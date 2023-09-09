Fuku Sushi Tucson
Shareables
Chicken Yakitori
Coconut Shrimp
5 Coconut breaded shrimp served with a house sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Puffs
Most popular. Special house-made crab and cream cheese, mix, served with house sweet and sour sauce. (5)
Crispy Rice
Edamame- Regular
Fried Calamari
lightly breaded calamari served with a side of chili aioli.
Poke Chips
Popcorn Chicken
Lightly breaded tossed chicken bits served with a side of chili aioli.
Potstickers
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Shishito Peppers
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura shrimp served with sweet and sour
Spring Rolls
3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.
Wings
Eight wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Honey Fries
Sweet potato fries served with a side of spicy mayo
Fuku Fries
Potato waffle fries served with ketchup.
Chicken Tenders
Four lightly breaded tenders served with a side of fries and ranch
SOUPS & SALAD
Classic Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with salmon.
Avocado Roll
Avocado and rice
Calamari Roll
Tempura calamari, cream cheese, crab mix and topped with crunch and eel sauce.
California Roll
Most popular. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber and rice
Dragon Roll
Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.
Las Vegas Roll
Most popular. Salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.
Philly Roll
Most popular. Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
Rainbow Roll
Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado.
Salmon Roll
Salmon rolled in seaweed.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix and cucumber.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy shrimp mix and cucumber.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna mix and cucumber.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellow tail mix and cucumber.
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura sweet potato, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper and topped with eel sauce.
Tempura California
Crab mix, avocado and cucumber, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.
Veggie Roll
Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.
Fuku Style Rolls
Footsie Roll
Crab mix, shrimp, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce.
Fuku Down Under
Choice of chicken or steak, avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in seaweed paper and topped with teriyaki sauce.
Fuku In Vegas Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber and cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.
Honor Roll
Crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Pink Crunch Roll
Crab mix, avocado, cucumber wrapped in pink soy paper, covered in crunch and topped with eel sauce.
Rasta Roll
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese and crab mix, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.
Red Ninja Roll
Crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, avocado and spicy mayo.
South Of The Border
Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Stop Drop & Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, sriracha, topped shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo.
Tiger Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and salmon.
Tucson Roll
Shrimp tempura, jalapenos, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon slices, sriracha and ponzu sauce.
Venti Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, topped with jalapenos, avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
White Scorpion Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado wrapped in seaweed paper, topped with albacore, avocado, green onions and ponzu.
Wildcat Roll
Salmon, cucumber, jalapenos, topped with avocado and Sriracha.
Kimidori Roll
Sashimi
Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi
A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi
A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi
Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi
Fuku Master (42) Sashimi
TORO SASHIMI
SEA BASS SASHIMI
SCALLOP SASHIMI
BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI
OCTOPUS SASHIMI
UNI SASHIMI
SHRIMP SASHIMI
ALBACORE SASHIMI
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI
SALMON SASHIMI
Nigiri
Sushi Bowls
Fuku Sushi Bowl
Bluefin tuna | salmon | yellowtail | shrimp | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | ponzu | sesame seeds
Tuna Sushi Bowl
Bluefin tuna | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | ponzu | sesame seeds
Salmon Sushi Bowl
Salmon | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | ponzu | sesame seeds
California Crunch Sushi Bowl
Crab mix | avocado | cucumber | crunch | eel sauce | sesame seeds
Unagi Sushi Bowl
Fresh water Eel | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | eel sauce | sesame seeds
Entrees
Teppanyaki
Grilled protein topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice
Teppanyaki COMBO
Large grilled shrimp topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice
Chicken Katsu
Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.
HAMACHI KAMA
MISO GLAZED BLACKENED COD
America Burger
A Half pound beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chili aioli. Served with a side of waffle fries.
Teriyaki Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, drizzled with teriyaki, served on a brioche bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli. Served with waffle Fries.
Teriyaki Bowls
Tofu Teriyaki
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Chicken Teriyaki
Most popular. Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Teriyaki
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Steak Teriyaki
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Salmon Teriyaki
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Combination of Two Teriyaki
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.