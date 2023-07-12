Funky Elephant

Food

FUN BITES & SALADS

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

tossed with housemade King sauce

Crispy HODO Tofu (V)

$12.00

seasoned with Funky powder, sweet chili sauce

Blisted Market Green (V)

$12.00

blisted in hot wok, roasted garlic, Thai basil vinaigrette

Party Wings

$15.00

four fried mary's chicken wings, tossed with spicy housemade chili jam. crispy green

Papaya Salad

$14.00

garlic, cherry tomatoes, snake beans, Thai chillies, lime, fish sauce, peants, dried shrimp

Crispy Rice Salad

$17.00

fried jasmine rice, housemade red curry paste, fish sauce, peanuts, fermented pork, herbs

Fried Egg Salad (Yum Kai Dao)

$16.00

Siamese style fried eggs, BBQ shrimp, shallots, tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, fish sauce, herbs

Lucky Pork

$17.00

E-saan style spicy pork salad, alliums, roasted rice powder, herbs,

Southern Style Chicken Soup

$17.00

Thai south side style, aromatic broth, tumeric, shallot, Thai chili, free-range chicken

Hella Drunken mussels

$19.00

wok-tossed PEI mussels, housmade chili jam, Thai basil, garlic, Asian rice wine

MAIN

Pad Thai Old Skool

$19.00

Gulf white shrimps, shallots, HODO tofu, egg, Chan noodle, tamarind sauce,peanuts, bean sprout, garlic chive

Motherland Curry

$19.00

wild rock cod, housemade red curry paste, herbs, coconut milk, cabbage, vermicelli

K.M.G.#2 (Kao Mun Gai)

$18.00

poached organic chicken thigh, GG (garlice&ginger) rice, fermented soybean sauce

O's Breakfast Grilled Pork

$21.00

grilled marinated bone-in pork, fried egg, spicy Jaew slaw

Gang Rawang Beef

$27.00

grilled coulotte steak, housemade green curry sauce, turmeric, coconut milk, Thai basil, Thai chili, wild rocket

SIDES

Butterfly Pea Jasmine Rice

$2.50

GG Rice

$2.50

garlic & ginger rice

Sticky Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Vermicelli Noodle

$2.50

K.M.G. Soup

$3.00

Thai-Style Fried Egg

$3.00

Ajad (pickled cucumber)

$4.00

Herbs Set

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.00

KIDS

Kids' Noodle

$8.00

HODO tofu, chiken broth, vermicelli

Kids' Wing

$8.00

two fried Mary's chicken wings, sticky rice

Beverages

ICED

Thai Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Mango Tea

$4.00

Fresh squeezed limeade w/Butterfly pea

$6.00

BUBBLE

Topo Chico

$5.00

Coca-Cola (Mexican)

$5.00

Thai (Italian) Soda

$6.50

HOT TEA

Black

$5.00

Green

$5.00

Herbal

$5.00

Beer&Wine Online

BEER

Temescal Hazy IPA

$11.00

Temescal Fruity

$11.00

Terrazzo Pilsner

$11.00

Currant Capitulation, Sour

$11.00

Gotta be Dreaming, Pale Ale

$11.00

Zero Distortion, IPA

$11.00

Singha

$7.00

Beer Laos

$7.00

WINE

Love Rosé (Valdiguie blend), North Coast 2022

$46.00

Love Red (Carignan/Syrah), California 2022

$46.00

Got Grapes, clarksburg 2022

$46.00

Eliza, Clairette Blend, Barsotti Vineyard, El dorado 2019

$58.00

Isabel's Cuvee Grenache Rosé, Mendocino 2022

$58.00

White Zinfandel, Sonoma Valley 2022

$48.00

Savoie Les Abymes, 2022

$46.00

Sainte Magdeleine Côtes de Provence Rosé 2021

$46.00