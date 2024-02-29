Fuzio Universal Bistro Modesto, CA
All-Day Menu
Appetizer
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$10.50
with macadamia nut, hickory smoked bacon and drizzled sciabica sticky balsamic reduction
- Baked Brie Dip$13.25
Brie and cream cheeses with sautéed garlic, onion, and fresh thyme baked and served with crisp crostinis
- Bavarian Style Pretzel$10.50
Earthy rye flavors, pretzel salt, beer cheese, and stone ground mustard
- Calamari$15.75
Fritto misto style, buttermilk battered and quick fried calamari, green beans and red onion with lemon-garlic aioli and spicy marinara
- Firecracker Lettuce Wraps$13.75
Firecracker marinated Chicken, portobello mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrot-ginger salad, sweet chili sauce and spicy hoisin sauce
- Loaded Firecracker Pork Fries$13.75
Shoe string potatoes tossed with fresh thyme topped with firecracker pork, beer cheese, habanero sour cream and pico
- Pan Seared Brussel Sprouts$14.75
Fresh sprouts pan seared with local almonds, smoked bacon, honey, sciabica sticky balsamic and shaved parm
- Thyme Potato Fries$6.75
Shoe string potatoes with thyme and roasted garlic aioli
Bistro Burgers
- Bistro Cheeseburger$17.50
Sweet kaiser bun, chipotle mayo, tomato, caramelized onion, and aged cheddar
- Cambozola Bacon Burger$19.75
Sweet kaiser bun, cambozola cheese, roasted bacon, caramelized onion, chipotle mayo, tomato
- Beyond Veggie Burger$18.00
Veggie patty made with popular Beyond Meat, tomato, spinach, caramelized onion, roasted red bell pepper, provolone cheese, and chipotle aioli.
- Extra Napkin Burger$20.50
Sweet kaiser bun, habanero aioli, chipotle mayo, cheddar, swiss, and spinach smothered with bbq hot firecracker pork
Dessert
Fire-Grilled Pizzas
- Piggy Piggy$17.25
Fresh herbed white sauce, roasted garlic, heirloom tomatoes, hickory smoked bacon, pepperoni and parsleys
- Italian Lover$17.25
Light pomodoro sauce, chicken sausage, Italian salami, roasted red bell pepper, and basil
- California Pizza$17.25
Basil pesto, roasted portobellos, heirloom tomato, basil, chili flakes
- Cheese Pizza$13.50
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.50
Kids Menu
Signature Salads
- Greek Salad$18.50
Mixed Greens, kalamata olives, feta cheese and sun dried tomatoes with roasted garlic vinaigrette entree
- Chopped Salad$19.50
Grilled chicken breast, salami, fuji apples, bleu cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Bleu Cheese Chicken Salad$18.50
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, fuji apples, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, penne pasta and tomatoes
- Chicken Ceaser$18.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house made croutons, causer dressing, marinated grilled chicken breast, pine nuts and shaved parm
- Poke Ahi Tuna Salad$21.50
Chopped romaine, poke ahi tuna, avocado, marinated carrots, seasoned wonton strips, macadamia nuts, hoison, sweet chili vinaigrette, and sesame seeds
Small Bites
Soups & Salads
- Harvest Mixed Greens$8.25+
- Caesar Salad$8.25+
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- Half Poke Ahi Tuna Salad$16.50
Chopped romaine, poke ahi tuna, avocado, marinated carrots, seasoned wonton strips, macadamia nuts, hoison, sweet chili vinaigrette, and sesame seeds
- Half Chicken Caeser$13.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house made croutons, causer dressing, marinated grilled chicken breast, pine nuts and shaved parm
- Half Bleu Cheese Chicken Salad$13.50
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, fuji apples, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, penne pasta and tomatoes
- Half Chopped Salad$14.50
Grilled chicken breast, salami, fuji apples, bleu cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Half Greek Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, kalamata olives, feta cheese and sun dried tomatoes with roasted garlic vinaigrette entree
Universal Pastas
- Fuzio Firecracker Pork Fusili$21.00
Ginger-braised pork, firecracker- hot habanero pesto and sour cream. Give it a stir to mingle heat and flavors together
- Rigatoni Alfuzio$19.25
Garlic cream sauce, pomodoro and hickory smoked bacon
- Chicken Sausage Penne$18.50
Spicy chicken sausage, light marinara, roasted red bell peppers, basil, Parmesan and penne pasta
- Bacon Mac N Cheese$19.75
Garlic cream, gruyere, cambozola, aged Parmesan and cheddar cheeses with orecchiette pasta, hickory smoked bacon, and toasted bread crumbs
- Prawn Pomodoro$23.00
Jumbo pan seared prawns, chili flakes, basil and garlic in a light house made pomodoro sauce with linguini noodle and grated parmesean.
- Crispy Calamari Linguine$19.75
Toasted garlic, lemon, chili flakes, and butter with crispy calamari
- Portobello Mushroom Alfredo$21.75
Marinated roasted portobello mushrooms, fresh arugula, shallots with fettuccine noodles in a signature garlic cream sauce topped with parmesan.
Lunch
Mix And Match
Fire-Grilled Sandwiches
- Tuna Melt$17.25
Albacore tuna, cucumbers, celery and red onion topped with melted swiss and cheddar
- Grillen Chicken & Roasted Peppers$16.25
Grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers, provolone, balsamic onions and herbed aioli
- Firecracker Tri-Tip Steak$17.75
Our signature slow roasted tri tip steak, habanero aioli, provolone, fresh spinach, and balsamic onions
- Portobello And Pesto$15.25
Roasted herb Portabellos, Provolone, Pesto, Balsamic onions, with a fresh mix of Tomatoes and Basil
Lunch Salads
- Half Greek Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, kalamata olives, feta cheese and sun dried tomatoes with roasted garlic vinaigrette entree
- Half Chopped Salad$14.50
Grilled chicken breast, salami, fuji apples, bleu cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Half Bleu Cheese Chicken Salad$13.50
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, fuji apples, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, penne pasta and tomatoes
- Half Chicken Caeser$13.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house made croutons, causer dressing, marinated grilled chicken breast, pine nuts and shaved parm
- Half Poke Ahi Tuna Salad$16.50
Chopped romaine, poke ahi tuna, avocado, marinated carrots, seasoned wonton strips, macadamia nuts, hoison, sweet chili vinaigrette, and sesame seeds
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Starry$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Milk$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Passion Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.95
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
- Mango Lemonade$3.95
- Raz Lemonade$3.95
- Refill Straw Lemonade
- Refill Mango Lemonade
- Refill Raz Lemonade
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Water
- San Pellegrino$3.75
- Coffee$3.75