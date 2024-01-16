Fugazzis Hanford
LUNCH
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Seared Scallops$19.48
- Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$12.16
- Coconut Prawns$16.38
- Grilled Tacos$13.41
- Honey Wanut Cauliflower$16.07
- Roasted Garlic$13.41
- Stk App$13.41
Tender medallions served on creamy horseradish BBQ sauce, gorgonzola cheese topped with onion straws.
- Tempura Asparagus$12.47
- Waffle Sweet Potato$8.47
- Portobello Mushroom$13.41
- Truffle Fries$8.47
Lunch Sandwiches & Wraps
- Avocado, Bacon & Turkey Sandwich$16.86
- California Bistro Sandwich$18.08
- Philly Steak Sandwich$16.14
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.86
- Grilled Chicken Pasta Wrap$13.99
- Spicy Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.86
- Grilled Shrimp Wrap$17.22
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.01
- Southwest Steak Wrap$15.01
- Thai Wrap$16.84
- Chef Special$14.99
- 1/2 Quinoa Kale Salad$9.50
- 1/2 Bistro Steak Sandwich$11.99
- 1\2 Grill Chicken Sand$9.99
- Soup & Salad$11.49
Signature Entrees
- Country Top Sirloin$22.05
- Blackened Chicken$18.76
- Tzatziki Salmon Filet$26.09
- Petite Filet Mignon$29.99
- Chicken Piccata$19.07
- Veggie Platter$15.49
- Chicken Marsala$19.07
7oz. Hickory Rubbed pork, served with rice pilaf, and an oven baked apple.
- Mediterranean Chicken$20.36
- Fsh & Chips$17.99
- Soup & Salad$11.99
- French Toast$15.00
- Rib Eye Chilaquiles$23.00
- Fugazzis Omelette$16.00
- Breakfast Burguer$17.00
- Chilaquiles Burrito$15.00
- Early Bird$14.00
Lunch Features
Lunch Pastas
- Shrimp Louisiana$19.18
- Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pasta$16.73
- Chicken Tequila Fettuccine$17.96
- Beef Stroganoff$17.96
- Al Pesto Tortelloni$18.08
- Beef Ravioli$11.99
- Spicy Shrimp Arrabiata$17.96
- Carbonara$16.74
- Portbello Ravioli$18.99
- Fettuccine and Spinach$15.46
- Pasta Meal$17.00
- Alfredo$13.99
- Chicken Alfredo$16.31
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.08
- Spaghetti And Meatball$13.99
- Penne Pesto Veggie$13.99
Catering
- 1/2 Tray Pasta$75.00
- Full Tray Pasta$150.00
- 1/2 Tray House Salad$50.00
- Full Tray House Salad$85.00
- 1/2 Specialty Salad$80.00
- Full Tray Specialty Salad$140.00
- 1/2 Tray Chicken$100.00
- Full Tray Chicken$180.00
- 1/2 Tray Steak$120.00
- Full Tray Steak$190.00
- 1/2 Tray Rice$50.00
- Full Tray Rice$90.00
- 1/2 Veggies$50.00
- Full Tray Veggies$90.00
- 1/2 Tray Bread & Sauce$50.00
- Full Tray Bread & Sauce$90.00
- pasta bar$22.00
- app bar$12.00
- cookies$1.50
- private event$80.00
DINNER
Appetizers
- Stk App$16.98
Tender medallions served on creamy horseradish BBQ sauce, gorgonzola cheese topped with onion straws.
- Bacon Wrapped Seared Scallops$19.90
- Waffle Sweet Potato$8.47
- Truffle Fries$8.47
- Portobello Mushroom$10.27
- Roasted Garlic$13.41
- Honey Wanut Cauliflower$13.99
- Grilled Tacos$13.41
- Coconut Prawns$16.38
- Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$13.98
- Tempura Asparagus$12.98
- Lobster Filet Mi$35.00
- Fried Calamary steak$18.98
- Fugazzi Prawn Cocktail$18.98
- Shrimp Avocado Crostini$17.98
- Pork Belly Special$23.00
- Family Stile App$13.00
Pastas
- Al Pesto Tortelloni$21.98
- Beef Ravioli$18.00
- Beef Stroganoff$21.98
- Carbonara$17.00
- Chicken Tequila Fettuccine$21.98
- Family Pasta Meal$25.99
- Fettuccine & Spinach$16.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
- Jefe De Jefe Pasta$51.98
- Portobello Ravioli$16.50
- Shrimp Louisiana$17.79
- Spg Meat- Ball$18.00
- Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pasta$21.98
- Spicy Shrimp Arrabiata$22.98
- Seafood Pasta$36.98
- Cioppino Pasta$42.00
Signature Entrees
Fugazzis Hanford Location and Ordering Hours
(559) 587-4568
Open now • Closes at 11PM