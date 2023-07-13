Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Grandville 3140 44th Street Southwest
Acai Bowls
Fruition
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey
Suns up
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, with Honey
Sweet Tooth
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Banana, with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (Please choose which one in the toppings section)
Sub-yo
Acai, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry and Raspberry with Hemp, Chia, and Bee Pollen
Mood
Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)
Health(no)Nut
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple with Coconut & Honey
Essentials
Acai, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey & Hemp Seeds
Create Your Own
Acai Base w/ Your Choice of Toppings
GRANDville bowl
acai base, granola butter, strawberry and white chocolate chips
S'more Plz
acai base, granola butter, granola, blueberry, banana, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbs
Smoothies
Get Up and Go
Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein & Almond Milk
Smooth Move
Banana, Dates, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon & Almond Milk
All Jokes Acai'd
Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Kale, Kiwi & Coconut Water
CocoNana
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Oil & Coconut Water
Simple Straw
Strawberry, Banana, Honey & Almond Milk
Brew Me
Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein & Cold Brew
Greenganza
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Hemp Seeds, Chia Seeds, Banana & Coconut Water
Berry-Green
Spinach, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Banana, Dates & Almond Milk
The Goods
Berry Sweet
granola butter, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, vanilla protein, almond milk
Toasts/Bagels
PB + Banana
Peanut Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds & Honey on your Choice of Bread
Avo Everything
Avocado, cream cheese, everything but the bagel seasoning
Only avocado
Avocado on your Choice of Bread
The berry best
Cream Cheese, Blueberries, Raspberries & Honey on your Choice of Bread
Sweet Treat
Nutella, Strawberries, Bananas & Coconut Shavings on your Choice of Bread
Cool-Cumber
Hummus, Cucumbers, Olive Oil & Salt n Pepper on your Choice of Bread
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese on your Choice of Bread
Bravocado
Avocado, feta, tomato, pumpkin seeds, balsamic glaze
Iced Latte Coffee Drinks (16 oz. Only)
Iced Plain Jane Latte
Iced Clean Bean Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Espresso, pure maple syrup, cacao powder, choice of milk
Iced Short & Sweet Latte
Espresso, Brown sugar, Cinnamon, choice of milk
Iced Caramel Dream Latte
Cold brew
Iced Matcha Made In Heaven Latte
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Chai mix, choice of milk
Iced Grand Miel
Espresso, honey, cinnamon, choice of milk
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Espresso, Hazelnut syrup, choice of milk
Hot Latte Coffee Drinks
Plain Jane Latte 12 oz
Espresso & your Choice of Milk
Plain Jane Latte 16 oz
Espresso & your Choice of Milk
Clean Bean Latte 12 oz
Espresso, Choice of Milk, Pure Vanilla Bean Syrup
Clean Bean Latte 16 oz
Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Vanilla Bean Syrup
Mocha Latte 12 oz
Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Maple Syrup, Cacao Powder
Mocha Latte 16 oz
Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Maple Syrup, Cocoa Powder
Short & Sweet Latte 12 oz
Espresso, Choice of Milk, Cinnamon, Light Brown Sugar, topped with Cinnamon Sugar
Short & Sweet Latte 16 oz
Espresso, Choice of Milk, Cinnamon, Light Brown Sugar, topped with Cinnamon Sugar
Caramel Dream Latte 12 oz
Espresso, Caramel & Your Choice of Milk
Caramel Dream Latte 16 oz
Espresso, Caramel & Your Choice Of Milk
Cup Of Joe 12 oz
Cup Of Joe 16 oz
Matcha Made In Heaven Latte 12 oz
Matcha, Maple Syrup & your Choice of Milk
Matcha Made In Heaven Latte 16 oz
Matcha, Maple Syrup & your Choice of Milk