Popular Items

Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema

$9.50

Fresh sliced strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins and four halved strawberries.

Medium Cup

$6.25
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite

$8.25

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin


Ice Cream

Small Cup

$4.25
Medium Cup

$6.25
Large Cup

$8.25
Single Waffle Bowl

$5.25
Double Waffle Bowl

$7.25
Triple Waffle Bowl

$9.25
Single Waffle Cone

$5.25
Double Waffle Cone

$7.25
Single Plain Cone

$5.25
Single Sugar Cone

$5.25
Quart

$20.25
Pint

$11.25
Cone Only

$1.00

Specialties

Açaí Bowl

$8.75

Organic Açaí blend, strawberries, blueberries, banana, organic granola topped with coconut flakes & honey

Banana Split

$10.50

Full split banana, 3 ice cream/sorbet scoops topped with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, nuts, whipped cream and finished with rainbow sprinkles

Bionico

$8.75

Fresh diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and sliced banana topped with our special sweet milk, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins

Diablito

$8.25

Frozen blended tamarind topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Esquite

$5.25

corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite

$8.25

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Locos

$9.75

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Fruit Cocktail

$7.75

Sliced jicama, mango and cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt

Mango Cocktail

$8.25

Sliced mango topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt

Mangonada

$8.25

Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Piña Loca

$14.25

Sliced pineapple, jicama, mango, cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime, salt and Japanese peanuts served on a carved pineapple

Piñada

$8.25

Frozen blended pineapple topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Sorbet Mangonada

$9.25

3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Strawberries N' Cream BOX

$8.25Out of stock

Boxed frozen strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and wafer cookie.

Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema

$9.50

Fresh sliced strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins and four halved strawberries.

Sundae

$8.50

A scoop and a half of ice cream/sorbet topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and nuts, served on a waffle bowl

Takiesquite

$8.25

Takis chips topped with corn off the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Takislocos

$9.75

Takis chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Tostiesquites

$8.25

Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Tostilocos

$9.75

Tostitos chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Tres Marias

$10.50

3 scoops of ice cream/sorbet topped with caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, nuts, whipped cream, finished with rainbow sprinkles and 3 cookies served on a waffle bowl

Aguas Frescas

Agua Preparada

$5.75+

Lime Agua Fresca topped with fresh diced mango, cucumber and Tajin.

Fruta Agua

$5.25+Out of stock

Fresh strawberries and bananas blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar. With fresh diced apple and cantaloupe.

Guanabana Agua

$5.25+

Fresh guanabana, water and cane sugar.

Horchata Agua

$5.25+

Rice blended with sweet cream, cinnamon, vanilla, water and cane sugar.

Lime Agua

$5.25+

Freshly squeezed lime, water and cane sugar.

Maracuya / Passion Fruit Agua

$5.25+

Agua fresca made with passion fruit, water and cane sugar.

Strawberry Agua

$5.25+

Fresh strawberries blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar.

Tamarindo Agua

$5.25+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$6.75+

Freshly squeezed orange juice.

Paletas

Choco-Fresa

$4.25

3 frozen strawberries dipped in chocolate with a choice of sprinkles, coconut or nuts

Choco-Banana

$4.25

Chocolate covered frozen banana with choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.

Esquimal

$5.00

Vanilla paleta (bar) dipped in chocolate with a choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.

Arroz Con Leche Paleta

$4.00
Bubble Gum Paleta

$4.00
Chocolate Paleta

$4.00
Chongo Zamorano Paleta

$4.00
Coconut Paleta

$4.00
Coffee Paleta

$4.00
Cookies N' Cream Paleta

$4.00
Cucumber Chile Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Guanabana Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Guava Paleta

$4.00
Jamaica Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Lime Sherbet Paleta

$4.00
Mamey Paleta

$4.00
Mango Chamoy Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Mango Chile Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Mango Paleta

$4.00

Melon/Cantaloupe Paleta

$4.00
Membrillo Paleta

$4.00

Nanche (Changunga) Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Orange N' Cream Paleta

$4.00
Orange Sorbet Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Pico De Gallo Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Pineapple Chile Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Pineapple Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Pistachio Paleta

$4.00

Pitaya Paleta

$4.00
Plum Paleta

$4.00
Rum Raisin Paleta

$4.00
Strawberry Fruit Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Strawberry I/C Paleta

$4.00
Strawberry N' Cream Paleta

$4.00
Tamarindo Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Tequila Paleta

$4.00

Vanilla Caramel Paleta

$4.00

Vanilla Paleta

$4.00

Walnut Paleta

$4.00

Watermelon Paleta

$4.00

*Dairy Free

Smoothies

Smoothie #1

$8.75+

Mango Juice, strawberries, banana and mango sorbet

Smoothie #2

$8.75+

Pineapple juice, banana, mango sorbet and strawberry sorbet

Smoothie #3

$8.75+

Fresh squeeze orange juice, strawberries, banana and blueberry yogurt

Smoothie #4

$8.75+

Fresh squeeze orange juice, banana, peach yogurt and mango sorbet

Milkshakes

Every milkshake is blended with a choice of any ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt topped with whipped cream

Small Milkshake 16oz

$8.75

Medium Milkshake 24oz

$10.75

Large Milkshake 32oz

$13.75

Extras

Bag of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Lime

$2.25

Bag of Takis

$2.25

Bag of Tostitos

$2.25

Bottle of Cueritos (176oz/11lbs)

$30.00

Cup of Cueritos

$5.25+

Tamarind Stick

$0.50

Thermal Bag

$10.00