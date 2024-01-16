Fusion Bites by Spice Shack 308 E Prince St, Saint Paul
Fusion Menu
Appetizers
- Onion Rings
Slices of sweet yellow onion dipped in batter and golden fried. Served with seasoned sour cream.$13.00
- Seasoned Waffle Fries
Waffle cut potatoes fried to a golden crisp, Dusted with our special blend of parmesan and spices. Served with seasoned sour Cream.$10.00
- Fusion Sliders
Four Mini beef burgers grilled then topped with bourbon red BBQ, melted smoked Gouda ,and crispy smoked bacon .Served on grilled slider buns with speared cornichon.$12.50
- Chicken Littles
House made fresh ground chicken patties with garlic aioli, shredded lettuce ,melted Swiss ,and sliced tomato .Served on grilled slider buns with speared cornichon.$12.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings
Hand Trimmed boneless chicken breast, seasoned and lightly breaded .Served with our spicy dipping sauces and celery. Your choice of buffalo tossed ,French quarter rub, or pain .$14.50
- House Made Cheese Curds
A shareable portion of state Fair style cheese curds lightly battered and golden fried. Served with ranch and sriracha ranch .$12.50
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$8.49
- Mozzarella sticks$6.49
- Steak bites$10.99
Entree's
- Chicken Skewers
Cilantro lime marinated chicken breast skewered with fresh red onion ,green and red bell pepper .Charbroiled and served over a bed of jasmine rice and topped with house made alfredo sauce ,Diced red and green bell Peppers.$19.00
- Fusion Steak Dinner 8oz
Fusion Special recipe meatloaf, Charbroiled and smothered in bourbon red BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion strings ,served over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes .Accompanied by steamed broccoli with fresh Parmesan.$17.00
- Fish and Chips
A generous portion of wild caught filet of cod dipped in our Fusion style batter and lightly fried for a crispy crust .Served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, and house made tartar sauce.$18.50
- Baked Ravioli with Chicken
Chicken breast sauteed in olive oil with roasted garlic. Finished in a blend of marinara and house made alfredo sauce and tossed with cheese stuffed ravioli .Topped with mozzarella then baked. Garnished with shaved Parmesan and chopped parley$18.50
- Chicken Alfredo
Pasta of your choice tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce .Topped with a grilled chicken . Garnished with shaved parmesan and chopped parsley.$19.50
Burgers
- Spicy and Saucy
Highly recommended with the black bean Patty pepper Jack cheese pickled jalapenos spicy ranch crisp lettuce tortilla crisp Pico de Gallo.$11.99
- Frisco Style
Sourdough bun, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, Mayo, Swiss cheese ,greens$11.99
- The classic Philly
Philly beef sauteed onion and Peppers, traditional American cheese garlic Mayo.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, monarch hot sauce, blue cheese Jack sliced cheese, crisp lettuce Mayo.$11.99
Kids Caboose
Spice Shack Menu
Spice Shack Specials
- Kadhai Gosht
Spicy goat, sautéed in ginger, onions, and tomatoes$15.99
- Mutton Fry$15.99
- Achaar Gosht
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in yogurt and pickle spices$15.99
- Chicken Kadhai
Chicken with bone Pakistani style$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy sauce$15.99
- Chicken Kheema$15.99
Appetizers
Rice Specials
- Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani$12.99
- Egg Biryani
Hard-boiled egg with rice$10.99
- Fish Biryani
Catfish steaks cooked with rice$12.99
- Curd Rice
Basmati rice cooked with fresh yogurt and spices$4.99
- Mattar Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with butter and sweet peas$6.99
- Vegetable Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with butter and mixed veggies$8.99
- Khichdi
Basmati rice cooked with butter and lentils$6.99
Lamb/Goat Curries
- Goat Korma
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in creamy yogurt sauce$15.99
- Mutton Rogan Josh
Medium spicy goat meat cooked North Indian style$15.99
- Dum Ka Kheema$15.99
- Keema Mattar
Medium spicy ground lamb and sweet peas curry$15.99
- Haleem
Lamb porridge, spicy$15.99
- Andhara Gosht
Spicy goat sautéed in spices$15.99
- Palak Gosht
Spicy goat sautéed in ginger, onion, spinach, and spices$15.99
- Kadhai Gosht
Spicy goat sautéed in ginger, onions, and tomatoes$15.99
