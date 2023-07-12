Funky Elephant
Food
FUN BITES & SALADS
Fried Brussel Sprouts
tossed with housemade King sauce
Crispy HODO Tofu (V)
seasoned with Funky powder, sweet chili sauce
Blisted Market Green (V)
blisted in hot wok, roasted garlic, Thai basil vinaigrette
Party Wings
four fried mary's chicken wings, tossed with spicy housemade chili jam. crispy green
Papaya Salad
garlic, cherry tomatoes, snake beans, Thai chillies, lime, fish sauce, peants, dried shrimp
Crispy Rice Salad
fried jasmine rice, housemade red curry paste, fish sauce, peanuts, fermented pork, herbs
Fried Egg Salad (Yum Kai Dao)
Siamese style fried eggs, BBQ shrimp, shallots, tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, fish sauce, herbs
Lucky Pork
E-saan style spicy pork salad, alliums, roasted rice powder, herbs,
Southern Style Chicken Soup
Thai south side style, aromatic broth, tumeric, shallot, Thai chili, free-range chicken
Hella Drunken mussels
wok-tossed PEI mussels, housmade chili jam, Thai basil, garlic, Asian rice wine
MAIN
Pad Thai Old Skool
Gulf white shrimps, shallots, HODO tofu, egg, Chan noodle, tamarind sauce,peanuts, bean sprout, garlic chive
Motherland Curry
wild rock cod, housemade red curry paste, herbs, coconut milk, cabbage, vermicelli
K.M.G.#2 (Kao Mun Gai)
poached organic chicken thigh, GG (garlice&ginger) rice, fermented soybean sauce
O's Breakfast Grilled Pork
grilled marinated bone-in pork, fried egg, spicy Jaew slaw
Gang Rawang Beef
grilled coulotte steak, housemade green curry sauce, turmeric, coconut milk, Thai basil, Thai chili, wild rocket