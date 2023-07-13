Fruta Santa Rosa Rincon Valley
Popular Items
Ice Cream
Specialties
Açaí Bowl
Organic Açaí blend, strawberries, blueberries, banana, organic granola topped with coconut flakes & honey
Banana Split
Full split banana, 3 ice cream/sorbet scoops topped with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, nuts, whipped cream and finished with rainbow sprinkles
Bionico
Fresh diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and sliced banana topped with our special sweet milk, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
Diablito
Frozen blended tamarind topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Esquite
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Locos
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice
Fruit Cocktail
Sliced jicama, mango and cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt
Mango Cocktail
Sliced mango topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt
Mangonada
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Piña Loca
Sliced pineapple, jicama, mango, cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime, salt and Japanese peanuts served on a carved pineapple
Piñada
Frozen blended pineapple topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Sorbet Mangonada
3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Strawberries N' Cream BOX
Boxed frozen strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and wafer cookie.
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema
Fresh sliced strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins and four halved strawberries.
Sundae
A scoop and a half of ice cream/sorbet topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and nuts, served on a waffle bowl
Takiesquite
Takis chips topped with corn off the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin
Takislocos
Takis chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice
Tostiesquites
Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin
Tostilocos
Tostitos chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice
Tres Marias
3 scoops of ice cream/sorbet topped with caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, nuts, whipped cream, finished with rainbow sprinkles and 3 cookies served on a waffle bowl
Aguas Frescas
Agua Preparada
Lime Agua Fresca topped with fresh diced mango, cucumber and Tajin.
Fruta Agua
Fresh strawberries and bananas blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar. With fresh diced apple and cantaloupe.
Guanabana Agua
Fresh guanabana, water and cane sugar.
Horchata Agua
Rice blended with sweet cream, cinnamon, vanilla, water and cane sugar.
Lime Agua
Freshly squeezed lime, water and cane sugar.
Maracuya / Passion Fruit Agua
Agua fresca made with passion fruit, water and cane sugar.
Strawberry Agua
Fresh strawberries blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar.
Tamarindo Agua
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed orange juice.
Paletas
Choco-Fresa
3 frozen strawberries dipped in chocolate with a choice of sprinkles, coconut or nuts
Choco-Banana
Chocolate covered frozen banana with choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.
Esquimal
Vanilla paleta (bar) dipped in chocolate with a choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.
Arroz Con Leche Paleta
Bubble Gum Paleta
Chocolate Paleta
Chongo Zamorano Paleta
Coconut Paleta
Coffee Paleta
Cookies N' Cream Paleta
Cucumber Chile Paleta
*Dairy Free
Guanabana Paleta
*Dairy Free
Guava Paleta
Jamaica Paleta
*Dairy Free
Lime Sherbet Paleta
Mamey Paleta
Mango Chamoy Paleta
*Dairy Free
Mango Chile Paleta
*Dairy Free
Mango Paleta
Melon/Cantaloupe Paleta
Membrillo Paleta
Nanche (Changunga) Paleta
*Dairy Free
Orange N' Cream Paleta
Orange Sorbet Paleta
*Dairy Free
Pico De Gallo Paleta
*Dairy Free
Pineapple Chile Paleta
*Dairy Free
Pineapple Paleta
*Dairy Free
Pistachio Paleta
Pitaya Paleta
Plum Paleta
Rum Raisin Paleta
Strawberry Fruit Paleta
*Dairy Free
Strawberry I/C Paleta
Strawberry N' Cream Paleta
Tamarindo Paleta
*Dairy Free
Tequila Paleta
Vanilla Caramel Paleta
Vanilla Paleta
Walnut Paleta
Watermelon Paleta
*Dairy Free
Smoothies
Smoothie #1
Mango Juice, strawberries, banana and mango sorbet
Smoothie #2
Pineapple juice, banana, mango sorbet and strawberry sorbet
Smoothie #3
Fresh squeeze orange juice, strawberries, banana and blueberry yogurt
Smoothie #4
Fresh squeeze orange juice, banana, peach yogurt and mango sorbet