2x points for loyalty members
FUELED KITCHEN 12259 South 450 East Ste B
Full Menu
Breakfast (Served All Day)
- Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Cal 729 | protein 50 | carb 63 | fat 30 |. Egg whites, turkey sausage, Cheddar cheese, black bean salsa, avocado, whole wheat tortilla. Served with seasonal fruit
- Steak & Egg Burrito$13.99
Cal 765 | protein 71 | carb 45 | fat 31 | Egg whites, grilled steak, Cheddar cheese, avocado, whole wheat tortilla. Served with seasonal fruit
- Breakfast Hash$11.99
Cal 404 | protein 43 | carb 36 | fat 8 | Egg whites, turkey sausage, sweet potato wedges, red onion, celery, red bell pepper
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
With bacon | cal 392 | protein 37 | carb 35 | fat 11 | with sausage | cal 362 | protein 30 | carb 33 | fat 12 | Choice of turkey sausage or Canadian turkey bacon with egg whites, Cheddar cheese on an Ezekiel muffin. Served with seasonal fruit
- Draper Omelet$9.99
Cal 311 | protein 37 | carb 8 | fat 12 | Egg whites, Canadian turkey bacon, shredded Cheddar cheese, red onion, red bell pepper. Served with seasonal fruit
- Veggie Omelet$9.99
Cal 226 | protein 25 | carb 16 | fat 7| Egg whites, mushroom, broccoli, spinach, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado. Served with seasonal fruit
- Protein Omelet$10.99
Cal 268 | protein 34 | carb 6 | fat 9 | Egg whites, turkey sausage, red onion, tomato, topped with cottage cheese and cilantro. Served with seasonal fruit
- Greek Yogurt$7.49
Cal 360 | protein 29 | carb 49 | fat 7| Greek yogurt, strawberries, banana, granola, drizzled with honey
- Oatmeal$5.99
Cal 303 | protein 11 | carb 42 | fat 12 | Oatmeal, strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds, topped with chia seeds
Protein Pancakes (Served All Day)
- Blueberry Lemon$11.99
Cal 628 | protein 38 | carb 94 | fat 11 | Multi-grain protein pancakes with blueberries and lemon zest - topped with white chocolate protein glaze and blueberries
- Froyo Lovers$11.99
Cal 725 | protein 46 | carb 113 | fat 11 | Multi-grain protein pancakes - topped with vanilla froyo, and chocolate protein glaze
- Gluten-Free$11.99
Cal 392 | protein 43 | carb 42 | fat 6 | House gluten-free pancake mix - topped with strawberries
- Chocolate Dipped$11.99
Cal 623 | protein 38 | carb 92 | fat 11 | Multi-grain protein pancakes with dark chocolate chips - topped with strawberries and chocolate protein glaze
- PB & J Stack$11.99
Cal 846 | protein 31 | carb 126 | fat 26 | Multi-grain protein pancakes - topped with peanut butter, banana, reduced sugar strawberry jam, and dusted with PBfit
- Fueled Stack$11.99
Cal 549 | protein 22 | carb 95 | fat 10 | Multi-grain protein pancakes - topped with blueberries, strawberries, and bananas
Protein Shakes
- Freak$8.99
Cal 646 | protein 70 | carb 37 | fat 26 | Double scoop of chocolate whey protein, almond milk, powdered peanut butter, dark chocolate chips, coconut, banana
- Cookie Butter$7.99
Cal 449 | protein 33 | carb 40 | fat 19 | Vanilla whey protein, almond butter, almond milk, honey, dark chocolate chips, coconut flakes, oats, sea salt, dates
- PB & J Shake$7.99
Cal 478 | protein 47 | carb 63 | fat 6 | Vanilla whey protein, skim milk, powdered peanut butter, oatmeal, banana, strawberries, froyo
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.99
Cal 413 | protein 34 | carb 60 | fat 6 | Vanilla whey protein, strawberry juice, froyo, granola, strawberries, sugar-free white chocolate
- Sweet Greens$7.99
Cal 209 | protein 6 | carb 46 | fat 2| Apple juice, bananas, pineapple, spinach, kale, and chia seeds **This shake comes with no added protein**
- Jojo$8.49
Cal 429 | protein 27 | carb 38 | fat 21 | Chocolate vegan protein, almond milk, almond butter, coconut, banana, sugar-free dark chocolate
- Apple Pie$7.99
Cal 459 | protein 33 | carb 64 | fat 11 | Vanilla whey protein, apple juice, froyo, cinnamon, banana, SF Carmel sauce, almond butter
- Yoda$7.99
Cal 328 | protein 30 | carb 26 | fat 15 | Vanilla whey protein, coconut milk, almond butter, banana, cinnamon, date, spinach
- PB Vacation$7.99
Cal 409 | protein 46 | carb 41 | fat 9 | Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, powdered peanut butter, froyo, banana
- Chocolate PB Love$7.99
Cal 419 | protein 46 | carb 44| fat 9| Chocolate whey protein, almond milk, powdered peanut butter, froyo, banana
