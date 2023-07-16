Popular Items

Shrimp Edison Appetizer

$16.00

Fresh shrimp dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked with clarified butter.

Lump Crab Cake Appetizer

$10.00

Crab Cake made with lump crab meat and pan-seared. Served with our house-made Dijon sauce.

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Creamy, Cheesy spinach dip with parmesan cheese. Served with Fresh Chips.

Wisconsin Cheese Bites

$12.00

Beautifully golden deep-fried Wisconsin cheese curds.

Verlaso Salmon Dip

$11.00

Tona Tartare

$13.00

Seafood Salad

$19.50Out of stock

Salads

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Seasoned Cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh Mozzarella and Basil.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

3rd & Cherry Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spring mix, Fresh Cherries, Candied Pecans with Feta cheese, tossed in a cherry vinaigrette.

Add Salmon

$10.50

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.50

Side Caprice

$6.50

Side 3rd & Cherry

$6.50

Entrees

Liam's Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Breast lightly dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs, pan-seared in clarified butter, finished off in the oven.

Shrimp Edison

$28.00

Fresh shrimp dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs, drizzled with clarified butter and baked.

Lump Crabcakes

$31.00

Crab Cake made with lump crab meat, and pan-seared. Served with our house-made Dijon sauce.

Salmon

$21.00

Fresh, hand- cut, grilled, seasoned and seared salmon.

Sesame encrusted Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Pan-seared sushi grade Tuna, Served rare with a ginger soy reduction.

Scallops Wrapped in Prosciutto

$34.00

Fresh scallops, wrapped in bacon and seared to perfection. Served with chef's choice chutney.

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Thick and tender, seared, and served with a mint jelly.

Ribeye

$46.00

A savory 14oz Ribeye, cooked to your preferred liking.

Filet Mignon

$49.00

An 8oz filet, mignon, cut in-house.

Ultimate Pork Chop

$46.00

Jaw-dropping, Special Cut, Bone-in Pork chop, broiled with Rib, pork belly, and loin attached.

Whole Snapper

$46.00

Fresh whole Red Snapper, fried.

Caribbean Shrimp Mofongo

$27.00

Fresh smashed plantains piled high, topped with your choice of Creole chicken ($), shrimp ($), or steak ($).

Caribbean Steak Mofongo

$37.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Asparagus seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Wild Mushrooms

$6.00

Wild mushrooms sauteed to perfection with garlic butter.

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$4.00

Potatoes sliced and sauteed with onions and herbs.

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Creamy and buttery red potatoes with sour cream and garlic.

French Fries

$3.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Chorizo infused Rice

$4.00

Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Tostones (Fried Plantain)

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Triple Berry Tart

$12.00

Pasta

Shrimp & Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

$35.00

Fettuccine tossed with shrimp and lobster in house-made Alfredo sauce.

Cajun Alfredo

$23.00

Penne Pasta tossed in our house-made Cajun cream sauce, combined with chorizo, chicken, and shrimp.

Extra sauce

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

House

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Island John

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Kettle One Citron

$13.00

Three Olives

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Tito's

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Botanist

$14.00

Rum

Zacapa

$18.00

Clemen Select

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$14.00

Cimarron

$8.00

Casamigos (George Clooney)

$18.00

House

$8.00

Yave

$12.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Gran Coramino (Kevin Heart)

$16.00

1800

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$12.00

JWB

$15.00

Milam and Green

$15.00

Bullet

$13.00

Buchanans

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Grand Marnier 1.5oz

$13.50

Grand Marnier .5oz

$4.50

Kahlua 1.5oz

$8.00

Kahlua .05oz

$3.00

Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$17.00

Cocktails

Daquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada Daiquiri

$12.00

Loopy Lada

$14.00

Miami Vice

$14.00

Cosmo

Well

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Island John

$13.00

Smirnoff

Grey Goose

Kettle

$15.00

Kettle Citron

$16.00

Three Olives

$15.00

Mojito

House

$12.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Don Q

$14.00

Martini

Tanqueray

$13.00

Saphire

$15.00

Botanins

$17.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Tito's

$13.00

Kettle One

$15.00

Island John

$13.00

Kettle Citron

$15.00

Three Olives

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Well LIIT

$14.00

Top Shelf

$20.00

Tequila Sunrise

Casamigos

$18.00

Gran Coramino

$16.00

well

$10.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Yave

$120.00

Cuervo

$9.00

1800

$10.00

Mimosa

Bottomless

$18.00

Glass

$8.00

Bottomless Refill

Beer

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Fire Maker: Hazed and Blazed

$6.00

JP Hop Shan Diggity

$6.00Out of stock

Juicy Magic

$6.00

Bottles

Corona

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Bell's Amber

$5.50

Hop Dang Diggity

$5.50

MIchelob Ultra

$4.00

Wine

Red

Josh Cellars Cab

$13.00

Angeline Cab

$9.00

Zuccardi Malbec

$12.00

Cavit Pinot Noir

$8.00

Carlos Serres Crianza

$11.00

Mondavi Merlot

$13.00

Mondavi Cab

$13.00

BTL Cabernet

White

Mac Rostie Chard

$11.00Out of stock

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chard

$16.00

Clos Du BS Chard

$9.00

Fransiscan Saubignon Blanc

$11.00

Cupcake Moscato

$13.00

BTL Chardonnay

Rosé

Bodegas Borsao Rose

$7.00

BTL Rosé

Out of stock

Sparkling

Zardetto CuvE

$9.50

Bola Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Prosecco

Bottle Red

Bottle Josh Cellars Cab

$52.00

Bottle Angeline Cab

$35.00

Bottle Priest Ranch Cab

$102.00

Bottle Mondavi Merlot

$52.00

Bottle Mondavi Cab

$52.00

Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir

$99.00

Bottle Stags Leap Cab

$180.00

Bottle Zucardi Malbec

$48.00

Bottle White

Bottle Mac Rostie Chard

$48.00

Bottle Kendal Jackson Chard

$65.00

Bottle Fransiscan Sauvignon Blanc

$98.00

Bottle Clos Du BS Chard

$36.00

Bottle Borsau RosE

$28.00

Bottle Franciscan Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Bottle Sparkling

Bottle Zardetto CuvE

$38.00

Bola Prosecco

$40.00

Drinks

Sodas

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tea/Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unseet Tea

$2.99

lemonace

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Juice

Cranberry

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Daiquiri N/A

Strawberry

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Water/ Sparkling

500 ml Acqua Panna

$4.50

1 Lt Acqua Panna

$9.75

500 ml Pellegrino

$4.50

1 Lt Pellegrino

$9.75