black tea-like aftertaste.
- Brute {Dark} - 12 oz Bag$18.00
For our lovers of darker, more full-bodied roasts, Brute features notes of dark chocolate, burnt sugar, and macadamia nuts. Creamy and robust, with a minimal amount of acidity, this coffee is a bold, smooth beast, best to jump-start your day. We love how it tastes on regular ole auto drip brewers, which is perfect for bleary-eyed mornings.
- Eventide {Decaf} - 12 oz Bag$18.00
A wonderful decaf for relaxing in the evening and unwinding with great tasting coffee. Our decaf offering is sourced and decaffeinated by our friends at Swiss Water, who use a 100% chemical-free-process to remove caffeine from the raw, green coffee. We then roast it to order, typically roasting decaf a bit darker than our other coffees, in order to accentuate the deep, sweet notes inherent in the coffee. We taste baking chocolate, black cherry, and molasses. It’s great in your drip brewer or a pour-over, but also extremely pleasant as an espresso option.
- Midshift {Half Caff} - 12 oz Bag$18.00
The best of both worlds, our half-caffeinated / half-decaf Midshift coffee offers a more low-key experience without sacrificing flavor and quality, for those who want just a little afternoon kick. We use a Swiss Water process South American decaf, blended with a bright and citrusy washed Ethiopia, making Midshift a balanced, clean coffee. We taste a lot of marshmallow and cocoa powder, with top notes of sweet tangerine and a graham cracker finish, which gives it a “s’mores and orange” flavor profile. We like it in a Chemex or a Kalita, but Midshift is great no matter how you brew it.
- Howler {Espresso} - 12 oz Bag$18.00
Brand new to our coffee line-up comes Howler, a meticulously crafted espresso blend that's balanced and incredibly complementary to steamed milk. We sourced a buttery and fruity natural Brazil and paired it with a chocolatey and carmelly Central America coffee. Our roast profile for Howler is medium-dark and perfect for pulling smooth shots. Howler is well-rounded, creamy body, sweet, with low malic acidity reminiscent of plum tartness. We taste notes of almond butter, dark chocolate, red grape, and honey. Although it’s tailored for espresso, Howler still tastes even-keeled and delightful for all brew methods (it's particularly delicious in your French Press).
- FMRC Cold Brew Blend - 12 oz Bag$18.00
- FMRC Peru La Naranja - 12oz Bag$23.00
- FMRC Peru Nicolas Chilcon - 12oz Bag$20.00
- FMRC Costa Rica Roger Ureña Hidalgo - 12oz Bag$20.00
- FMRC Ostara Spring Blend 2024 - 12oz$20.00
- FMRC El Salvador Bernardina Honey Anaerobic Roaster Series #12 - 10oz Bag$30.00
- FMRC 12South Single Serve Coffee Bag$2.00
- FMRC Midshift Single Serve Coffee Bag$2.00
- FMRC Brute Single Serve Coffee Bag$2.00
- FMRC 12South Single Serve Coffee BOX$19.00
- FMRC Midshift Single Serve Coffee BOX$19.00
- FMRC Brute Single Serve Coffee BOX$19.00
- FMRC Single Serve Sampler BOX$19.00