Dinner

To Start

Veal sweetbreads a la Picatta. with melted leeks and crispy capers

Smoked Trout Rillette

$16.16

Smoked Salmon Rillette with grilled sourdough, dill and creme fraiche*

Maitake Mushroom

$10.10

Buttermilk Fried Maitake Mushroom, Fudmill Potato Roll, Spicy Honey, Bread & Butter Pickles

Icelandic Cod 'Beignets'

$15.15

Icelandic Cod 'Beignets' with saffron aioli (cannot be gluten free)

Small Plates

Ricotta Gnuddi with root vegetable cream and black truffle

Big Eye Tuna 'Poke'

$23.23

Big Eye Tuna 'Poke'* with avocado, cucumber, and crispy black rice

Rocky Ford Melon

$15.15

Rocky Ford melons with cucumber, feta, pistachio, and golden tomato gazpacho.

Veal Sweetbreads Scallopini

$14.14

Veal Sweetbreads alla Piccata Melted Leeks, Crispy Capers.

Fettuccini alla Chitarra

$26.26

Fettuccini alla Chitarra with tomato braised octopus, 'nduja, and basil

Mains

Porcini NY Strip

$58.58

Porcini Rubbed NY Strip* with roasted Chinese Broccoli and colatura mayonnaise

Roasted Half Chicken

$35.35Out of stock

Roasted Half Chicken with heirloom tomato panzanella salad.

Pan Roasted Scallops

$42.42

Pan Roasted Scallops* with Olathe sweet corn, lobster mushrooms, and crispy prosciutto.

Sauteed Barramundi

$48.48

Sauteed Barrimundi with buttered spinach, artichokes alla Giudia, and trout roe beurre blanc.

Roasted Savoy Cabbage

$27.27

Roasted Savoy Cabbage with braised green lentils, caraway, and dill.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.10

Four Housemade Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies with Maldon Sea Salt.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$10.10

Fruition's signature dessert! Lemon custard with graham cracker crust, toasted meringue and blueberries.

Rice Pudding

$12.12

Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk, with mango and lime zest

Gear

Hats

Fruition Restaurant - Grey/Cardinal

$25.00

Fruition Restaurant - Est. 2007 Denver CO | Wool/Acrylic Blend, Adjustable Snapback | Grey Hat, Cardinal Embroidery

Fruition Restaurant - Navy/White

$25.00

Fruition Restaurant - Est. 2007 Denver CO | Wool/Acrylic Blend, Adjustable Snapback | Navy Hat, White Embroidery

Men's T-Shirts

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's T-Shirts

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Wine

Wines by the Glass

GL nv Graham Beck, Brut Rose

$11.11

nv Graham Beck 'Cap Classique' Brut Rose Western Cape, South Africa

GL nv May Georges, Cremant de Loire

$13.13

Schramsberg 'Mirabelle' Brut North Coast - California nv

BTL '21 Elio Perrone' Sourgal' Moscato

$25.25

GL '21 Clos Fornelli, Rose

$11.11

GL '21 Francois Chidane, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.12

2021 Francois Chidane Sauvignon Blanc Touraine / Loire Valley - France

GL '21 Schloss Gobelsburg, Gruner Veltliner

$13.13

GL '22 La Cana, Albarino

$13.13

2022 La Cana, Albarino Riax Baixas - Spain

GL '21 J.C. Somers, Chardonnay

$16.16

2021 J.C. Somers - Chardonnay Willamette Valley, Oregon

GL '21 Jordan, Chardonnay

$20.20

2020 Jordan, Chardonnay Russian River Valley, California

GL Haykin, 'Dolgo Crabapple'

$18.18

GL '21 Brundlmayer, Gruner Veltliner

$20.20

GL '20 Montille, Bourgogne Blanc

$27.27

GL '17 Tchotiashvili, Tavkveri

$20.20

Magnum Glass Pour

$25.25Out of stock

GL '19 Timothy Malone, Pinot Noir

$16.16

GL '19 Timothy Malone, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley - Oregon

GL '18 Roblet-Monnot, Pinot Noir

$24.24

GL 20 'Poggio la Noce. 'Gigetto'

