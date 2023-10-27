Fullbelly Barbeque - Myrtle Beach
MEATS BY THE LB
SANDWICHES
Pulled pork and chopped brisket piled high on a challah bun
Nearly 1/2lb of pulled pork or chopped brisket topped with bacon and melted sharp cheddar cheese served on a challah bun
Nearly 1/2lb of chopped brisket with tangy bistro sauce and topped with melted sharp cheddar cheese served on a hoagie with a side of au jus for dipping
Nearly 1/2lb of pulled pork served on a challah bun
Nearly 1/2lb of pulled chicken served on a challah bun
Nearly 1/2lb of sliced brisket served on a challah bun
Nearly 1/2lb of chopped brisket served on a challah bun
SPECIALS
Pulled Pork Sandwich, 1 Single Side, and 1 N/A Beverage
Smoked rib tips tossed in choice of bbq sauce
A hearty portion of "The" Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of meat
Feeds 4-5; 1lb Pulled Pork, 1lb Sliced Brisket, 2 sauces, 2 quarts any side ("The" Mac & Cheese +$5), 6pc Cornbread or Toast, 1 Gallon Sweet Tea
1/4lb Pulled Pork, 1/4lb Sliced Brisket, 1/4lb Pork Spare Ribs, 2 single-size sides, 1pc Cornbread or Toast
