Fruition Restaurant
Dinner
To Start
Smoked Trout Rillette
Smoked Salmon Rillette with grilled sourdough, dill and creme fraiche*
Maitake Mushroom
Buttermilk Fried Maitake Mushroom, Fudmill Potato Roll, Spicy Honey, Bread & Butter Pickles
Icelandic Cod 'Beignets'
Icelandic Cod 'Beignets' with saffron aioli (cannot be gluten free)
Small Plates
Big Eye Tuna 'Poke'
Big Eye Tuna 'Poke'* with avocado, cucumber, and crispy black rice
Rocky Ford Melon
Rocky Ford melons with cucumber, feta, pistachio, and golden tomato gazpacho.
Veal Sweetbreads Scallopini
Veal Sweetbreads alla Piccata Melted Leeks, Crispy Capers.
Fettuccini alla Chitarra
Fettuccini alla Chitarra with tomato braised octopus, 'nduja, and basil
Mains
Porcini NY Strip
Porcini Rubbed NY Strip* with roasted Chinese Broccoli and colatura mayonnaise
Roasted Half Chicken
Roasted Half Chicken with heirloom tomato panzanella salad.
Pan Roasted Scallops
Pan Roasted Scallops* with Olathe sweet corn, lobster mushrooms, and crispy prosciutto.
Sauteed Barramundi
Sauteed Barrimundi with buttered spinach, artichokes alla Giudia, and trout roe beurre blanc.
Roasted Savoy Cabbage
Roasted Savoy Cabbage with braised green lentils, caraway, and dill.
Desserts
Gear
Hats
Fruition Restaurant - Grey/Cardinal
Fruition Restaurant - Est. 2007 Denver CO | Wool/Acrylic Blend, Adjustable Snapback | Grey Hat, Cardinal Embroidery
Fruition Restaurant - Navy/White
Fruition Restaurant - Est. 2007 Denver CO | Wool/Acrylic Blend, Adjustable Snapback | Navy Hat, White Embroidery
Men's T-Shirts
Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant
Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant
Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"
Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"
Women's T-Shirts
Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant
Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant
Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"
Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL
Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"
Wine
Wines by the Glass
GL nv Graham Beck, Brut Rose
nv Graham Beck 'Cap Classique' Brut Rose Western Cape, South Africa
GL nv May Georges, Cremant de Loire
Schramsberg 'Mirabelle' Brut North Coast - California nv
BTL '21 Elio Perrone' Sourgal' Moscato
GL '21 Clos Fornelli, Rose
GL '21 Francois Chidane, Sauvignon Blanc
2021 Francois Chidane Sauvignon Blanc Touraine / Loire Valley - France
GL '21 Schloss Gobelsburg, Gruner Veltliner
GL '22 La Cana, Albarino
2022 La Cana, Albarino Riax Baixas - Spain
GL '21 J.C. Somers, Chardonnay
2021 J.C. Somers - Chardonnay Willamette Valley, Oregon
GL '21 Jordan, Chardonnay
2020 Jordan, Chardonnay Russian River Valley, California
GL Haykin, 'Dolgo Crabapple'
GL '21 Brundlmayer, Gruner Veltliner
GL '20 Montille, Bourgogne Blanc
GL '17 Tchotiashvili, Tavkveri
Magnum Glass Pour
GL '19 Timothy Malone, Pinot Noir
GL '19 Timothy Malone, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley - Oregon
GL '18 Roblet-Monnot, Pinot Noir
GL 20 'Poggio la Noce. 'Gigetto'
'20 Poggio la Noce, 'Gigetto' Sangiovese Tuscany - Italy
GL '19 Priest Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Rutini Malbec/Cabernet Blend Mendoza, Argentina
GL '20 L'Ecole, Syrah
L'Ecole, Syrah Columbia Valley - Washington
BTL Graham Beck, Brut Rose
BTL '22 La Cana, Albarino
Skinner - Grenache Blanc El Dorado, California
BTL '21 J.C. Somers, Chardonnay
BTL May Georges, Cremant de Loire
BTL '21 Jordan, Chardonnay
BTL '21 Ricard, 'Le Bouc' Sauvignon Blanc
BTL '21 Schloss Gobelsburg, Gruner Veltliner
BTL '22 Clos Fornelli, Rose
BTL '19 Timothy Malone, Pinot Noir
BTL '20 L'Ecole, Syrah
BTL '19 Priest Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL '18 Roblet-Monnot, PN
BTL '20 Poggio la Noce, 'Gigetto'
BTL '20 Montille, Bourgogne Blanc
Spirits
Cocktails
Aviation
Bamboo
Boulevardier
Man in Black
Rye Whiskey, Cocchi 'Dopo Teatro,' amaro, spiced cherry bitters, black walnut.
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo-saccharum, orange bitters
Orange Flower Margarita
blanco tequila, house sour, orange flower.
Pineapple Daiquiri
White Rum, Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Lime
Watermelon Sugar High
minted vodka, watermelon, saline, lime