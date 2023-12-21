Fusion Tacos Gibson
FOOD
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
- Breakfast Torta$8.00
- Breakfast Tacos$9.00
- Smothered Burrito$9.00
Breakfast Burrito Smothered in Your Choice Of Chile Topped with Cheese.
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Homemade Tortilla Chips Smothered in Your Choice of Chile, Topped With Cheese And Sour Cream. and Eggs.
- Keto Breakfast Bowl$8.50
Sautéed Veggies, Choice of Chile, Scrambled eggs and choice of meat.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Filled With Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Choice of chile And Choice of Meat
- Breakfast Bowl$8.50
Loaded With Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Chile and Choice of Meat.
- Waffle Combo$12.00
2 Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Or Sausage, Served With Fruit Pecans And Maple Syrup.
- Pancake Combo$11.00
2 Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage , Served With Fruit , Pecans And Maple Syrup
- Burrito Especial$5.95
Lunch
- Tacos(4)$12.50
4 Tacos With Your Choice of Meat. Topped with Onion and Cilantro, Served With Cabbage,Limes and Salsas. Steamed corn tortillas, Crunchy Tortillas Or Keto(Cheese Shell)
- Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla folded in half with cheese and your choice of meat, served with cabbage, salsas and sour cream.
- Burrito$9.00
Filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo and cheese, and optional rice and beans.
- Torta$11.00
Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll, with your choice of meat, onion, tomatoes , lettuce and avocado salsa.
- Torta Cubana$12.00
Served on a soft roll, with grilled beef franks, ham, and pineapple with lettuce and avocado salsa.
- Ramen$14.00
Tender Beef and ramen noodles in Birria Broth, served with 2 quesabirrias topped with onions and cilantro.
- Quesabirrias(4)$13.50
Crunchy cheesy tacos filled with Birria meat topped with onions and cilantro
- Chorreadas(3)$14.00
3 Grilled corn quesadillas filled with your choice of meat served with limes, cabbage and salsa.
- Quesapizza$17.00
A Flour tortilla Filled with delicious melted cheese and filled with meat and topped with onion and cilantro .
- Taco Pack(10)$27.00
10 Tacos with 2 choices of meat, and your choice of tortilla. Served with Cabbage, limes, salsas and grilled Serranos.
- Quesabirrias Pack(10)$27.00
10 Quesabirrias served with cabbage, limes, salsas and grilled Serranos with 16 Oz of Consome
- Beans And cheese Burrito$6.00
- Burger$14.00
- Cheese quesadilla$7.50
- Taco Plate (4) Beans and Rice$13.50
- Tamal Single$3.50
- Docena de Tamales Rojos Puerco$25.00
- Docena de Tamales Verde Y Queso$20.00
- Docena de Tamales de Birria$26.00
Fit Meals
- Fit Bowl$10.00
Choose One protein, Choose Your Carbs and Choose your Fats
- Bacon Ranch$9.00
Your Choice Of Protein, Cucumbers,Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheese. With Ranch Dressing.
- Strawberry Spinach$9.00
Your Choice of protein, Strawberries, pecans and feta cheese. With Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Your choice of protein, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing.
Fusion Bowl
Dessert
- Cinnamon Nachos$7.00
- Yogurt Parfait$6.50
Greek yogurt served with granola and fruit.
- Churros$6.00
Deep-fried sticks of perfection are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and dusted with a generous coating of cinnamon sugar. Served warm and accompanied by your choice of dipping sauces
- Cheesecake$4.95
Creamy Classic New York Cheesecake. With your choice of toppings Caramel sauce, Chocolate Sauce or Strawberry Sauce.
- Chocoflan$3.50