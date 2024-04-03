Fusion @ Union 1400 Route 300
All Day
Appetizers
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$11.00
- Guacamole$12.00
served with corn tortilla chips
- Sharing Plank$26.00
prosciutto di san daniele, spicy salami, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, fontinacini, asiago, red olives, kalamata olives, pickled mushrooms, pepperoncini, peppadews, bubble bread
- Burmese Mussels$18.00
mussels served in sweet thai ginger sauce
- Burrata$14.00
arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze, evoo
- Vegetable Dumplings$14.00
vegan dumplings served over guacamole, wasabi teriyaki drizzle
- Tacos$15.00
pulled pork, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole
- Polpette$15.00
house made meatballs, ricotta, shaved parm, tomato marinara
- Fried Cheese Ravioli$13.00
panko crusted, tomato marinara
- Lasagna Balls$17.00
panko crusted, house made ragu bolognese
- Wings$16.00
- Fried Calamari$18.00
garlic aioli, tomato marinara
- Meatball Sliders$15.00
meatballs, tomato marinara, melted mozzarella
- Mac n Cheese Balls$15.00
panko crusted, creamy cheese sauce
- Caprese$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, evoo
- Zucchini Sticks$15.00
tomato marinara
- Chicken Taquitos$13.00
chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, romaine, served with sour cream, guacamole
- Broccoli Rabe & Chorizo$16.00
Salads
- House Salad Small Portion$7.00
- House Salad Regular Portion$11.00
- Caesar Salad Small Portion$9.00
romaine, focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad Regular Portion$13.00
romaine, focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing
- Chopped Salad$15.00
arugula, romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, gorgonzola, house made vinaigrette, shaved parmesan
- In the Jar Salad$15.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, avocado, eggs, pepitas, gorgonzola, house made vinaigrette
- Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad$16.00
roasted brussels sprouts, mixed greens, onions, cherry tomatoes, potato sticks, pepitas, parmesan, house made vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$15.00
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, vinaigrette dressing
- Asian Salad$15.00
mixed greens, avocado, red onion, cucmber, wasabi peas, asian noodles, ginger sesame dressing
- Union Cobb Salad$18.00
mixed greens, gorgonzola, grilled chicken, corn, ham, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, creamy ranch
- Taco Salad$18.00
grilled chicken, black beans, corn, salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream on a bed of mixed greens, served with crispy fried tortillas and chipotle ranch dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$18.00
mixed greens, chicke peas, beets, feta cheese, red onions, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, balsamic dressing
- Finocchio Salad$15.00
fennel, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, arugula, evoo, lemon, sea salt
Pastas
- Odd Couple$31.00
chicken, shrimp, spinach, cherry tomatoes, choice of pasta served in a creamy spicy white wine sauce
- Chimichurri Alfredo$23.00
sauteed chicken, house made chimichurri & alfredo sauce, sun dried tomatoes over choice of pasta
- Lasagna Di Casa$20.00
house made bolognese ragu, grana padano, fior di latte
- Pasta in Bolognese$20.00
choice of pasta in house made bolognese
- Spaghetti Meatballs$19.00
house made beef meatballs, tomato marinara
- Pier 39 Pasta$31.00
shrimp, calamari, mussels, fradiavlo sauce over choice of pasta
- Massimo$23.00
sauteed chicken breast, pesto cream sauce in a choice of pasta
- Cajun Chicken Alfredo$23.00
choice of pasta topped with cajun chicken
- Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
pancetta, onions, san marzano tomato marinara
Entrees
- Ahi Tuna Entrée$23.00
tuxedo seeded, teriyaki wasabi aioli, avocado, chilled rice noodles
- Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
chipotle chicken, lettuce, sour cream, salsa
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
aurgula, cherry tomato, red onion, shaved fennel over chicken cutlet
- Argentinian Steak$34.00
chimichurri over steak, chorizo, rice, veggies
- Braised Pork Shank$31.00
2lb bone-in red wine braised pork shank served with garlic mashed potatoes & broccoli
- Paella$31.00
mussels, shrimp, calamari, chorizos, peas, saffron rice
- Chicken Valdostana$27.00
chicken cutlet, prosciutto, mushroom, fontina, marsala wine sauce, spaghetti
- Union Steak$34.00
well seasoned new york strip, roasted potatoes, broccoli rabe
