Fusion India
Food Menu
Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost
- Mumbai Vada Pav
Batter fried potato dumplings served with garlic chutney and pao. (Apna famous)$14.00
- Fusion Vada Pav
(Dekh bhai theeka hai) batters fried potato dumplings served with fusion masala spicy sauce on the pao (bun) with tomato and onion. Topped with cheese$12.00
- Block Buster Masala Pav
(Bole toh spicy hai boss) Slice of toast bread topped with fusion masala$12.00
- Paani Puri Shots
Crispy puffed ball stuffed potato served with tamarind & mint water$11.00
- Sizzling Mumbai Vegetable Grilled Sandwich
Toasted slice bread stuffed with potato, cottage cheese, onion, cheese, and cilantro$15.00
- Aamchi Street Pav Bhaji
Mashed vegetable curry served with butter pao$13.00
- Amul Waali Cheese Pav Bhaji
Mashed veg curry topped with amul cheese served with butter pao$15.00
- Theater Wale Samosa
2 pieces. Triangular flaky puff stuffed spice potato and green peas$7.00
- Chote Miyan Rolls$12.00+
- Keema with Bun Maska Pav
Spicy mince lamb accompanied with soft buttery bun$16.00
- chulbuli samosa chaat$11.00
Appetizers
- Chak De Vegetable Kebab
Peas and spinach patty crumbed fried garnish with cashew nut$13.00
- Shahenshan Chicken
Boneless chicken overnight marinated with tandoori masala cooked in clay oven)$15.00
- Shammi Kapoor Kebab
Boneless chicken overnight marinated with cream and cashew paste cooked in a clay oven$15.00
- Chapli Kebab
Aromatic mince lamb patty cooked on tawa$18.00
- Amritsari Fish
Rockfish batter fried with house special masala$16.00
- Sadak Soya Chaaps
Soya chunks marinated in tandoori masala grilled in clay oven$15.00
- Shahensah paneer$15.00
Indo Chinese Appetizers
Yeh Chinese Nai Indo Chinese Hai
- Dabangg Noodles
Hakka noodles sauteed in soya sauce, garlic, and mixed vegetables$14.00
- Schezwan Noodles
Hakka noodles sauteed in schezwan sauce, garlic & mixed vegetables$15.00
- Burnt Garlic Fried Rice
Rice mixed with veggies and burnt garlic$14.00
- Dhamaal Fried Rice (Schezwan)
Rice mixed with schezwan sauce & mixed veggies$15.00
Jhakkas Sizzlers
Currys Aapki Marzee
- Bombay Butter$18.00
- Desi Dhaba Korma
Vegetable /chicken cooked in mildly spiced rich creamy gravy made with yogurt nuts and aromatic spices$18.00
- Phir Hera Pheri
Cottage cheese cooked in fresh spinach and garlic and garnished with cream$18.00
- Golmaal Returns
Veg /chicken cooked in kadai-style gravy$18.00
- Bollywood Dal Tadka
Gently boiled yellow lentils tempered with ghee, Indian spices, and herbs$15.00
- Dal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai
Black gram lentil slow-cooked with tangy tomato and cream$16.00
- Anda Ghotala
Fusion style egg curry$18.00
- Malhari Goat Curry
Indian style mutton curry cooked with aromatic Indian spices$22.00
Currys Chef Ki Marzee
Biryanis
Naan
Sides
Drink Menu
Refreshers and More (Non-Alcoholic)
- Kulhad Chai (Masala Tea)$4.00
- Namkeen Zeenat Chaas (Butter Milk)$5.25
- Banta Soda (Masala Soda)$5.50
- Chak De Lassi/ Mango Lassi$6.00
- Masala Thumsup$6.00
- Mango juice$6.00
- Orange juice$6.00
- Pineapple juice$6.00
- Guava Juice$6.00
- Pomegranate Juice$6.00
- Coke$1.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Limca$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Soda Water$1.99
- masala coke$6.00