- Matka Gosht
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in spices$15.99
- Achaar Gosht
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in yogurt and pickle spices$15.99
- Mutton with Vegetables
Medium spicy goat meat cooked with vegetables and spices$15.99
- Aloo Gosht
Medium spicy potato and goat meat curry$15.99
Breads
Kabobs (BBQ)
Chicken Curries
- Chicken Korma
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in yogurt sauce$12.99
- Pepper Chicken
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in black pepper sauce$12.99
- Chicken Kadhai
Chicken with bone Pakistani style$14.99
- Chicken Haleem
Porridge chicken cooked in spices and whole wheat grains$14.99
- Chicken Rogan Josh
Tender pieces of chicken with bone cooked North Indian style$15.99
- Andhara Chicken Curry
Tender pieces of chicken with bone cooked South Indian style$14.99
- Cashew Chicken
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in cashew sauce$12.99
- Chicken Jalfrezi$12.99
- Chicken Curry
Medium spicy traditional style chicken curry$12.99
- Dum Ka Chicken Curry
Medium spicy traditional style chicken curry$14.99
- Kadhai Chicken*
Extra spicy tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked North Indian style$15.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala*
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy sauce$15.99
- Butter Chicken
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy butter sauce$12.99
- Frontier Chicken
Spicy tender strips of chicken cooked in spicy onion gravy$12.99
- Chicken Keema$15.99
- Chicken 65
Spicy boneless chicken nuggets sautéed in spicy tomato sauce$8.99
- Chilli Chicken Curry$8.99
Vegetarian Curries
- Mattar Paneer
Medium spicy Homemade cheese cubes cooked with sweet peas$9.99
- Aloo Mattar
Potato curry cooked with sweet peas and potato$9.99
- Aloo Gobi
Medium spicy potato and cauliflower sautéed in spicy tomato sauce$9.99
- Mixed Vegetables
Spicy mixed vegetables cooked in spicy gravy$9.99
- Aloo Baingan
Potato and eggplant sautéed in spicy tomato sauce$9.99
- Beans Curry
Cut green beans curry$9.99
- Mushroom Curry$8.99
- Aloo Saag$6.99
- Aloo Korma$6.99
- Aloo Fry$5.99
- Egg Fry$5.99
- Egg Curry$10.99
- Paneer Kadhai
Homemade cheese cooked in spicy tomato gravy$10.99
- Paneer Korma
Medium spicy homemade cheese cooked in creamy sauce$9.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Medium spicy homemade cheese cooked in creamy butter sauce$9.99
- Mirchi Ka Salan
Extra spicy Spicy jalapeño curry$9.99
- Fried Eggplant Curry$9.99
- Hyderbadi Bagarey Baingan$10.99
- Mix Veg Kootu$8.99
- Ridgegourd Curry$8.99
- Bottlegourd Curry$8.99
- Karela Bittergourd$8.99
- Fried Bhindi$9.99
- Chili Gobi
Batter dipped cauliflower sautéed in chili sauce$9.99
- Chili Paneer
Cheese sautéed in chili sauce$9.99
- Aloo 65$10.99
- Gobi 65$11.99
- Veg Manchurian$10.99
- Mixed Daal
Mild mixed Lentils steamed with tomatoes, onions, ginger, & herbs$9.99
- Tadka Daal
Lentils steamed with tomatoes, onions, ginger, and other herbs and tamarind$9.99
- Palak Daal
Lentils steamed with tomatoes, spinach, ginger, herbs & tamarind$11.99
- Sambar
Lentil soup cooked with vegetables, tomato and onions$8.99
- Palak Paneer
Mild homemade cheese cubes & spinach cooked in spices & herbs$11.99
- Bhindi Masala
Spicy baby okra sautéed with onions, tomatoes and spices$9.99
Beef Curries
Indo Chinese
- Chili Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in chili sauce$13.99
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.99
- Ginger Chicken$12.99
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
- Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$13.99
- Chicken Manchurian$12.99
- Orange Chicken$11.99
- Hakka Chicken$12.99
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
- Chicken Fried Noodles$12.99
- Shrimp Fried Rice/Noodles$10.99
- Egg Fried Rice/Noodles$9.99
- Veg. Fried Rice/Noodles$8.99
- Paneer Fried Rice/Noodles$8.99
Karahi Specials
Desserts
- Lauki Kheer
Indian bottle gourd cooked in heavy cream$8.99
- Gajar Halwa
Carrot pudding$6.99
- Double Ka Meetha
Bread pudding$6.99
- Kheer
Rice pudding$6.99
- Khubani Ka Meetha
Apricot pudding$6.99
- Gulab Jamun
Fried milk balls dipped in sugar syrup$4.99
- Ras Malai
Milk balls dipped in heavy cream$8.99
- Sweet Pongal$5.99
- Daal Halwa$8.99
- Mango Fruit Pudding$6.99
- Mango Kesari
Mango flavored cream of wheat pudding$6.99
- Sheer Korma
Vermicelli pudding$8.99
- Carrot Kheer$6.99