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
tomato marinara, grated pecorino, aged mozzarella, spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
tomato marinara, eggplant, aged mozzarella, spaghetti
- Burger$16.00
cheese burger
Kids
Sides
Brick Oven
- Brick Oven$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
- Spanish Style$19.00
mozzarella, pulled pork, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro, scallions, chipotle ranch
- Beast of Burden$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, cup & char pepperoni, sausage, local ricotta, shaved grana, parsley
- Luca Brasi$18.00
mozzarella, broccoli rabe, garlic, sausage
- Antonella$19.00
mozzarella, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, peppadews, arugula, fior di latte, balsamic glaze, grana padano
- Mediterranean Style$19.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichokes, cilantro
- Original Sausage Pie$18.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, freshly pinched sausage, oregano, parsley, grana padano
- Nonna Romana$17.00
mozzarella, crusted plum tomatoes, garlic, evoo, basil, fior di latte, grated pecorino
- Starry Hope$19.00
mozzarella, meatball, caramelized onion, pesto, ricotta
- Holy Cheesus$19.00
mozzarella, gorgonzola, asiago, ricotta, tomato sauce, grana padano
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.00
chicken cutlet, bacon, mozzarella, ranch
- General TSO$19.00
crispy chicken tossed in General Tso's sauce, scallions, wasabi drizzle, sesame seeds
Roman Pizza
- Roman Pie$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
- Mellow Mushroom$18.00
mushrooms, pancetta, mozzarella, lemon, burrata
- Italian Scallion$19.00
mozzarella, house made bbq sauce, crisp bacon, pulled pork, caramelized onion, pickled onion, scallion
- Popeye$18.00
mozzarealla, fresh spinach, garlic, evoo, local ricotta, shaved parmesan
- Veggie Delight$19.00
mozzarella, arugula, peppadews, spinach, red onion, calabrian peppers
- Nuts & Bolts$19.00
asiago, mozzarella, olives, caramelized onions, pepperoni, hot salami, sausage, garlic, tomato marinara
- Buffalo Chicken$19.00
mozzarella, chicken breast, buffalo ranch sauce, scallions, grana padano
- Juliet$19.00
mozzarella, gorgonzola, prosciutto, fig jam, balsamic glaze, shaved grana padano
Dessert
- Tiramisu$10.00
delicate savoiardi biscuits soaked in espresso, creamy mascarpone custard
- Blondie$10.00
warmed cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream
- Apple Crumble Cake$10.00
warmed apple crumble cake, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle, whipped cream
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
molten chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream
- New York Cheesecake$10.00
cream cheese base of graham cracker
- Gelato$7.00
- Affagato$9.00
vanilla/chocolate ice cream served with espresso & whipped cream
- Tartufo$8.00
vanilla & chocolate icream, whole cherry center, hard chocolate shell
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
- Chocolate Ice Cream$6.00
Weekly Specials
Lunch
- Salad Pizza$17.00
chopped romaine, arugula, cucumbers, pancetta, gorgonzola, house dressing
- Pesto Chicken Pizza$17.00
chicken breast, grape tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella
- Margherita Pizza$14.00
pureed san marzano tomato, basil, fior di latte, evvo
- Bianca Pizza$15.00
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, basil, oregano
- Bronx House Pizza$17.00
pepperoni, sausage, tomato sauce, shaved parmigiana, mozzarella, grana padano
- Roman Veggie Pizza$17.00
basil, red onion, grape tomatoes, black olive, calabrian pepper, mozzarella
- Open Face Eggplant Parm Sandwich$15.00
eggplant, tomato marinara, grated pecorino, aged mozzarella
- Open Face Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.00
breaded chicken, tomato marinara, grated pecorino, aged mozzarella
- Turkey Club$16.00
classic triple decker, turkey, bacon, romaine, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread$16.00
breaded chicken, bacon, romaine, cheddar cheese, ranch on a house made flat bread
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
romaine, cheddar cheese, bacon, breaded chicken in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
- Casear Wrap$16.00
grilled chicken, romaine, pecorino
- Greek Wrap$16.00
grilled chiken, mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, pepproncini, vinaigrette dressing
- Southwest Wrap$16.00
breaded chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch
- Ahi Tuna Wrap$16.00
ahi tuna, romaine, red onion, cucumber, asian noodles, ginger sesame sauce