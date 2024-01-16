FUSION EATS LINDA VISTA
Featured Items
- KUNG PAO CHICKEN$13.95
Seasoned and deep fried chicken breast tossed in our house made kung pao sauce, cashews, chili and a side of steamed vegetables
- Vegan Kung Pao "Chicken"$14.95
Lightly battered and fried soy proteins, stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce, garlic, cashews, dried chilis and a side of broccoli
- Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito$14.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
SHARED PLATES
- GARLIC EDAMAME$6.95
Steamed organic edamame tossed in our house made garlic butter
- SALTED EDAMAME$4.95
Steamed organic edamame topped with sea salt
- CRISPY AVOCADO ROLLS (4)$10.95Out of stock
Creamy avocado, black beans, roasted corn, onions and cilantro fried to a crisp and served with our house made garlic sauce
- EGG ROLLS (5)$10.95
Chicken and shrimp, mixed with carrot, taro, and onion fried to a crisp and served with sweet chili sauce
- GARLICKY WINGS (5)$9.95
Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in our house made savory garlic butter
- KOREAN CERTIFIED Angus Fries$12.95
Crispy fries, cheese, garlic sauce, spicy mayo, and our house made bulgogi topped with caramelized onions & scallions
- TWISTED TOTS$6.95
Crispy fried tots, drizzled with spicy mayo, garlic sauce, and sweet sauce
- CORN CHEESE$9.95
Mixture of cheeses melted over sweet buttery corn
SOUPS & FRESH BITES
- Wonton Noodle Soup$14.95Out of stock
Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.
- Hot & Sour Soup$6.95
bamboo shoots, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro
- Miso Soup$5.95
Tofu, seaweed, and scallions *vegan
- Side Salad$5.95
Served with ginger wasabi or oriental orange cesar dressing
- Zen Salad$7.95Out of stock
Jicama, carrots, cucumber & onions soaked overnight in our house made ginger vinaigrette, topped with a quarter of fresh avocados and chili powder
- Ahi Poke Bowl$13.95
Ahi Tuna, tossed in our spicy poke sauce, topped with seaweed salad, edamame, fresh avocado, fried garlic & spicy mayo. Comes with your choice of white/brown rice, half&half or salad
BANH MI, BURRITO & BURGER
BURRITO
- Ribeye Steak Bulgogi Burrito$14.95
Certified top sirloin beef, marinated in our bulgogi sauce, sauteed onions, kimchi fried rice, spicy mayo, garlic sauce, blended cheeses & iceburg lettuce
- Chicken Bulgogi Burrito$13.95
Juicy chicken thigh marinated in our sweet and savory bulgogi bbq sauce, kimchi fried rice, blended cheeses, iceberg lettuce & topped with our house made spicy mayo & garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
- Beef Cali Burrito$15.95
- Chicken Cali Burrito$14.95
- Ribeye steak Bulgogi Burrito with fries on side$16.95
- Chicken Bulgogi Burrito with fries on side$15.95
- Gluten Free Beef Burrito$16.95
- Gluten Free Chicken Burrito$15.95
Banh Mi
SIGNATURE ENTREES
- CURRY$12.95
Potatoes, carrots, & onions in our sweet yet savory Thai coconut curry. *Mild Heat*
- NEW WAVE ORANGE CHICKEN$13.50
Perfectly seasoned and fried chicken thigh served with our house made tangy citrus sauce
- FRIED RICE$11.95
Garlic, mixed chopped veggies, cashews, and broccoli stir fried and seasoned to perfection with your choice of protein
- CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF & BROCCOLI$14.95
Rib eye beef and steamed broccoli stir fried in garlic and soy sauce
- GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP NOODLES$14.95
A flavorful and hearty noodle dish with shrimp, broccoli and our house made garlic butter sauce
- GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES$15.50
- LEMONGRASS CHICKEN$13.50
- TERIYAKI CHICKEN$13.50
VEGAN MENU
VEGAN SHARED PLATES
- Vegan Garlic Edamame$7.95
Steamed Organic Edamame tossed in our House Made Vegan Garlic Butter
- Salted Edmame$4.95
Steamed Organic Edamame topped with sea salt
- Vegan Crispy Avocado Rolls (4)$11.50Out of stock
Creamy avocado, black beans, roasted corn, onions and cilantro served with our house made garlic sauce
- Vegan Garlicky Wings$9.95
Crispy fried vegan “chicken” drumsticks, tossed in our house made savory vegan garlic butter
- Vegan Twisted Tots$7.95
Crispy fried tots, drizzled with vegan spicy mayo, vegan garlic sauce, and sweet sauce
- Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Fries$12.95
VEGAN SOUP & SALAD
- Hot & Sour Soup$6.95
bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro
- Miso Soup$5.95
- Vegan Zen salad$8.95Out of stock
- Side Salad$5.95
Served with ginger wasabi or oriental orange cesar dressing
- Vegan 'Shrimp" Poke Bowl$14.95
- Vegan ‘Chicken’ Poke Bowl$14.95
- Vegan chicken noodle soup$14.95
VEGAN BANH MI, BURRITO, & BURGER
- Vegan Lemongrass "Chicken" Banh Mi$12.95
- Vegan Lemongrass Tofu Bahn Mi$12.95
- Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito$14.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
- Vegan "Chicken" Bao Burger$16.95
- Vegan "Chicken" Bao Burger w/ fries$18.50
- Vegan "Chicken" Cali Burrito$15.95
- Gluten Free Vegan "Chicken" Burrito$16.95
VEGAN SIGNATURE ENTREES
- Vegan Kung Pao "Chicken"$14.95
Lightly battered and fried soy proteins, stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce, garlic, cashews, dried chilis and a side of broccoli
- Vegan Orange "Chicken"$14.50
Lightly battered and fried soy proteins stir fried in garlic and our house made tangy citrus sauce and served with a side of broccoli
- Vegan Fried Rice$13.95
Mixed Chopped Veggies, tofu garlic, seasoned and stir fried to perfection Add your choice of protein or enjoy as it is
- Vegan Garlic Butter "Shrimp" Noodles$15.50
A flavorful and hearty noodle dish with “shrimp” plant based proteins, broccoli and our house made vegan garlic butter sauce
- Vegan Tofu & Broccoli$14.50
- Vegan Lemongrass "Chicken"$14.95
- Vegan Lemongrass Tofu$14.50
- Vegan Teriyaki "Chicken"$14.95
- Vegan Garlic Butter "Chicken" Noodles$15.50
- Vegan Curry$12.95
GLUTEN FREE
GF/VEGAN SHARED PLATES
GF/VEGAN WRAPS & ENTREES
GF WRAPS & ENTREES
REFRESHMENTS
Flavored Lemonades
Iced/Hot Teas
Virgin Mojitos
COOKIES
DESSERTS
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- S’mores Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Vegan Ube cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Strawberry cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Ube cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Red Velet cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Confetti Cookie$3.00Out of stock
- Snickdoodles$3.00Out of stock