206 Alder
Drink Menu
Bar
Mezcal Margarita
Espresso Martini
Whiskey Sour
Canned Soda ( Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Sprite)
Canned Club Soda, Tonic Water
The Saturday Bloody Mary
Chardonny
Pinot Grigio12
Savignon Blanc
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Sparkling Rose
Prosecco
Sweetwater Pale Ale
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Mic Ultra
Miller Light
Rogue Dead Guy
Stone Hazy IPA
Draft Screech Owl Muddy Creek Ale
Draft Screech Owl Hazy IPA
Draft Screech Owl Bold Blonde
High Noon Peach
High Noon Lime
High Noon Black Cherry
1623 Dry Irish Beer
2 oz. 86 Old Forester
2 oz. 1920 Old Forester
2 oz. Old Forester Rye
2 oz. Johnnie Walker Red
2 oz. 12 MacAllen
2 oz. Flor De Cana Rum
2 oz. Captain Morgan
2 oz. Gosling Black Seal
2 oz. New Amber Gin
2 oz. Hendricks Gin
2 oz. Tito's Vodka
2 oz. Reyka Vodka
2 oz. Jameson
2 oz. Hennessy VS
2 oz. Fireball
2 oz. El Jimador
2 oz. Don Julio Reposado
2 oz. Montelobos Mezcal
2 oz. Crown Royal Apple
The Garrett County Old Fashion
NA Beverages
206 Specialties
Specials
Hot Dog
A Berks (Reading, PA) all beef hot dog
Rachel
Warm turkey and Swiss cheese with Cole slaw and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Rueben
Delicious corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, sandwiched between two slices of rye bread
Smash Burger
Two 2 oz mouthwatering smash patties, served with cheddar or Swiss cheese, on a split top bun with lettuce and tomato.
Brot
Sandwiches
Caprese Panini
A delicious panini made with mozzerella cheese, fresh basil, sliced tomato and pesto.
Hot Ham & Cheese
A warm sandwich featuring ham, Swiss cheese and mustard served warm on a multi grain bread.
Sandwich of the Week
Check out our weekly sandwich special featuring fresh ingredients.
Build Your Own
the way you like it
Hot Italian
A hot Italian sub made with salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, peppers, onions ad Italian dressing on a fresh sub roll.
Make it your way
Grilled Cheese
Soup & Salads
Salads
Soup
Side
Small Plates
Flatbread
Seasonal ingredients
Hummus Platter
hummus, assorted seasonal vegetables, bread
Pretzel Charcuterie Board
cheese, crackers, bread, olives, nuts
Tea Sandwiches
seasonal veggies with spread
Peach Burrata
peaches, buratta cheese, honey, basil, balsamic
Smoked Salmon Canapes
smoked salmon, cucumber, lemon dill aioli
Mini Crab Cakes
Better Cheddar Cheese Dip
cheddar cheese, bacon, walnuts, scallions