Fusion Lounge Bar & Grill 1545 Placer Street
FOOD
Appetizers
- "Salt-baked" Calamari$14.00
Fried, spicy salt-baked tamarind seasoning, fried jalapeño, & fried green onions
- Ahi Poke$16.00
Ahi, red & green onions, house-made poke sauce, cilantro, & wonton chips
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$16.00
French fries, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese, & green onions
- Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Battered and fried cauliflower. Served with ranch, spicy sweet chili, or buffalo sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Ground chicken, spicy larb seasoning (ground chili powder, lime juice, fish sauce, & ground roasted rice) cilantro, green onions, thai chili peppers, & red pepper flakes
- Chicken Pot Stickers$12.00
Served with ponzu sauce
- Chris' Onion Rings$12.00
Hand battered, deep fried
- Edamame$9.00
Soy sauce, garlic, & spicy salt-baked tamarind seasoning
- Egg Rolls$9.00
- Fried Mac N Cheese$12.00
House-made macaroni and cheese
- Fried Pork Belly$14.00
Tossed in salt-baked tamarind seasoning
- Fusion Fries$16.00
Criss-cut fries, kasoy (seasoned ground pork), crispy chicken, nacho cheese, red & green onions, tomato, & cilantro
- Fusion Shrimp$14.00
Fried & tossed in house-made fusion sauce
- Veggie Tempura$11.00
Cauliflower, mushrooms, onion, & sweet potato
- Wings$14.00
R&r wings, seasoned & tossed in buffalo sauce
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buffalo chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onion, & tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, & 3- cheese blend
- Fusion Burger$18.00
R&r beef, lightly battered & deep-fried. Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, serrano peppers, fusion sauce, roasted eggplant sauce. Pepper jack or American cheese
- Hamburger$12.00
R&r beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, & mayo
- Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
R&r beef, jalapeños, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, & jalapeño aioli sauce
- Senganator$16.00
R&r beef, American cheese, criss-cut fries, bacon, fried egg, mom's hot chili oil, & fusion sauce
- The Michalsen$18.00
Fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sausage gravy, fried egg, lettuce, onion, & tomato. Served with criss-cut fries & sausage gravy
- Tri Tip Sandwich$16.00
R&r house-smoked tri-tip, spicy chili oil, fusion sauce, grilled onions, & pepper jack cheese
Entrees
- 2 Tacos$10.00
(One choice of meat per order): choice of fried chicken breast, grilled shrimp, or battered shrimp. Lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fusion sauce & flour tortilla. Served with fresh chips & salsa
- 3 Tacos$14.00
(One choice of meat per order): choice of fried chicken breast, grilled shrimp, or battered shrimp. Lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fusion sauce & flour tortilla. Served with fresh chips & salsa
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, egg, tots, pico de gallo, salsa, 3- cheese blend, & house roasted eggplant sauce
- California Burrito$15.00
Your choice of crispy chicken, grilled chicken, or shrimp. French fries, mild salsa, 3 cheese blend, & pico de gallo
- Chicken Stir Fry$15.00
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, & onions, in spicy house-made sauce. Served with rice
- Fusion Rice Bowl$16.00
Fried pork belly, kasoy, steamed rice, cilantro. Sweet/spicy/sweet and spicy
- Fusion Salad$16.00
Garden salad, tomato, green onions, cilantro, red onion, hard-boiled egg, & bacon. Choice of crispy chicken, grilled shrimp, or battered shrimp. | ahi +2 | tri-tip +2
- Pao's Chicken Curry$15.00
Spicy coconut red curry, chicken, bell pepper, onion, mushroom & potato served with a side of rice
- Pho- Rito$15.00
Seasoned rice noodles, seared steak, cilantro, green onions, & bean sprouts, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Regular, sweet/spicy/sweet and spicy
- Steak Bites$15.00
Marinated beef, sautéed in house-made sweet & spicy sauce. Served with rice
- The Melvin$17.00
A burrito named after our dear friend who loved our surf & turf. Smoked tri-tip, shrimp, fries, 3 cheese blend, fusion sauce, salsa, & pico de gallo
Noodles
- Beef Noodle Salad$15.00
Sautéed beef, rice noodles, spring mix lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon, bean sprouts, cilantro & peanuts. Served with sweet or spicy Vietnamese dressing
- Ho Fun Noodles$15.00
Savory pan-fried fresh noodles, house-made sauce, bean sprouts, egg, green onion, & cilantro. Choice of: chicken, grilled shrimp, or steak
- Large Pho$16.00
Rice noodles, seared steak, chicken, shrimp, meatballs, veggies, & house beef broth
- Pan-fried Ramen$15.00
Pan-fried noodles, spicy ramen seasoning, served with spicy kasoy, egg, shrimp, cabbage, green onion, & cilantro
- Ramen$15.00
Spicy broth, spicy kasoy (ground pork), fried pork belly, cilantro, soft-boiled egg, & cabbage
- Regular Pho$14.00
Rice noodles, seared steak, chicken, shrimp, meatballs, veggies, & house beef broth
- Regular Side Pho Broth$3.00
- Large Side Pho Broth$5.00
- Wonton Ramen$18.00
Seafood
- Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
Battered cod served with fries & coleslaw
- Fusion Baller Bowl$14.00
Popcorn chicken & seared cajun-style ahi tuna, lettuce, cabbage, red & green onion, tomato, & cilantro in a tostada bowl. Served with soy-ginger vinaigrette
- Seafood Bacon Po' Boy Sandwich$17.00
Fried calamari, shrimp, & fish, homemade slaw, fusion tartar sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, & bacon. Served on a hoagie roll with fries
- Seared Ahi$16.00
Seared ahi, cabbage & lettuce, ponzu sauce, cilantro, red & green onions, wasabi, sriracha, tobiko, & fresh jalapeños
- Ahi Lettuce Wrap$17.00
Wing Wednesday
Sides
Taco Tuesday
WINE
RED
- CK MONDAVI CAB BOTTLE$22.00
- CK MONDAVI CAB$6.00
- CK MONDAVI MERLOT$6.00
- CK MONDAVI MERLOT BTL$22.00
- DREAMING TREE PINOT NOIR$10.00
- DREAMING TREE PINOT NOIR BTL$34.00
- JOSH CELLARS RED BLEND$9.00
- JOSH CELLARS RED BLEND BTL$32.00
- NOBLE VINES CAB$8.00
- NOBLE VINES CAB BTL$30.00
- THE FEDERALIST CAB$10.00
- THE FEDERALIST CAB BTL$34.00
- ZINPHOMANIAC ZIN$9.00
- ZINPHOMANIAC ZIN BTL$32.00
WHITE
- BENZIGER SAUV BLANC$9.00
- BENZIGER BLANC BTL$34.00
- CK MONDAVI CHARD$6.00
- CK MONDAVI CHARD BOTTLE$22.00
- CK MONDAVI SAUV BLANC$6.00
- CK MONDAVI SAUV BLANC BTL$22.00
- FERRARI CARANO PINOT GRIGIO$9.00
- FERRARI CARANO PINOT GRIGIO BTL$32.00
- JAM CELLARS BUTTER CHARD$9.00
- JAM CELLARS CHARD BTL$34.00
- SIMI SAUV BLANC$8.00
- SIMI SAUV BLANC BTL$30.00
- SUTTER HOME WHITE ZIN$6.00