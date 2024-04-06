Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Ada 460 Ada Dr. Suite 110
Featured Items
Acai Bowls
- Fruition$10.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey
- Suns up$9.50
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, with Honey
- Sweet Tooth$10.00
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Banana, with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (Please choose which one in the toppings section)
- Sub-yo$11.25
Acai, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry and Raspberry with Hemp, Chia, and Bee Pollen
- Mood$10.00
Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)
- Essentials$11.25
Acai, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey & Hemp Seeds
- Create Your Own$8.00
Acai Base w/ Your Choice of Toppings
Toasts/Bagels
- PB + Banana$6.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds & Honey on your Choice of Bread
- Bravocado$6.75
Avocado, Feta, Tomato Slices, Balsamic Glaze on your Choice of Bread
- Figgin´ Good$6.00
Granola butter, figs, hemp seeds and maple syrup on toast or a bagel!
- Cool-Cumber$5.50
Hummus, Cucumbers, Olive Oil & Salt n Pepper on your Choice of Bread
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.50
Cream Cheese on your Choice of Bread
Avocado Bowls
- Bravo Bowl$9.25
Avo base, hummus, spinach, tomato, black beans, black olives, red pepper, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, carrot with balsamic dressing on the side
- Greek Bowl$9.25
Avocado base, spinach, pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, walnuts, cranberries, feta cheese with balsamic dressing on the side
- Create Own$7.50
- Michigan Bowl$9.25
Fresh smashed avocado base with spinach, chopped apple, dried cherries, feta cheese, pecans with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
- Holey Moley$9.25
Fresh smashed avocado base topped with strawberry, blueberry, chopped dates, pumpkin seeds, feta and balsamic glaze