Frugals - Missoula (Reserve)
Frugal Combos
- Bacon Bleu Combo$10.45
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Bacon Bleu burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
- Big Sky Chicken Combo$10.45
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Big Sky Chicken Sandwich comes with lettuce, ranch, Daily's premium bacon, & cheddar cheese.
- Breakfast Burger Combo$11.45
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Breakfast Burger comes dressed with mayo, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
- Burger of the Month - Huckleberry High - Combo$11.45
- Chipotle Chicken Combo$10.45
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Chipotle Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with pickles, chipotle sauce, & Pepper Jack cheese.
- Classic Fix Combo$10.45
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
- Crispy Chicken Combo$8.75
Combos include a French fry, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo and pickles.
- Double Burger Combo$9.95
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
- Frugal Burger Combo$7.95
Combos include a French fry & a 24oz fountain soda. The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
- Gardenburger Combo$9.95
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Gardenburger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.
- Griz Combo$14.45
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. The Griz is a double-burger and comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, double cheddar cheese, & double Daily's premium bacon.
- Halibut Sandwich Combo$9.95
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Halibut Sandwich comes dressed with a house-made tartar sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
- Hawaiian Burger Combo$11.75
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. The Hawaiian comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pineapple, grilled onions, & swiss cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Combo$10.45
Combos include a French fry & a 24oz fountain soda. Our Mushroom Swiss Burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & Swiss cheese.
- Santa Fe Combo$11.75
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. The Santa Fe comes dressed with buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, diced onions, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & Daily's premium bacon.
- Western Burger Combo$11.75
Combos include a French fry, & a 24oz fountain soda. The Western comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, pepper-jack cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
Frugal Basics
- Frugal Burger$3.95
The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
- Double Burger$5.95
Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
- Gardenburger$5.95
Our Gardenburger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms.
- Halibut Sandwich$6.95
Our Halibut Sandwich comes dressed with a house-made tartar sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
Frugal Favorites
- Bacon Bleu Burger$6.95
Our Bacon Bleu burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
- Big Sky Chicken$6.95
Our Big Sky Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with lettuce, ranch, Daily's premium bacon, and Cheddar cheese.
- Breakfast Burger$7.45
Our Breakfast Burger comes dressed with mayo, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
- Chipotle Chicken$6.25
Our Chipotle Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with pickles, chipotle sauce, and Pepper Jack Cheese.
- Classic Fix$6.75
The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
- Griz$10.95
The Beast Mode is a double-burger and comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, double cheddar cheese, & double Daily's premium bacon.
- Hawaiian Burger$7.95
The Hawaiian comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pineapple, grilled onions, & swiss cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$6.55
Our Mushroom Swiss Burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & swiss cheese.
- Santa Fe Burger$7.75
The Santa Fe comes dressed with buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, diced onions, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & Daily's premium bacon
- Western Burger$7.95
The Western comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, pepper-jack cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.