- Island Breeze$7.99
Cal 400 | protein 32 | carb 47 | fat 12 | Vanilla whey protein, coconut milk, pineapple juice, froyo, banana, pineapple
- Fueled Beast$7.99
Cal 312 | protein 30 | carb 19 | fat 16 | Vanilla whey protein, almond milk, almond butter, kale, spinach, pear
Acai & Toast
- PB & Honey$4.99
Cal 457, protein 16, carb 60, fat 18. Ezekiel muffin, peanut butter, banana, and honey
- Plain Jane$4.49
Cal 298, protein 11, carb 38, fat 14. Ezekiel muffin, sliced avocado, salt and pepper
- Summers$6.99
Cal 478, protein 34, carb 47, fat 19. Ezekiel muffin, sliced avocado, cottage cheese, Canadian turkey bacon, and chili flakes
- 801$6.99
Cal 438, protein 23, carb 40, fat 24. Ezekiel muffin, sliced avocado, over easy egg, chili flakes, salt and pepper
- Very Berry Protein Acai Smoothie$8.99
Cal 309, protein 28, carb 30. Fat 9. 24 oz. Organic acai, vanilla whey protein, strawberry juice, banana, strawberries, blueberries
- Very Berry Protein Acai Bowl$11.99
Cal 576, protein 40, carb 59, fat 20. Organic acai, vanilla whey protein, strawberry juice - topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries, granola, and chia seeds
- Nuts N' Berries Protein Acai Smoothie$8.99
Cal 436, protein 45, carb 32, fat 15. 24 oz. Organic acai, chocolate whey protein, almond milk, peanut butter, strawberries, and banana
- Nuts N' Berries Protein Acai Bowl$11.99
Cal 787, protein 50, carb 66, fat 37. Organic acai, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter - topped with granola, strawberries, banana, sliced almonds, chia seeds, cacao chunks, and powdered peanut butter sauce
Coffee
- 16 Oz Caramel Macchiato$3.99
Espresso, caramel, and vanilla
- 24 Oz Caramel Macchiato$5.99
Espresso, caramel, and vanilla
- 16 Oz Milky Way$3.99
Espresso, hazelnut, chocolate, and caramel
- 24 Oz Milky Way$5.99
Espresso, hazelnut, chocolate, and caramel
- 16 Oz Cookies & Cream$3.99
Espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, and chocolate
- 24 Oz Cookies & Cream$5.99
Espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, and chocolate
- 16 Oz Mocha Latte$3.99
Espresso and chocolate
- 24 Oz Mocha Latte$5.99
Espresso and chocolate
- 16 Oz Vanilla Latte$3.99
Espresso and vanilla
- 24 Oz Vanilla Latte$5.99
Espresso and vanilla
- Caramel Frappe$8.49
24 oz. almond milk, vanilla whey protein, double espresso shot, sugar free frappe, and caramel
- Mocha Frappe$8.49
24 oz almond milk, chocolate whey protein, double espresso shot, sugar free frappe, and chocolate
- Vanilla Frappe$8.49
24 oz almond milk, vanilla whey protein, double espresso shot, and sugar free frappe
Fresh Juices
- Firefly Shot$3.99
4 oz. Orange, apple cider vinegar, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, and honey
- Doctor's Orders Shot$3.99
4 oz. Lemon, kale, and apple
- Stella$7.99
16 oz. Apple, grapefruit, strawberry, and orange
- Ging & Juice$7.49
16 oz. Pineapple, coconut water, ginger, orange, and cayenne pepper
- Detoxify$7.99
16 oz. spinach, cucumber, apple, carrot, beet, pineapple, and kale
- Chica$7.99
16 oz. ginger, spinach, lime, cucumber, parsley, apple, and agave
- Beets Don't Kale My Vibe$7.99
16 oz. Apple, carrot, beet, kale, lemon, and celery
- HD Greens$7.99
24 oz. Blended ginger, water, spinach, kale, lime, mint, cucumber, stevia, and ice
Bowls
- Teriyaki Bowl$12.49
Cal 312, protein 43, carb 22, fat 5. Grilled chicken breast, pineapple, red onion, spinach, broccoli, celery, carrots, teriyaki sauce and served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice, or quinoa
- Goddess Salmon$15.99
Cal 608, protein 46, carb 40, fat 29 (carbs included). Served on top of house quinoa salad (quinoa, garbanzo, arugula, tomato, cucumber, green onion, feta, house seasonings) topped with goddess dressing and balsamic glaze
- Goddess Chicken$12.99
Cal 490, protein 50, carb 40, fat 15. Carbs included
- Buddha Bowl$12.99
Cal 480, protein 30, carb 46, fat 24. Sautéed tofu, grilled balsamic portobello mushroom, garlic, red onion, avocado, garbanzo beans, red bell pepper, black bean salsa, cilantro, tomato, broccoli, asparagus, sriracha, chili flakes.
- Skinny Salmon Bowl$15.99
Cal 386, protein 39, carb 17, fat 19 (carbs from mash included). Grilled Atlantic salmon, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, served on top of cauliflower mash, topped with balsamic glaze
