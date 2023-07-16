3rd & Cherry 393 & 379 Third Street Macon
Food
Appetizer
Pork Belly
Roasted, served on a bed of pickled cabbage.
Shrimp Edison Appetizer
Fresh shrimp dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked with clarified butter.
Lump Crab Cake Appetizer
Crab Cake made with lump crab meat and pan-seared. Served with our house-made Dijon sauce.
Spinach Dip
Creamy, Cheesy spinach dip with parmesan cheese. Served with Fresh Chips.
Wisconsin Cheese Bites
Beautifully golden deep-fried Wisconsin cheese curds.
Verlaso Salmon Dip
Tona Tartare
Seafood Salad
Salads
Caprese Salad
Seasoned Cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh Mozzarella and Basil.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
3rd & Cherry Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Spring mix, Fresh Cherries, Candied Pecans with Feta cheese, tossed in a cherry vinaigrette.
Add Salmon
Add Shrimp
Add Chicken
Side Caesar
Side Caprice
Side 3rd & Cherry
Entrees
Liam's Chicken
Chicken Breast lightly dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs, pan-seared in clarified butter, finished off in the oven.
Shrimp Edison
Fresh shrimp dusted with seasoned breadcrumbs, drizzled with clarified butter and baked.
Lump Crabcakes
Crab Cake made with lump crab meat, and pan-seared. Served with our house-made Dijon sauce.
Salmon
Fresh, hand- cut, grilled, seasoned and seared salmon.
Sesame encrusted Ahi Tuna
Pan-seared sushi grade Tuna, Served rare with a ginger soy reduction.
Scallops Wrapped in Prosciutto
Fresh scallops, wrapped in bacon and seared to perfection. Served with chef's choice chutney.
Lamb Chops
Thick and tender, seared, and served with a mint jelly.
Ribeye
A savory 14oz Ribeye, cooked to your preferred liking.
Filet Mignon
An 8oz filet, mignon, cut in-house.
Ultimate Pork Chop
Jaw-dropping, Special Cut, Bone-in Pork chop, broiled with Rib, pork belly, and loin attached.
Whole Snapper
Fresh whole Red Snapper, fried.
Caribbean Shrimp Mofongo
Fresh smashed plantains piled high, topped with your choice of Creole chicken ($), shrimp ($), or steak ($).
Caribbean Steak Mofongo
Seafood Salad
Sides
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Wild Mushrooms
Wild mushrooms sauteed to perfection with garlic butter.
Lyonnaise Potatoes
Potatoes sliced and sauteed with onions and herbs.
Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes
Creamy and buttery red potatoes with sour cream and garlic.