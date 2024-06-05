FUEL'D FOOD - Flint 3243 Miller Rd Suite C
Stir Fry
- Create Your Own Stir Fry$8.95
Mix and Match your favorite proteins, veggies, and base to create the perfect fuel for your day.
- Sesame Ginger Garlic$12.85
sesame ginger garlic, egg noodles, roasted chicken, bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds
- Spicy Garlic Chicken Noodles$12.85
Spicy Garlic Butter, Egg Noodles, Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, Bean Sprouts, Chili Crisps, Scallions
- Garlic Butter Noodles$14.40
garlic butter, whole wheat noodles, roasted steak, mushrooms, broccoli, corn, cilantro
- Honey Sriracha Chicken$13.40
Honey sriracha, egg noodles, roasted chicken, bell peppers, red onions, broccoli, pineapples, parsley
- Spicy Coconut Curry (vg)(gf)$12.65
spicy coconut curry, rice noodles, roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapeños, carrots, scallions
- Sweet Kikkoman Soy$13.60
sweet kikkoman soy, brown rice, roasted shrimp, edamame, red onions, roasted cauliflower, fried shallots
- Tangy Thai Chili (vg)(gf)$10.60
tangy thai chili, rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, fresh lime
- (Kids) Create Your Own Mini Fry$6.95
- (Kids) Garlic Parmesan Noodles$5.95
garlic butter, egg noodles, shaved parmesan
Salad
- Create Your Own Salad$8.95
Mix and Match your favorite Greens and Protiens to create the perfect fuel for your day
- Michigan Salad (gf)$11.95
raspberry vinaigrette, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, roasted almonds, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries
- Fueld Cobb (gf)$13.95
balsamic vinaigrette, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, apples, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, avocado
- Spartan Caesar (v)$8.95
fueld caesar dressing, chopped romaine, kale, grape tomatoes, herbed croutons, shaved parmesan, fresh lime
- Let It Grain$12.95
spicy avocado poblano, farro, spinach, roasted steak, corn, red onions, quinoa, pico de Gallo, mild cheddar, tortilla chips
- Greek Rush (v)(gf)$12.95
greek dressing, chopped romaine, arugula, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, crunchy chickpeas, feta cheese
- Honey Ginger Salad (vg)(gf)$10.95
honey ginger dressing, baby spinach, chopped romaine, carrots, apples, onions, candied pecans
Beverages
- Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher (vg)(gf)$2.95
- Home Brewed Unsweetened Ice Tea (vg)(gf)$2.95
- Berry Patch Refresher (vg)(gf)$2.95
- Lemonade (vg)(gf)$2.95
- Pepsi (vg)(gf)$1.95
- Diet Pepsi (gf)$1.95
- Starry (vg)(gf)$1.95
- Dr. Pepper (vg)(gf)$1.95
- Root Beer (vg)(gf)$1.95
- Bottled Water (vg)(gf)$1.00
- Sparkling Water (San Pellegrino) (vg)(gf)$2.95
- Bottled Water (Fiji) (vg)(gf)$3.50