- Fueled Monster Bowl$16.99
Cal 522, protein 79, carb 14, fat 16. Grilled chicken breast, grilled steak, broccoli, asparagus, red bell pepper, topped with spicy peanut sauce and fresh cilantro, served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice, or quinoa
- Santa Fe Bowl$14.99
Cal 461, protein 45, carb 21, fat 22. Grilled steak, black bean salsa, shredded Cheddar cheese, red bell pepper, red onion, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro, served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice, or quinoa
- Mediterranean$12.99
Cal 428, protein 45, carb 20, fat 22. Grilled turkey burger, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, topped with tzatziki and feta cheese and served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice, or quinoa
- Chicken Curry Bowl$12.99
Cal 325, protein 44, carb 17, fat 9. Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, red bell peppers, mushrooms, topped with green curry and fresh cilantro and served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice or quinoa
- Babe Bowl$15.99
Cal 471, protein 40, carb 16, fat 29. Grilled Atlantic salmon, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, asparagus, avocado, topped with cilantro lime sauce and served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice, or quinoa
- Blackened BBQ Chicken Bowl$11.99
Cal 321, protein 43, carb 29, fat 4. Grilled blackened chicken breast, broccoli, asparagus, red bell pepper, red onion, topped with gf BBQ sauce and served on top of choice of jasmine rice, brown rice, or quinoa
Salads
- Naked Salmon Salad$15.99
Cal 639, protein 35, carb 20, fat 43. Grilled Atlantic salmon, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, spinach, red grapes, Fuji apple, pecans, feta cheese, and house balsamic vinaigrette
- Kale Chicken Caesar$11.99
Cal 604, protein 61, carb 13, fat 36. Grilled chicken breast, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, marinate kale, cheese wisps, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Grilled Veggie Salad$12.99
Cal 725, protein 36, carb 75, fat 36. Grilled portobello mushroom, tofu, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, asparagus, red onion, quinoa, avocado, and house balsamic vinaigrette
- Fueled Cobb Salad$14.99
Cal 687, protein 58, carb 26, fat 38. Grilled steak, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, Canadian turkey bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, and house balsamic vinaigrette
- FK Chicken Salad$12.99
Cal 585, protein 45, carb 49, fat 25. Grilled chicken breast, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, spinach, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, quinoa, and house balsamic vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Cal 492, protein 40, carb 20, fat 27. Spicy sautéed buffalo chicken breast, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, red cabbage, green onions, blue cheese, and ranch dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Cal 546, protein 48, carb 35, fat 2. Chilled house marinated BBQ chicken breast, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, black bean salsa, carrots, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, green onions, and ranch dressing
- Berry Blast Salad$13.99
Cal 516, protein 39, carb 24, fat 30. Grilled chicken breast, romaine and iceberg lettuce mix, spinach, blueberries, strawberries, cucumber, blue cheese, pecans, and house balsamic vinaigrette
Wraps
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Cal 830, protein 82, carb 57, fat 30. Sautéed chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, black bean salsa, jalapeño, in a whole wheat tortilla, served with a side of fruit and spicy tomatillo sauce
- Salmon Wrap$14.99
Cal 720, protein 45, carb 55, fat 35. Grilled Atlantic salmon, arugula, tomato, red onion, avocado, house dijon mustard - wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Cal 665, protein 56, carb 45, fat 29. Grilled blackened chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing - wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
- Black Bean Veggie Wrap$11.99
