Large Breakfast Box

$65.00

2 dozen bagels with choice of 4 - 8oz whipped schemer (cream cheese) tubs. Feeds up to 24 people. Bagel flavors: (Standard) Plain, Everything, Sesame, Poppy, Garlic, Salt, Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Flavors: (Premium - $.50 up charge per bagel) Jalapeno Cheddar, Asiago, Blueberry, Rosemary Garlic, Wild Thyme Whipped Schmear Flavors: Plain, Scallion, Honey Walnut, Strawberry, Jalapeno Salsa, Veggie, Lox ( Extra Charge)