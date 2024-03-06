Funburger Simi Valley 2490 sycamore dr
Food
Burgers
- #1 Original Fun Burger$10.00
Fresh beef topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and fun sauce
- #2 Double Original Fun Burger$13.00
Double beef patties served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Fun sauce
- #3 Cali Fun Burger$12.00
A twist on the original Fun Burger topped with ripe avocado, smoky bacon and our signature Chipotle sauce
- #4 BBQ Fun Burger$12.00
Our signature Fun Burger topped with bacon, crispy onion strings and a sweet/smoky BBQ glaze
- #5 Classic Cheeseburger$6.00
A smaller version of our Original burger, Made with tomato, lettuce, American Cheese, White Onions, & Fun Sauce
- #6 Double Classic Cheeseburger$8.00
Double the Fun! with Double Classic
- #7 Chili Cheese Fun Burger$12.00
Our Delicious Funburger Topped with Double Cheddar Cheese, Our Signature Chili, Pickles, Tomatoes,& Onions
- #8 Veggie Fun Burger$10.00
100% Vegan Option. Made with Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, & plant based mayo on a wheat roll
- 4 Classic Fun Burgers with Cheese, 1 Triple Fun Fries$39.99
Our Family Pack Meal which includes 4 Classic Cheeseburgers, 4 drinks And our Triple Fun Fries (platter of Fun Fries, Sweet Potatoes, & Onion Rings)
Sandwiches & More
- #9 Chickfun Spicy$13.00
Our juicy, crispy chick with a kick! Topped with house made coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, and cool ranch
- #10 SoCal Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated, grilled chicken topped with smoky BBQ sauce, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato
- #11 Crispy Chicken Wings$10.49
6 Pieces of our freshly all natural jumbo chicken wings, Cooked to order and tossed in your flavor of choice
- #12 Grown up Grilled Cheese$9.00
A generous blend of Jack, Cheddar, and American cheese topped with crisp bacon and juicy tomato. Served on golden sourdough
- #13 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$10.00
hand trimmed, freshly breaded tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Crisp Romaine, house made dressing, grated parmesan and Italian seasoned croutons. Topped with freshly grilled chicken
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
A crisp romaine and iceberg blend topped with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with grilled chicken breast and BBQ ranch
Sides
- Fun Fries$3.95
Crispy, hot, delicious French fries
- Garlic Parmesan Fun Fries$6.95
Our classic fries tossed with savory garlic, graded parmesan and fresh parsely
- Onion Rings$4.95
Golden, delicious and a perfect complement to your meal
- Mushroom Fun Fries$4.95
Battered, tender mushrooms perfect for dipping
- Sweet Potato Fun Fries$4.95
The perfect mix of savory and sweet. Topped with a touch of brown sugar
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.95