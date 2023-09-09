Shareables

Chicken Yakitori

$13.00
Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

5 Coconut breaded shrimp served with a house sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Puffs

$9.00

Most popular. Special house-made crab and cream cheese, mix, served with house sweet and sour sauce. (5)

Crispy Rice

Edamame- Regular

$6.00
Fried Calamari

$13.00

lightly breaded calamari served with a side of chili aioli.

Poke Chips

$15.00
Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Lightly breaded tossed chicken bits served with a side of chili aioli.

Potstickers

$9.00

5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Shishito Peppers

$11.00
Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Tempura shrimp served with sweet and sour

Spring Rolls

$8.00

3 mixed vegetable spring rolls served with house sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Tempura Broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini and bell pepper served with a side of spicy ponzu.

Wings

$14.00

Eight wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$16.00
Honey Fries

$7.49

Sweet potato fries served with a side of spicy mayo

Fuku Fries

$7.49

Potato waffle fries served with ketchup.

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Four lightly breaded tenders served with a side of fries and ranch

SOUPS & SALAD

Miso Soup

$5.00

House made miso soup served with scallions and tofu.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00
House Salad With Ginger Dressing

$7.00
Squid Salad

$9.00
Cucumber Salad

$9.00

BENTO BOXES

CALI BENTO

$22.00

SPICY TUNA BENTO

$22.00

SUSHI LOVER BENTO

$28.00

Classic Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$14.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber and topped with salmon.

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Avocado and rice

Calamari Roll

$10.99

Tempura calamari, cream cheese, crab mix and topped with crunch and eel sauce.

California Roll

$9.00

Most popular. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber.

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Cucumber and rice

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Crab mix and cucumber topped with avocado, fresh water eel and topped with eel sauce.

Las Vegas Roll

$14.00

Most popular. Salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Philly Roll

$11.00

Most popular. Salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp and avocado.

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon rolled in seaweed.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix and cucumber.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Spicy shrimp mix and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna mix and cucumber.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Spicy yellow tail mix and cucumber.

Sweet Potato Roll

$12.00

Tempura sweet potato, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper and topped with eel sauce.

Tempura California

$11.00

Crab mix, avocado and cucumber, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.

Fuku Style Rolls

Footsie Roll

$12.00

Crab mix, shrimp, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce.

Fuku Down Under

$14.00

Choice of chicken or steak, avocado, cream cheese and wrapped in seaweed paper and topped with teriyaki sauce.

Fuku In Vegas Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber and cream cheese, lightly tempura battered and topped with eel sauce.

Honor Roll

$14.00

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Pink Crunch Roll

$10.99

Crab mix, avocado, cucumber wrapped in pink soy paper, covered in crunch and topped with eel sauce.

Rasta Roll

$15.00

Coconut shrimp, cream cheese and crab mix, topped with tuna, mango, avocado, finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.

Red Ninja Roll

$15.00

Crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, topped with spicy tuna, avocado and spicy mayo.

South Of The Border

$15.00

Salmon, crab mix, jalapenos and cream cheese, lightly panko'd, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Stop Drop & Roll

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, sriracha, topped shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo.

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna and salmon.

Tucson Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, jalapenos, avocado, topped with salmon, lemon slices, sriracha and ponzu sauce.

Venti Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, topped with jalapenos, avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

White Scorpion Roll

$15.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado wrapped in seaweed paper, topped with albacore, avocado, green onions and ponzu.

Wildcat Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cucumber, jalapenos, topped with avocado and Sriracha.

Kimidori Roll

$13.00

Sashimi

Fuku 4 Play (4) Sashimi

$10.00
A Bit Of Fuku (8) Sashimi

$18.00
A Little More Fuku (12) Sashimi

$28.00
Can't Get Enough Fuku (24) Sashimi

$49.00
Fuku Master (42) Sashimi

$79.00

TORO SASHIMI

$35.00

SEA BASS SASHIMI

$16.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$18.00

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI

$19.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$16.00

UNI SASHIMI

$35.00

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$13.00

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$17.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$17.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$16.00

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$9.00
BLUEFIN Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

Crab Nigiri

$8.00
Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Masago Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus Nigiri

$9.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$8.00
Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00
Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$8.00

Toro

$16.00

Uni Nigiri

$16.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

SEABASS NIGIRI

$8.00

Sushi Bowls

Various sushi bowls on a bed of white rice.
Fuku Sushi Bowl

$17.00

Bluefin tuna | salmon | yellowtail | shrimp | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | ponzu | sesame seeds

Tuna Sushi Bowl

$16.00

Bluefin tuna | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | ponzu | sesame seeds

Salmon Sushi Bowl

$15.00

Salmon | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | ponzu | sesame seeds

California Crunch Sushi Bowl

$14.00

Crab mix | avocado | cucumber | crunch | eel sauce | sesame seeds

Unagi Sushi Bowl

$17.00

Fresh water Eel | cucumber | avocado | seaweed salad | edamame | carrot | eel sauce | sesame seeds

Entrees

Teppanyaki

Grilled protein topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Teppanyaki COMBO

$30.00

Large grilled shrimp topped with a teriyaki glaze served with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of fried rice

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Panko breaded chicken breast lightly pan fried served on white rice with Asian BBQ sauce.

HAMACHI KAMA

$16.00

MISO GLAZED BLACKENED COD

$19.00
America Burger

$14.00

A Half pound beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and chili aioli. Served with a side of waffle fries.

Teriyaki Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, drizzled with teriyaki, served on a brioche bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli. Served with waffle Fries.

Teriyaki Bowls

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.00

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Most popular. Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.00

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Steak Teriyaki

$17.00

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Combination of Two Teriyaki

$20.00

Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.

Sides/Sauces

SIDE Yakisoba Noodles

$5.00

SIDE Steamed Veggies

$4.00
SIDE White Rice

$3.00
SIDE Brown Rice

$4.00
SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00

SD Sweet and Sour

SD Sambal

$0.50

SD Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

SD Low Sodium Soy

$0.50

SD Spicy Ponzu

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sriracha

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Ketchup

$0.50

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

SD Eel Sauce

$0.50

SD Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

A soft crust cheesecake with swirled raspberry purée.

Brownie

$5.99

Warmed brownie with a chocolate drizzle.

NA BEV

AQUA PANNA

$6.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR . PEPPER

$3.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED GREEN TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

PEACH GREEN TEA LEMONADE

$6.00

PEPSI

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SAN PELLIGRINO

$5.00

SODA WATER

STARRY

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00