$15.15

'20 Poggio la Noce, 'Gigetto' Sangiovese Tuscany - Italy

GL '19 Priest Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.18

GL Rutini Malbec/Cabernet Blend Mendoza, Argentina

GL '20 L'Ecole, Syrah

$16.16

L'Ecole, Syrah Columbia Valley - Washington

BTL Graham Beck, Brut Rose

$52.00

BTL '22 La Cana, Albarino

$52.00

Skinner - Grenache Blanc El Dorado, California

BTL '21 J.C. Somers, Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL May Georges, Cremant de Loire

$65.00

BTL '21 Jordan, Chardonnay

$92.00

BTL '21 Ricard, 'Le Bouc' Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL '21 Schloss Gobelsburg, Gruner Veltliner

$52.00

BTL '22 Clos Fornelli, Rose

$44.00

BTL '19 Timothy Malone, Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL '20 L'Ecole, Syrah

$64.00

BTL '19 Priest Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

BTL '18 Roblet-Monnot, PN

$96.00

BTL '20 Poggio la Noce, 'Gigetto'

$60.00

BTL '20 Montille, Bourgogne Blanc

$108.00

Spirits

Cocktails

Aviation

$14.14

Bamboo

$11.11

Boulevardier

$13.13

Man in Black

$15.15

Rye Whiskey, Cocchi 'Dopo Teatro,' amaro, spiced cherry bitters, black walnut.

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$15.15

mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo-saccharum, orange bitters

Orange Flower Margarita

$12.12

blanco tequila, house sour, orange flower.

Pineapple Daiquiri

$13.13

White Rum, Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Lime

Watermelon Sugar High

$14.14

minted vodka, watermelon, saline, lime

Brandy

Ararat 5 Year

$12.00

Augier 'Le Singulier' Cognac

$22.00

Cap Rock 'Riesling' Grappa

$18.00

Cap Rock Pear Brandy

$12.00

Darroze, '20 Year'

$24.00

Darroze, 1978 1oz

$36.00

Darroze, 1982 1oz

$33.00

Darroze, 1985 1oz

$31.00

Delord, '1981'

$46.00

Delord, '25 Year'

$26.00

Delord, 'Napolean'

$14.00

Delord, 'XO'

$18.00Out of stock

Lemorton, '25 Year' Calvados

$40.00

Marolo 'Moscato,' Grappa

$21.00

Rhine Hall, Plum Brandy

$20.00

Roger Groult, '18 Year' Calvados

$37.00

Roger Groult, '8 Year' Calvados

$24.00

Reisetbauer, 'Carrot' 1oz

$29.00

Reisetbauer, 'Apricot' 1oz

$29.00

Reisetbauer, 'Hazelnut' 1oz

$27.00

Reisetbauer, 'Raspberry' 1oz

$27.00

Reisetbauer, 'Pear' 1oz

$24.00

Reisetbauer, 'Plum' 1oz

$24.00

Jacopo Poli, 'Solera' Grappa

$26.00

Valdespino, 'Solera Gran Reserva'

$28.00

Darroze VIntage Flight

$70.00

Delord Flight

$33.00

Eau-de-Vie Flight

$60.00

Grappa Flight

$20.00

Amaro

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Amaro Sfumato

$10.00

Amaro di Angostura

$10.00

Braulio Amaro

$14.00

Faccia Brutto, Fernet

$15.00

Digestifs

Chartreuse, 'VEP'

$45.00

Chartreuse, Green

$22.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$22.00

Cocchi, 'Dopo Teatro'

$14.00

Musar, Arack

$18.00

Strega

$14.00

Beer

Dry Dock, Amber Ale

$7.07
Haykin, 'Porter's Perfection' 375ml

$32.32

Cider, Aurora - Colorado, 375ml Bottle, 6.1% ABV

Haykin, 'Wickson Crabapple' 750ml

$72.72

Melvin, IPA

$8.08

Partake, 'Blonde'

$7.07

Partake 'Peach Gose'

$7.07

Good River, Pilsner

$7.07

Straffe Hendrik, Tripel 750ml

$40.40

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

1L Still

$8.08

1L Sparkling

$8.08

Temperance

Tisane of the Jungle

$9.09

blueberry, hibiscus, house grenadine, tarragon, lime

Peck of Peppered Pineapples

$9.09

pineapple, passionfruit, serrano, lime and soda

Watermelon Lemonade

$9.09

watermelon, fresh lemon and soda