Cal 470, protein 21, carb 77, fat 9. Grilled black bean veggie burger, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tomatillo sauce wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
- Fueled Cheesesteak$13.99
Cal 768, protein 44, carb 67, fat 35. Grilled bison, mozzarella cheese, red onion, red bell pepper, mushroom, gf BBQ sauce - wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
- Chicken Gyro$12.99
Cal 550, protein 54, carb 52, fat 13. Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, kalamata olives, tzatziki sauce - wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
- Thai Chicken Wrap$12.99
Cal 583, protein 44, carb 58, fat 16. Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, carrots, mint, spicy peanut sauce wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Cal 650, protein 51, carb 49, fat 27. Sautéed buffalo chicken breast, buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, blue cheese, green onions, ranch - wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, and served with side
Burgers
- Turkey Burger$10.99
Cal 637, protein 54, carb 51, fat 29. Grilled turkey burger, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, house dijon mustard, and served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- Skinny Chicken Burger$13.99
Cal 257, protein 40, carb 13, fat 5. Grilled chicken breast, arugula, tomato, red onion, house dijon mustard, balsamic dressing, and served on grilled portobello mushroom buns with choice of side
- Salmon Burger$14.99
Cal 633, protein 46, carb 49, fat 29. Grilled Atlantic salmon, arugula, tomato, red onion, avocado, house dijon mustard, and served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- FK Burger$13.99
13.99 cal 621, protein 54, carb 42, fat 26. Grilled bison, lettuce, tomato, red onion, egg whites, Cheddar cheese, and served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- Black Bean Veggie Burger$11.99
Cal 471, protein 30, carb 78, fat 6. Grilled black bean burger, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, topped with spicy tomatillo sauce, served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- Muscle Burger$13.99
Cal 693, protein 54, carb 46, fat 28. Grilled bison burger, Cheddar cheese, sautéed red onion, Canadian turkey bacon, and served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- Beast Burger$17.99
Cal 914, protein 75, carb 45, fat 48. Grilled double bison burgers, Swiss cheese, sautéed red onion, sautéed mushroom, served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- BBQ Turkey$11.99
Cal 558, protein 46, carb 57, fat 21. Spicy grilled turkey burger, Canadian turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, red onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, BBQ sauce, served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
- Hawaiian$13.99
Cal 582, protein 59, carb 46, fat 18. Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, teriyaki sauce, served on a whole wheat bun with choice of side
Tacos
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos$12.99
Cal 746, protein 51, carb 65, fat 28. 3 buffalo chicken tacos served on whole wheat tortillas with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots, topped with ranch dressing, pico de gallo, blue cheese, and cilantro
- Fueled Chicken Tacos$12.99
Cal 680, protein 46, carb 64, fat 22. 3 grilled chicken tacos served on whole wheat tortillas with house slaw mix, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch, and fresh cilantro
- Fueled Steak Tacos$13.99
Cal 663, protein 34, carb 64, fat 27. 3 grilled steak tacos served on whole wheat tortillas with house slaw mix, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch, and fresh cilantro
- Fueled Fish Tacos$10.99
Cal 605, protein 34, carb 64, fat 21. 3 tilapia tacos served on whole wheat tortillas with house slaw mix, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch, and fresh cilantro
Desserts
Kids Menu - 12 & Under
- Kids Breakfast Plate$7.99
Two chocolate chip pancakes, two scrambled eggs, turkey sausage patty
- Kids Turkey Burger$8.99
Turkey burger, whole wheat bun, Cheddar cheese with a side of fruit
- Kids Teriyaki Chicken$7.99
Sautéed teriyaki chicken, choice of white or brown rice with a side of fruit
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, Cheddar cheese with a side of fruit